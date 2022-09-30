ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Phoenix New Times

These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed

Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Humble Bistro, bringing Gilbert an experience of the senses

Humble Bistro recently opened its second location in Gilbert. Owner and Corporate Chef Jorge Gomez has touched many restaurants in the Valley and now brings you an experience of the senses. The Food Network star is meticulous about every restaurant detail, and his passion is palpable. Gomez earned his bachelor's...
GILBERT, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
momcollective.com

Family Friendly Events in and Around Scottsdale (October 2022)

Cooler weather is {fingers crossed} coming soon, let’s get out there and enjoy all the October events and things to do in our great state. Halloween is going to be here before we know it, so buy those Halloween costumes early! We have a feeling that stores are going to be sold out fast this year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arcadianews.com

Six decades of Greek culture and fun in Phoenix

In 1961, the church parishioners of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral were searching for ways to raise money for their church. An idea took hold, and the Phoenix Greek Festival – now in its 61st year – became a way not only to raise money but to share Greek culture and cuisine with the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Seeking $4.65 Million, This Stunning Estate in Paradise Valley Designed for Grand Entertaining with A Massive Diving Pool

The Estate in Paradise Valley, an incredible home features a split floor plan, with all bedrooms en suite plus an exercise room, private office, cigar lounge & bar, and guest family room/library is now available for sale. This home located at 7740 N Mockingbird Ln, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Cionne L McCarthy (Phone: 602-619-4550) & Mikhail Quijada (Phone: 480-206-6920) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Paradise Valley.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
Lifestyle
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year Closure

A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hugs for the Homeless in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley man is walking the streets of Phoenix to offer some encouragement and support the unhoused. Madison Perry wrote to Arizona’s Family to nominate Austin Davis for our Something Good segment. He is the founder of “AZ Hugs for the Houseless”. Perry said that Davis has “gone above and beyond to give back and help the unsheltered” over the past three years since creating the group. The group’s mission is to “spread dignity, respect, understanding, friendship, solidarity, empathy, and love to those living on the street.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale

Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
azbigmedia.com

4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona

Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis

Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems

Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arcadianews.com

Arcadia mom channels grief through her first book

Those with pets know how important they are to a family, and how heartbreaking it can be when they pass away. Arcadia mom Claudia Teetsel and her family experienced that sorrow after the death of their pup, Coco. “Our family got Coco back in 2009 – our first family pet....
PHOENIX, AZ
cohaitungchi.com

10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ

You are reading: Hikes around phoenix | 10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () You don’t even need to leave the city limits to enjoy beautiful hikes around Phoenix. Looking out over the city from some of the high ridges, you can see the entire metropolitan area, including many of the well-known rock formations, like those in Papago Park, as well as Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak.
PHOENIX, AZ

