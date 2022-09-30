It’s been a rocky few weeks for Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler. The former third-round pick had a rough go of things in a 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football two weeks ago, getting benched in the third quarter in favor of Akayleb Evans after allowing six receptions on nine targets for 84 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO