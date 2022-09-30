Read full article on original website
8,000+ Gathered in Rochester Sunday for Free Concert (PHOTOS)
If you were having trouble finding a place to park in downtown Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday, the reason was probably because of the massive event happening at Soldier's Field. Over 8,000 people got together to hear Franklin Graham speak and enjoy a free concert. Over 8,000 People Enjoyed the Massive...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th
Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
The Most Popular Coffee In Minnesota Is An Old Favorite
Seeing as Thursday was National Coffee Day, do you know which flavor of coffee is the most popular here in Minnesota? It's an old favorite!. Coffee has come a long way over the years. Not too long ago, the only question when it came to getting a cup of java was whether you wanted it black or whether you took it with cream or sugar. Of course, there was also the decaf option of Sanka (remember THAT product? And, yes, it's still around!)
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Minnesota Fall Colors Guide for This Weekend [State Map]
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Southern Minnesota typically sees peak fall colors anywhere from late September to late October, and this year things to be running a bit behind. Looking for a little guidance for your weekend fall color drive? The northern half of the state is...
Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota is Friday
Friday is the last day for a news anchor that Southeast Minnesota has been watching for 24 years. Friday is the Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota. My radio show in Rochester is during the 5 o'clock news so I am not normally watching TV at that point but I know many people in Southeast Minnesota tune in on a regular basis to get updates. Friday, September 30th, is the last day for a news anchor at KIMT that we've been watching for 24 years.
New ‘Nowhere Haunted House’ Set To Open In Minnesota
The air is cooling down and the spooky season is upon us. A new haunted attraction called 'Nowhere Haunted House', offering a few different scare options is set to open in Minnesota. I absolutely love the haunted attractions we have in the Northland. From the Haunted Ship in Duluth's Canal...
Missing Western Wisconsin Teen Found Safe
Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a statewide Missing Person Alert issued for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King has been located safely in Chippewa County. She was reported missing Saturday morning. The BCA canceled...
Easy Way to Win, Designer Purse Bingo Saturday in Mantorville
Dolly Parton is America's Get It Done Sweetheart. The person that sees a problem and goes after it. One example of this is happening at The Hubbell House in Mantorville, Minnesota on Saturday, October 1!. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) Designer Purse Bingo!. Dollyverse Powered By Blockchain Creative Labs...
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward
The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
Top 30+ Things That Stress Us Out the Most While Driving in Minnesota
What stresses you out the most when you are out driving on a road? According to a poll by IAM Roadsmart, 42% of drivers in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States were extremely stressed out after the pandemic to drive in traffic jams again. So I have to ask, now that we are all driving again, what makes your heart rate go up when you are behind the wheel? I asked that question to people throughout the midwest and here are 32 of the top answers.
State to help 44 Minnesota gas stations add E15 pumps
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture on Friday announced a new $6.4 million grant program to help 44 local gas stations offer more biofuel options at the pump. The Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program will award grants ranging from $83,000 to $199,000 to help gas stations expedite the upgrades needed to dispense Unleaded 88, according to the announcement.
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
Here’s How to Find the Best Fall Colors in Minnesota + Wisconsin
September 22 is the first day of fall in 2022 and as we officially turn the page on summer to now bask in all things flannel and pumpkin spice, it's also time to start planning road trips to see the beautiful colors that fall brings each year. However, knowing exactly...
