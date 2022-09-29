ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

City of Moscow Water System Flushing Schedule Announced

The City of Moscow is required to conduct flushing of the water system each year. Flushing will be performed between 8 am to 3:30 pm from October 10th through the 20th. This process helps ensure the safety of Moscow’s drinking water. The Moscow Water Department performs annual flushing to...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Traffic Delays Return To South Grand Avenue In Pullman Today

Traffic delays on South Grand Avenue in Pullman will return today. Crews are repairing damage caused by this month’s water main break. The paving work planned for Thursday was delayed to Friday because of the rain. Flaggers will direct one lane of traffic through the work zone at Center Street starting at 6:00 this morning. Crews hope to get the work done and end the traffic delays as soon as possible this afternoon to try and avoid heavy traffic with WSU homecoming. Officials are urging drivers to detour around the work zone.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy