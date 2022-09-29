Read full article on original website
City of Moscow Water System Flushing Schedule Announced
The City of Moscow is required to conduct flushing of the water system each year. Flushing will be performed between 8 am to 3:30 pm from October 10th through the 20th. This process helps ensure the safety of Moscow’s drinking water. The Moscow Water Department performs annual flushing to...
City of Pullman announced Grand Avenue paving project is set to begin Monday
The City of Pullman announced Grand Avenue paving will resume and a couple of other projects are set to begin on Monday, October 3rd. Drivers can maintain safety around any work zones by slowing down and heeding posted signage and direction from traffic control. Center Street from Grand to State...
Traffic Delays Return To South Grand Avenue In Pullman Today
Traffic delays on South Grand Avenue in Pullman will return today. Crews are repairing damage caused by this month’s water main break. The paving work planned for Thursday was delayed to Friday because of the rain. Flaggers will direct one lane of traffic through the work zone at Center Street starting at 6:00 this morning. Crews hope to get the work done and end the traffic delays as soon as possible this afternoon to try and avoid heavy traffic with WSU homecoming. Officials are urging drivers to detour around the work zone.
