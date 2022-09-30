Read full article on original website
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Kitchen Sink Creative Announces Brand Campaign for Camelot HomesElaina VerhoffPhoenix, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Suns lose 134-124 to the Adelaide 36ersAdrian HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
Here's Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Nothing says comfort like a slice of classic chocolate cake.
LoveShackFancy Opening Their First Retail Location In Scottsdale
The 1,200 square foot shop will live on Scottsdale Road
Phoenix New Times
These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed
Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
citysuntimes.com
Humble Bistro, bringing Gilbert an experience of the senses
Humble Bistro recently opened its second location in Gilbert. Owner and Corporate Chef Jorge Gomez has touched many restaurants in the Valley and now brings you an experience of the senses. The Food Network star is meticulous about every restaurant detail, and his passion is palpable. Gomez earned his bachelor's...
AZFamily
Spruce up your style with sleek, slicked back hair
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Hair stylist Brenda D’usseaux says gel gives your hair a fresh, polished look. Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa | 20821 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255.
momcollective.com
Family Friendly Events in and Around Scottsdale (October 2022)
Cooler weather is {fingers crossed} coming soon, let’s get out there and enjoy all the October events and things to do in our great state. Halloween is going to be here before we know it, so buy those Halloween costumes early! We have a feeling that stores are going to be sold out fast this year.
arcadianews.com
Six decades of Greek culture and fun in Phoenix
In 1961, the church parishioners of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral were searching for ways to raise money for their church. An idea took hold, and the Phoenix Greek Festival – now in its 61st year – became a way not only to raise money but to share Greek culture and cuisine with the Valley.
Phoenix New Times
October Is Packed With Food and Drink Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix
Make sure you've got an open calendar this October, because metro Phoenix has a ton of food and drink activities lined up. Want to go to a festival? There are plenty. How about drinking your fill of wine, tequila, and beer? No problem. A whole month celebrating all things pasta? Yep, we have it.
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
luxury-houses.net
Seeking $4.65 Million, This Stunning Estate in Paradise Valley Designed for Grand Entertaining with A Massive Diving Pool
The Estate in Paradise Valley, an incredible home features a split floor plan, with all bedrooms en suite plus an exercise room, private office, cigar lounge & bar, and guest family room/library is now available for sale. This home located at 7740 N Mockingbird Ln, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Cionne L McCarthy (Phone: 602-619-4550) & Mikhail Quijada (Phone: 480-206-6920) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Paradise Valley.
Haunted Houses Near Phoenix You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
Haunted houses are one of the best ways to celebrate spooky season.
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year Closure
A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.
AZFamily
Hugs for the Homeless in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley man is walking the streets of Phoenix to offer some encouragement and support the unhoused. Madison Perry wrote to Arizona’s Family to nominate Austin Davis for our Something Good segment. He is the founder of “AZ Hugs for the Houseless”. Perry said that Davis has “gone above and beyond to give back and help the unsheltered” over the past three years since creating the group. The group’s mission is to “spread dignity, respect, understanding, friendship, solidarity, empathy, and love to those living on the street.”
AZFamily
Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale
Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
azbigmedia.com
4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona
Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
East Valley Tribune
County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems
Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
arcadianews.com
Arcadia mom channels grief through her first book
Those with pets know how important they are to a family, and how heartbreaking it can be when they pass away. Arcadia mom Claudia Teetsel and her family experienced that sorrow after the death of their pup, Coco. “Our family got Coco back in 2009 – our first family pet....
cohaitungchi.com
10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ
You are reading: Hikes around phoenix | 10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () You don’t even need to leave the city limits to enjoy beautiful hikes around Phoenix. Looking out over the city from some of the high ridges, you can see the entire metropolitan area, including many of the well-known rock formations, like those in Papago Park, as well as Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak.
