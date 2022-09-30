ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Metallic Blue Jumpsuit

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG22 / Getty

Ciara took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense when she rocked a super sexy metallic blue jumpsuit that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the songstress modeled the all blue look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the jumpsuit’s silhouette. She paired the Kwame Adusei look with black block heels and wore her hair long and straight with a middle part to show off her natural beauty. The starlet accessorized the ensemble with oversized hoop earrings and posed in an effortless Instagram photoset where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process.

Of course we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the singer as many of the beauty’s 30 million Instagram followers flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval and praise. “Baddieee,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “Sooooo Good

” and we have to agree, we’re loving this look on Ci Ci! Beauties, what do you think about Ciara’s metallic blue jumpsuit?

Ciara Gifts Gabrielle Union A Fashion Box From Her LITA by Ciara Collection And It’s Everything!

Ciara Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Metallic Blue Jumpsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

