pullmanradio.com
Traffic Delays On South Grand Avenue In Pullman To Continue For Most Of The Week
Traffic delays on South Grand Avenue in Pullman will continue for most of this week as crews repair the damage from last month’s water main break. Flaggers will be directing a lane of traffic through the work zone at Center Street through Thursday. City of Pullman officials are asking people to detour around the work zone.
pullmanradio.com
No One Hurt When Man Accidentally Fires Handgun Inside College Hill Apartment In Pullman
No one was hurt when a man accidentally fired his handgun inside a College Hill apartment on Saturday night in Pullman. A man called Pullman Police after he accidentally fired a round from his .38 caliber pistol. He told officers that he was going to clean his gun and didn’t realize it was loaded when he squeezed the trigger. Officers were unable to locate where the round went and they checked neighboring apartments and confirmed that everyone was ok.
pullmanradio.com
More Whitman County Offices Move Back Into Courthouse In Colfax Following Facility Renovations
More Whitman County offices have moved back into their normal locations in the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax. Superior court, district court, treasurer’s office and the assessor’s office have moved back into the newly renovated courthouse.
pullmanradio.com
WSU PD Investigating Assault Inside Campus Dorm Hall
The Washington State University Police Department is investigating an assault that reportedly occurred inside a dorm hall over the weekend. According to a post on the WSU PD’s Facebook page, the assault occurred Saturday at Olympia Hall. A male suspect knocked on a door and then assaulted a man inside after he opened the door. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the WSU PD.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspects Who Allegedly Stole Over 5K In Cash From Walmart
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from Walmart. Officers are investigating the theft of over 5,000 dollars from cash registers that occurred at the store on August 27th. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
pullmanradio.com
Jet Commercial Air Service For The Palouse Starts Thursday
Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
