8,000+ Gathered in Rochester Sunday for Free Concert (PHOTOS)
If you were having trouble finding a place to park in downtown Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday, the reason was probably because of the massive event happening at Soldier's Field. Over 8,000 people got together to hear Franklin Graham speak and enjoy a free concert. Over 8,000 People Enjoyed the Massive...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022
Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
Interesting Minnesota Craigslist Listings Include A 19th Century Log Sauna & More
Who doesn't like the word free? The word free can definitely be enticing and sometimes, you can find some hidden gems. Check out some of the most interesting things currently found under the free section of Craigslist in Minnesota. Whenever combing through Craigslist, Facebook marketplace, or garage sales, some items...
Creepy Doll Contest in Rochester Back with Nightmare-Fuel Contestants
The annual creepy doll contest is back at the History Center of Olmsted County! It's one of my favorite times of the year, spooky season, and the History Center knows how to celebrate right with their creepy-as-heck dolls. Voting has already begun to find the creepiest of the creepy dolls....
The Halloween Capital of the World is Just 100 Miles From Rochester
Did you know that the Halloween Capital of the World is only a little over an hour and a half away from Rochester?. It's true. If you want to get your spooky on this year, you can head to the Halloween Capital of the World, because it's right here in Minnesota, just a little over 100 miles away from Rochester.
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
boreal.org
Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night
As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
Popular Vacation Destination For Minnesotans Destroyed By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday. At that time, the hurricane was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph. The powerful storm is gone now, but the destruction left behind will take months, if not longer, to clean up. People from all over the...
Ed Sheeran Is Hosting A Massive Party in Minnesota
One of the biggest stars in the world just announced plans for a massive party in Minnesota next summer. Ed Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records, was named artist of the decade (2010-2019) by RIAA, and Spotify says he was the second most streamed artist during that time.
Lots Of Cash Up For Grabs at Rochester’s First and Biggest Costume Contest
The National Retail Federation is predicting a huge Halloween. They say participation will return to pre-pandemic levels this year with 69% of American consumers planning some sort of Halloween fun. I know several people that already started planning their Halloween party and many more that have started looking for a costume.
Love Coffee? Check Out the Top 15 Coffee Shops in Rochester
Today, there should just be vats of freshly brewed coffee sitting all over Rochester, Minnesota to celebrate the best day ever - National Coffee Day! Obviously, some half and half, dashes of cinnamon, and some pumpkin spice creamer will also need to be sitting there because, let's face it, some of us are coffee snobs and don't drink anything black.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
7 Shops in Minnesota With Amazing Coffee Deals Thursday
Eeeeeeeekkkkkk! My favorite day in the entire world is finally here...and I can smell the deliciousness of it. To make sure everyone is in the loop, let me fill you in real fast. September 29th is National Coffee Day and that means we all get to drink as much coffee as we want AND some of it is free. If you love coffee, check out all of these coffee deals in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States for National Coffee Day.
Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota is Friday
Friday is the last day for a news anchor that Southeast Minnesota has been watching for 24 years. Friday is the Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota. My radio show in Rochester is during the 5 o'clock news so I am not normally watching TV at that point but I know many people in Southeast Minnesota tune in on a regular basis to get updates. Friday, September 30th, is the last day for a news anchor at KIMT that we've been watching for 24 years.
Minnesota Fall Colors Guide for This Weekend [State Map]
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Southern Minnesota typically sees peak fall colors anywhere from late September to late October, and this year things to be running a bit behind. Looking for a little guidance for your weekend fall color drive? The northern half of the state is...
mprnews.org
Minnesotans work to locate loved ones, assess damage after Ian
A Minneapolis woman is thankful for volunteers who helped rescue her elderly father from his Florida home during Hurricane Ian. Kelly King kept in phone contact with her 74-year-old father, Doug Campbell, on Wednesday, as he waited out the storm in his mobile home in Fort Myers Beach. But as the storm closed in, things took a turn for the worse.
Missing Western Wisconsin Teen Found Safe
Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a statewide Missing Person Alert issued for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King has been located safely in Chippewa County. She was reported missing Saturday morning. The BCA canceled...
Easy Way to Win, Designer Purse Bingo Saturday in Mantorville
Dolly Parton is America's Get It Done Sweetheart. The person that sees a problem and goes after it. One example of this is happening at The Hubbell House in Mantorville, Minnesota on Saturday, October 1!. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) Designer Purse Bingo!. Dollyverse Powered By Blockchain Creative Labs...
