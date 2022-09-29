Read full article on original website
Related
13newsnow.com
Death toll rising after Hurricane Ian
Now at least 104 deaths have been confirmed, 100 of those in Florida alone. Search and rescue operations are still underway across the southwestern coast of Florida.
13newsnow.com
Live updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
13newsnow.com
Hampton Roads cities declare emergencies ahead of nor'easter flooding
Flooding could be as bad as during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Chincoteague, Gloucester, Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach have all declared emergencies.
Comments / 0