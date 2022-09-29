ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Missourinet

Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)

Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Charles County, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
County
Saint Charles County, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Government
flatlandkc.org

Scattershot Polling Leaves Both Sides of Missouri Marijuana Campaign Optimistic

No clear picture emerges from recent polls, though the pro-Amendment 3 campaign faces questions from longtime legalization proponents. A pair of polls in recent weeks found voters closely divided over the question of whether Missouri should legalize recreational marijuana use. Meanwhile, a third poll expects legalization will cruise to a...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot

Election Day is just over a month away and a lot has changed for voters since the last time they cast a ballot. A new elections law went into effect after the August primary election and, as local election authorities, we have an obligation to educate voters about what to expect when they vote this […] The post Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri Electric Co-ops Poised to Benefit from Inflation Reduction Act

(KMAland) -- Within the Inflation Reduction Act are provisions to help rural electric co-ops in new ways. Rural electricity generation often is structured as a cooperative nonprofit with member-owners, and any overpayment is returned to members. The structure meant co-ops were excluded from certain green-energy tax incentives available to for-profit producers.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Cronin
kttn.com

Missouri State Auditor recommends stronger accounting controls, computer security protocols in audit of Grundy County

State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a regularly scheduled audit of Grundy County. Similar to findings in prior audits of the county, the Sheriff’s office is in need of stronger seized property controls and the Ambulance Department is in need of stronger accounting controls and procedures. The audit also recommended stronger cybersecurity protocols on county government computer systems.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
progressivegrocer.com

Schnucks Introduces Flexforce Employment Option

Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets, Inc. has introduced the “Schnucks Flexforce” employment option at select St. Louis-area stores. This flex assignment perk allows associates to optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the teammate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

After four decades, Hancock Amendment continues to shape Missouri tax policy

In the late 1970s, inflation pushed wages into higher tax brackets and squeezed homeowners as property tax bills rose with the value of their residences. A southwest Missouri businessman named Mel Hancock, inspired by the California tax limitation ballot measure known as Proposition 13, enlisted the Missouri Farm Bureau and put his own plan for […] The post After four decades, Hancock Amendment continues to shape Missouri tax policy appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bills#County Government#Property Taxes#County Executive#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Dispatch#Alarm Fund
939theeagle.com

Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office

A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
timesnewspapers.com

“It’s Going To Be Incredible”

Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
KIRKWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy