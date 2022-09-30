ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022

Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022

The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
KEYC

Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
boreal.org

Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night

As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Lawn Chair#Twin Cities Summer Jam#Tcsj
Quick Country 96.5

Love Coffee? Check Out the Top 15 Coffee Shops in Rochester

Today, there should just be vats of freshly brewed coffee sitting all over Rochester, Minnesota to celebrate the best day ever - National Coffee Day! Obviously, some half and half, dashes of cinnamon, and some pumpkin spice creamer will also need to be sitting there because, let's face it, some of us are coffee snobs and don't drink anything black.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

7 Shops in Minnesota With Amazing Coffee Deals Thursday

Eeeeeeeekkkkkk! My favorite day in the entire world is finally here...and I can smell the deliciousness of it. To make sure everyone is in the loop, let me fill you in real fast. September 29th is National Coffee Day and that means we all get to drink as much coffee as we want AND some of it is free. If you love coffee, check out all of these coffee deals in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States for National Coffee Day.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota is Friday

Friday is the last day for a news anchor that Southeast Minnesota has been watching for 24 years. Friday is the Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota. My radio show in Rochester is during the 5 o'clock news so I am not normally watching TV at that point but I know many people in Southeast Minnesota tune in on a regular basis to get updates. Friday, September 30th, is the last day for a news anchor at KIMT that we've been watching for 24 years.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Fall Colors Guide for This Weekend [State Map]

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Southern Minnesota typically sees peak fall colors anywhere from late September to late October, and this year things to be running a bit behind. Looking for a little guidance for your weekend fall color drive? The northern half of the state is...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesotans work to locate loved ones, assess damage after Ian

A Minneapolis woman is thankful for volunteers who helped rescue her elderly father from his Florida home during Hurricane Ian. Kelly King kept in phone contact with her 74-year-old father, Doug Campbell, on Wednesday, as he waited out the storm in his mobile home in Fort Myers Beach. But as the storm closed in, things took a turn for the worse.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Missing Western Wisconsin Teen Found Safe

Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a statewide Missing Person Alert issued for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King has been located safely in Chippewa County. She was reported missing Saturday morning. The BCA canceled...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy