ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Society
Kalamazoo, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Washington, DC
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Society
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: Ryzenga is building on lakeshore’s legacy of quality homebuilders

Brittany Ryzenga knows nudging young people to consider a career in the skilled trades doesn’t come by happenstance. That’s why the CEO of the Holland-based trade association Lakeshore Home Builders Association (LHBA) is heartened to have the storytelling magic of “Billy the Builder Bear Builds a House” in her corner.
HOLLAND, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Muhly
Person
Bach
Person
St Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Sacred Music#Organist#Catholic Church#Recital Preview#St Augustine Cathedral
Grand Rapids Business Journal

New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan

Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
The Ann Arbor News

See the ArtPrize 2022 winners

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - ArtPrize 2022 ended Friday, but it isn’t your last chance to see the winning entries. Sixteen artists and venues received awards during ArtPrize’s closing ceremony Friday, Sept. 30 at Celebration Cinema Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
LAKE ODESSA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy