Traffic delays on South Grand Avenue in Pullman will return today. Crews are repairing damage caused by this month’s water main break. The paving work planned for Thursday was delayed to Friday because of the rain. Flaggers will direct one lane of traffic through the work zone at Center Street starting at 6:00 this morning. Crews hope to get the work done and end the traffic delays as soon as possible this afternoon to try and avoid heavy traffic with WSU homecoming. Officials are urging drivers to detour around the work zone.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO