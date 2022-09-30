Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts to Devastating Injury for Vikings Rookie
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine suffered a lower leg fracture in his team’s 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints in London. The Vikings selected Cine with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it seems his breakout in the league will likely be postponed to 2023.
What the national media is saying about the Saints' 28-25 loss to the Vikings
LONDON, UK — The New Orleans Saints lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings in London 28-25 on Sunday. The Saints are now 1-3 and have lost three straight. Here's what sports media, both local and national, has to say about Sunday's game. Vikings beat Saints in back-and-forth field...
Bleacher Report’s Recommendation for Vikings ‘Player to Be Benched’
The NFL season is just three weeks old, but Bleacher Report has thoughts on a player each team should bench. And for the Minnesota Vikings, that is slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan. to-be-benched player for each NFL team, writing about Sullivan, “The Vikings are 27th in adjusted yards per pass attempt...
Dennis Allen says what Saints fans are thinking after loss to Vikings
The New Orleans Saints lost yet another heartbreaking game in Week 4. This time, they fell to the Minnesota Vikings after Will Lutz missed a 61-yard field goal to tie the game in the closing seconds. The Saints shot themselves in the foot way too many times once again. There...
Vikings insider believes CB Cam Dantzler could be in danger of losing starting job
It’s been a rocky few weeks for Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler. The former third-round pick had a rough go of things in a 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football two weeks ago, getting benched in the third quarter in favor of Akayleb Evans after allowing six receptions on nine targets for 84 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus.
