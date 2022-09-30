ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Football Friday Night: September 30

INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Devin Mockobee 1:1 Interview

Purdue football picked up a win over No. 21 ranked Minnesota on Saturday. Devin Mockobee had a 68 yard run that led to a touchdown to secure the win for the Boilers. This was his third of the season. Sports 18's Kelly Hallinan caught up with the true freshman walk-on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Lafayette, IN
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
City
Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Current Publishing

Carmel aviation entrepreneur to enter Hall of Fame

Michael Pittard only recently learned of the existence of the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame. “I wasn’t even aware they had a Hall of Fame. When my son, Jeff, said he sent in a letter to nominate me, I was surprised,” said Pittard, who goes by the nickname Mick.
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Raiders#Sectional#Boys Tennis
WISH-TV

Body of a 2-year-old recovered from Big Monon Creek in White County

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — A two-year-old has died after his body was recovered Friday from a creek in White County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 4:57 p.m. Friday, White County communications call center received a 911 call for an unresponsive child that was pulled from Big Monon Creek, in the area of North Crab Apple Loop in the town of Monon.
WHITE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Crowds attend 2022 Feast of the Hunters' moon over weekend

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sunday was the last day of the annual "Feast Of The Hunters' Moon" in West Lafayette. The Feast is one of the biggest annual events in the Greater Lafayette area. Fort Ouiatenon was packed with people attending the festivities. Thousands were dressed to re-enact...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 59

Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor

With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

2022 Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times

Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick-or-treat time. Below are the times we have for Halloween night, Monday, October 31. We will continue to update...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX 28 Spokane

Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition an Indianapolis hospital. Officers discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died and two were injured in a three-car crash on the north side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The crash happened in the 4700 block of Michigan Road, near 51st Street and Grandview Drive, at around 9:15 p.m. According to IMPD, two cars were going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

INDOT closing State Road 43 ramps on I-65 in October

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some upcoming road closures along Interstate 65. They are planning to close both the north-bound and south-bound ramps that goes onto State Road 43 near Battle Ground. The project plans to add additional travel lanes in both...
BATTLE GROUND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy