Britain's finance minister reverses new policy just a week after initial annoucement
Just days into his new job last month, Britain's finance minister announced a series of tax proposals that would usher in what he called a new economic era for Britain. That plan prompted a major sell-off in the country's currency and its government debt, causing havoc for U.K. pension funds and mortgage lenders alike. But the finance minister and his boss, Prime Minister Liz Truss, refused to back down until today, as Willem Marx reports.
The U.K. changes direction and abolishes plan to cut taxes on high earners
Liz Truss refuses to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation – UK politics live
Prime minister says she is committed to ‘supporting most vulnerable’ but stresses need to be ‘fiscally responsible’
Russia-Ukraine News Live: Kyiv army break Putin’s defences in south, advance east
Volodymyr Zelensky’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in Ukraine’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have liberated more than 450 settlements in the northeast Kharkiv region alone since their counterattack operation began in September.Heavy fighting continued in several sectors on the battle’s frontlines, he added.“Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious – more and...
What the recent wins for far-right parties in Europe could mean for the region
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with political scientist Cas Mudde about Sweden's and Italy's electoral results. Now to Western Europe, where two recent elections show what seems to be the growing force of far-right politics. In Italy, Giorgia Meloni is set to become the country's first female prime minister after her party, The Brothers of Italy, a far-right group with neofascist roots, claimed the greatest percentage of votes in that country's election earlier this week. And in Sweden earlier this month, a far-right group called the Sweden Democrats won big. They received the second highest number of votes in the election after the left-leaning Social Democrats. And while the far-right party won't hold the seat of power, it is widely expected that they will be influential in setting the country's political agenda.
Liz Truss — live: Cabinet row on benefits as Penny Mordaunt breaks ranks
Liz Truss has refused to confirm whether benefits will be uprated in line with soaring inflation, meaning some of the poorest could face a real-term cut to their income. The prime minister faces a new battle with her MPs on welfare, with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt saying it would be wrong to not deliver an inflation-matching rise. Ms Truss, speaking on the Today programme this morning, said she is “committed to supporting the most vulnerable” but “we have to be fiscally responsible”. She also said that “this is the right time to take on some extra borrowing because of...
Candidates in Brazil's presidential race take their final laps
The day before the vote dawns, and President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are making one last push to get the vote out in Brazil. Candidates in Brazil's presidential race are taking their final laps around the country in what has become the most significant election since Latin America's largest country returned to democracy in 1985. Tomorrow, the choice for voters comes down to two polar opposites - a far-right former Army captain who has told his supporters to prepare for war if he loses or an elderly leftist who, just three years ago, was in jail for corruption. NPR's Carrie Kahn has this report.
Brazil has another month of campaigning after presidential election goes to runoff
Brazil faces a tense month ahead as the two divisive presidential candidates face each other in a runoff election. Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro has shown he is still a significant power to be reckoned with after this weekend's election. He came in second, a close second to former president and leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. That triggered a runoff. The outcome far exceeded expectations pollsters had for Bolsonaro, as NPR South America correspondent Carrie Kahn reports.
The Nord Stream leaks are a wake-up call for countries with vulnerable pipelines
A week after several suspicious ruptures were discovered along the undersea Nord Stream pipeline, gas has reportedly stopped leaking but the questions keep flowing. Namely: What — and who — caused the damage? And how can countries try to prevent similar incidents going forward?. Scientists say the two...
Russia is losing the edge in Ukraine, but Putin still seems ready to double down
If you are following events in Russia and Ukraine closely, you could be forgiven for wondering if Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner. Many thousands of Russians are fleeing the country, trying to avoid being drafted to fight in the war. Phony so-called elections in four Ukrainian provinces, provinces which Russia now says it has annexed, are being mocked in capitals around the world. And on the battlefield, Ukraine keeps winning. So where does all this leave Putin? What cards does he still hold? - questions I want to put now to Michael McFaul. He served as U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014 and now is the director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University. Ambassador, great to speak with you.
The presidential election in Brazil heads to a runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro
In Brazil, the presidential race heads to a runoff at the end of this month after the far-right incumbent, President Jair Bolsonaro, did far better than expected. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist former president, came in first but did not win outright. He needed a majority and fell just a bit short. It was a polarized election between two men considered populists, one on the left, one on the right.
What's at stake on election day in Brazil
UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting in non-English language). RASCOE: Lula, as he's widely known, is running against Brazil's far-right incumbent president, Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro has raised fears about the state of Brazil's democracy by suggesting he might try to hang on to power even if he loses. NPR's John Otis is in Sao Paulo, where the Lula campaign is based. Good morning.
Fake Cheers Added to Putin Annexation Speech as 'Supporters' Bussed In
"There were no people who wanted to rejoice at the occupation of part of Ukraine for free and without coercion," activist George Alburov tweeted.
How Ukraine ended up with one of the world's largest nuclear power plants
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been occupied by Russian forces since March. There are concerns about the safety and security of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, where this weekend Ukraine accused Russia of kidnapping the plant's director. But how did Ukraine end up with one of the world's largest nuclear power plants? NPR's Julian Hayda has this report.
Florida Evacuations After Ian, Brazil Elections Update, Supreme Court Term Preview
Officials were slow to issue mandatory evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian loomed over Florida. Brazil's presidential election goes to a runoff later this month after President Jair Bolsonaro faired better than expected in the first round. And the US Supreme Court begins a new term today.
How Russian forces lost control of the Ukrainian railway hub of Lyman
Russia is losing territory in Ukraine almost as quickly as it pretends to annex it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy now says that a railway hub is back in his country's control. Lyman is in a region that Russia claimed for itself after a much-discredited referendum. NPR's Jason Beaubien is covering various Ukrainian advances in southern Ukraine. Hey there, Jason.
Celeste Ng on her latest novel 'Our Missing Hearts'
A 12 year-old boy learns the truth about his missing mother and his dystopian society in "Our Missing Hearts." NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Celeste Ng about her new novel. Celeste Ng's new novel opens with a preteen boy and a sense of foreboding, a la The Preserving American Culture and Traditions Act, or PACT, looms over everything.
Pakistanis save their town from floodwaters by building an embankment
Floodwaters have been slow to recede in Pakistan. Its foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, told NPR his ancestral home is in the flood zone. BILAWAL BHUTTO ZARDARI: We had a hundred-kilometer lake from the middle of my country that can be seen from space. INSKEEP: Much of that lake is...
Russian men continue to escape conscription in large numbers to Turkey
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). FATMA TANIS, BYLINE: Between the Mediterranean Sea and the steep mountains surrounding Antalya is a small park known to locals as Matryoshka Park, for the large sculpture of the Russian Matryoshka nesting dolls, half of which are missing after vandals destroyed them when Russia invaded Ukraine.
The NPR podcast 'Throughline' examines how Korean culture went global
Fans of the Netflix hit "Squid Game" are already looking forward to Season 2, which is in the works. The show was awarded six Emmys last month, becoming the first non-English-language series to win. "Squid Game" is just one in a long line of South Korean cultural products that have taken the world by storm. There are movies such as "Parasite" and musical acts like BTS. Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei are the hosts of NPR's history podcast Throughline, and they bring a story behind the Korean wave.
