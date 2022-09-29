Read full article on original website
More calls for property tax relief from high auto values
County Councilman Tim Fitch says when you add up the school districts, fire districts and community improvement districts–county taxpayers could be asked to pay $67 million more than last year.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General sues solar company for violations of Missouri consumer protection laws
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed suit against a residential solar energy company, Power Home Solar, LLC, for violating the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act in selling solar panels to consumers across the country. The lawsuit against Power Home Solar, which re-branded earlier this year to...
School bus drivers fight the State of Missouri’s demands to repay pandemic funds
School bus drivers from Jefferson County and St. Louis County are fighting the State of Missouri's efforts to force them to repay unemployment pandemic funds they received during the COVID-19 crisis.
Missourinet
Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)
Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
flatlandkc.org
Scattershot Polling Leaves Both Sides of Missouri Marijuana Campaign Optimistic
No clear picture emerges from recent polls, though the pro-Amendment 3 campaign faces questions from longtime legalization proponents. A pair of polls in recent weeks found voters closely divided over the question of whether Missouri should legalize recreational marijuana use. Meanwhile, a third poll expects legalization will cruise to a...
Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot
Election Day is just over a month away and a lot has changed for voters since the last time they cast a ballot. A new elections law went into effect after the August primary election and, as local election authorities, we have an obligation to educate voters about what to expect when they vote this […] The post Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
kmaland.com
Missouri Electric Co-ops Poised to Benefit from Inflation Reduction Act
(KMAland) -- Within the Inflation Reduction Act are provisions to help rural electric co-ops in new ways. Rural electricity generation often is structured as a cooperative nonprofit with member-owners, and any overpayment is returned to members. The structure meant co-ops were excluded from certain green-energy tax incentives available to for-profit producers.
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor recommends stronger accounting controls, computer security protocols in audit of Grundy County
State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a regularly scheduled audit of Grundy County. Similar to findings in prior audits of the county, the Sheriff’s office is in need of stronger seized property controls and the Ambulance Department is in need of stronger accounting controls and procedures. The audit also recommended stronger cybersecurity protocols on county government computer systems.
progressivegrocer.com
Schnucks Introduces Flexforce Employment Option
Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets, Inc. has introduced the “Schnucks Flexforce” employment option at select St. Louis-area stores. This flex assignment perk allows associates to optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the teammate.
Sample ballots for the November 2022 Missouri election
We've gathered sample ballots for counties in the Ozarks. Many counties don't have local races on the ballot. We are still working to gather ballots from every county in our viewing area and will update this story as we obtain more.
After four decades, Hancock Amendment continues to shape Missouri tax policy
In the late 1970s, inflation pushed wages into higher tax brackets and squeezed homeowners as property tax bills rose with the value of their residences. A southwest Missouri businessman named Mel Hancock, inspired by the California tax limitation ballot measure known as Proposition 13, enlisted the Missouri Farm Bureau and put his own plan for […] The post After four decades, Hancock Amendment continues to shape Missouri tax policy appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
KMOV
St. Charles County Executive calls on St. Louis City, region to get control of crime problem
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann hopes a proposal penned to the state legislature will help the St. Louis region combat its ongoing crime problem. In the plan, Ehlmann proposes the state take back control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department if the city is...
KMOV
Missouri attorney general sues solar power company after customer complaints, News 4 investigation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a company News 4 Investigates recently shined its spotlight on. We’ve heard from a number of local viewers who felt burned by a solar power company that’s now in a legal hot seat.
939theeagle.com
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
KSDK
Man sentenced after informing on aldermen, St. Louis County appointee
ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced for a conviction related to contraband cigarettes Monday. He is the alleged informant at the center of the bribery and fraud investigations that took down three St. Louis aldermen and a St. Louis County political appointee. Mohammed Almuttan was sentenced to 48...
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
