GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play the New York Giants (3-1) at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. LaFleur has coached in London twice before and plenty of his assistants also have worked NFL games in Europe. “It’s such an adjustment, and I think a lot of it is who handles this trip the best is going to be able to play to the best of their abilities,” LaFleur said Monday. LaFleur was the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017 when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 33-0 and held the same position with the Tennessee Titans in 2018 when they lost 20-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 17 MINUTES AGO