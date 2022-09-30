Read full article on original website
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish heritage in West Michigan
The annual Polish cultural celebration “Pulaski Days” is back in West Michigan after getting canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
Tensions rising: What led up to the 1911 furniture worker strike
The furniture industry built Grand Rapids from a riverside village to a bustling city. But the low-priced wood and cheap labor wouldn't stay forever.
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
Brothers win ArtPrize 2022′s biggest award for intricate, illuminated pottery
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Creation, Destruction, Reflection, a series of 20 intricately carved vases at DeVos Place displaying ancient landmarks from the Delphi Temple to the streets of Jerusalem, won the $12,500 ArtPrize 2022 Artist-to-Artist award. The entry, created by brothers Brad and Bryan Caviness of Browns Summit, North...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Ryzenga is building on lakeshore’s legacy of quality homebuilders
Brittany Ryzenga knows nudging young people to consider a career in the skilled trades doesn’t come by happenstance. That’s why the CEO of the Holland-based trade association Lakeshore Home Builders Association (LHBA) is heartened to have the storytelling magic of “Billy the Builder Bear Builds a House” in her corner.
go955.com
Private 1st Class Hofman returns home after being MIA for 77 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After 77 years, the body of a Grand Rapids soldier has finally come home. According to MLive, the remains of Private First Class Donald Hofman arrived at Gerald R. Ford International Airport via escort by a military honor guard on Friday, September. Hofman...
Did Elvis Presley Live In The Kalamazoo State Hospital’s Water Tower on Asylum Lake?
Those familiar with Kalamazoo's history know about Asylum Lake, and where it got its name. It was once home to the Michigan Asylum for the Insane, later named the Kalamazoo State Hospital. But while diving down the rabbit hole to learn about the asylum, I stumbled across a rumor, possibly...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Former bank headquarters to become megachurch after $7M sale in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TWP. — A former bank headquarters building is set to become a megachurch in Holland Township after a $7 million sale. The church, which currently has about 1,800 congregants at its two current locations, expects to double the size of its congregation with the new facility, according to the pastor.
New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan
Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
West Michigan man charged with shooting Right To Life volunteer
Richard Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa, has been charged with three counts in connection to shooting the volunteer on September 20. The charges included Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Deadly Discharge of a Weapon, and Reckless Use Of A Firearm
ClickOnDetroit.com
25 years ago: Battle Creek woman vanishes from home leaving food in pot on stove, car locked in yard
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – It has been 25 years since Bernadette Ruby Behmlander vanished from her Battle Creek home. Behmlander lived alone and was not employed at the time of her disappearance. According to the Doe Network, Behmlander spoke with her ex-husband once a week by phone. They spoke...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Not a lot to say and a pride thing
College football: Michigan State vs. Maryland, Oct. 1, 2022 — COLLEGE PARK, Md. – New week, same result. Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) lost 27-13 at Maryland (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday for its third straight defeat. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
To The Point: 3rd Congressional District candidate John Gibbs
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Oct. 1.
See the ArtPrize 2022 winners
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - ArtPrize 2022 ended Friday, but it isn’t your last chance to see the winning entries. Sixteen artists and venues received awards during ArtPrize’s closing ceremony Friday, Sept. 30 at Celebration Cinema Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids.
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
Yes, There Really is a Kalamazoo: References Only Locals Will Understand
If you know, you know. Not only does Kalamazoo have a unique name, but it's also a city rich with history. For example, we've got Gibson guitars, Bell's Brewery, and Tim Allen even got arrested here!. Most Americans have never heard of Kalamazoo and are in disbelief that such a...
