FTA approves 2022 HART Recovery Plan freeing up hundreds of millions of dollars
The Federal transit Administration (FTA) approved the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s (HART) 2022 Recovery Plan, infusing nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in federal funding to the much-maligned rail project. $744M in federal funds approved for scaled-down Honolulu rail project. The Federal transit Administration (FTA) approved the Honolulu...
Some Honolulu small businesses say they've prepared for the minimum wage increase
The owner of Café Daisy, Jean Kim, said returning customers are the key to small businesses. They will now increase the workload for employees and have less people working each shift instead of minimizing products or the quality of their food. Some Honolulu small businesses say they've prepared for...
Energy consumption key as Hawaii electric rates increase
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents, your electric bill is going up this month. This increase will help cover the transition to renewable energy. But renewable energy plants are only a part of Hawaii's electricity plan. “I think the questions you have to ask those experts is, what snapshot are they...
Feds Approve Honolulu Rail Recovery Plan, Will Release $125 Million
The Federal Transit Administration has approved the Honolulu rail project’s recovery plan and will release $125 million of the $744 million it has withheld for years, city officials announced on Friday. A second release of $250 million is contingent on the successful award of a contract for the city...
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
Head of Punahou admissions discusses application process and financial aid
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This is the time of year when parents who are interested in sending their child to a private school in Hawaii are visiting different campuses, attending open houses, and sending in applications. While the application deadlines vary from school to school, Punahou School has one of the...
Ramp closures scheduled for striping work on Kamehameha Highway in Waipahu, Kapolei
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Several ramp closures are planned for the Kamehameha Highway connecting the H-1 Freeway and Farrington Highway, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT). The road work, which will be conducted between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. from Sunday, Oct. 3 to Saturday, Oct....
Honolulu firm to develop new condo project along Kapiolani Boulevard
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu real estate firm is expected to discuss its proposed residential condominium project along Kapiolani Boulevard next week. Kaipuu Investors LLC, the owner of the property, which has ties to Black Sand Capital and Kobayashi Group, is scheduled to present its plans for its 1,005-unit mixed affordable/market housing project at 2555 Kapiolani Boulevard on Oct. 6 to the McCully – Moiliili Neighborhood Board.
US Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community members in Honolulu
After months of training, Zach Margolis can finally check Kaiwi Channel off his list. ‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally. But some say more repairs are needed for the road before mass traffic can resume. Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees under...
Iolani School Admissions talk application deadlines, selection process, and tuition
Iolani School admission officials discuss application process and financial aid. The deadline to apply for kindergarten at Iolani School is coming up in two weeks. Iolani's admission officials appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 to discuss what the school looks for, what parents can do to prepare their kids, and financial aid.
"Post-apocalypse" drive-through haunted house coming to Aloha Stadium
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Halloween is right around the corner, and Aloha Stadium is about to get spooky. Starting next Friday, October 7, the parking lot will transform into a drive-through haunted house, featuring six interactive scenes to scare, all from inside your car.
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1900s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation briefly closed a portion of Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Heeia Keia Pier Sunday. The announcement of the closure by HPD was posted around noon. By 12:30 p.m., HPD said the road reopened, adding it was related to an auto theft investigation. Additional...
Firefighters respond to early-morning fire involving rail transit system in Kapolei
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a fire involving the rail transit system in Kapolei on Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Officials said nine HFD units responded to the incident just after 8:30 a.m. at the Kapolei Rail Station. After investigation, responding personnel said they found a small...
Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick
Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute
“It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.”. “A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way
The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
PHOTOS: Long Beach State vs Hawaii NCAA Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more.
Need help with rent? Rental relief program to reopen
To help Oahu renters this fall, the City and County of Honolulu said they will reopen the Rental and Utility Relief Program for thousands of new applications.
