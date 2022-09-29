ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Britain's finance minister reverses new policy just a week after initial annoucement

Just days into his new job last month, Britain's finance minister announced a series of tax proposals that would usher in what he called a new economic era for Britain. That plan prompted a major sell-off in the country's currency and its government debt, causing havoc for U.K. pension funds and mortgage lenders alike. But the finance minister and his boss, Prime Minister Liz Truss, refused to back down until today, as Willem Marx reports.
BUSINESS
NPR

The U.K. changes direction and abolishes plan to cut taxes on high earners

The government of the U.K. has been forced to make an embarrassing change. Days after the new U.K. finance minister proposed tax cuts, the government is scrapping some of them, the ones for Britain's highest earners. The package of unfunded tax cuts spooked investors, pushed the pound to record lows and prompted Britain's central bank to announce it will buy up government debt. Willem Marx reports on what all this has meant for British homeowners.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine News Live: Kyiv army break Putin’s defences in south, advance east

Volodymyr Zelensky’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in Ukraine’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have liberated more than 450 settlements in the northeast Kharkiv region alone since their counterattack operation began in September.Heavy fighting continued in several sectors on the battle’s frontlines, he added.“Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious – more and...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
NPR

What the recent wins for far-right parties in Europe could mean for the region

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with political scientist Cas Mudde about Sweden's and Italy's electoral results. Now to Western Europe, where two recent elections show what seems to be the growing force of far-right politics. In Italy, Giorgia Meloni is set to become the country's first female prime minister after her party, The Brothers of Italy, a far-right group with neofascist roots, claimed the greatest percentage of votes in that country's election earlier this week. And in Sweden earlier this month, a far-right group called the Sweden Democrats won big. They received the second highest number of votes in the election after the left-leaning Social Democrats. And while the far-right party won't hold the seat of power, it is widely expected that they will be influential in setting the country's political agenda.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss — live: Cabinet row on benefits as Penny Mordaunt breaks ranks

Liz Truss has refused to confirm whether benefits will be uprated in line with soaring inflation, meaning some of the poorest could face a real-term cut to their income. The prime minister faces a new battle with her MPs on welfare, with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt saying it would be wrong to not deliver an inflation-matching rise. Ms Truss, speaking on the Today programme this morning, said she is “committed to supporting the most vulnerable” but “we have to be fiscally responsible”. She also said that “this is the right time to take on some extra borrowing because of...
BUSINESS
NPR

Candidates in Brazil's presidential race take their final laps

The day before the vote dawns, and President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are making one last push to get the vote out in Brazil. Candidates in Brazil's presidential race are taking their final laps around the country in what has become the most significant election since Latin America's largest country returned to democracy in 1985. Tomorrow, the choice for voters comes down to two polar opposites - a far-right former Army captain who has told his supporters to prepare for war if he loses or an elderly leftist who, just three years ago, was in jail for corruption. NPR's Carrie Kahn has this report.
WORLD
NPR

Brazil has another month of campaigning after presidential election goes to runoff

Brazil faces a tense month ahead as the two divisive presidential candidates face each other in a runoff election. Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro has shown he is still a significant power to be reckoned with after this weekend's election. He came in second, a close second to former president and leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. That triggered a runoff. The outcome far exceeded expectations pollsters had for Bolsonaro, as NPR South America correspondent Carrie Kahn reports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economy#Great Britain#Government Bonds#Conservative Party#Uk#British
NPR

Russia is losing the edge in Ukraine, but Putin still seems ready to double down

If you are following events in Russia and Ukraine closely, you could be forgiven for wondering if Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner. Many thousands of Russians are fleeing the country, trying to avoid being drafted to fight in the war. Phony so-called elections in four Ukrainian provinces, provinces which Russia now says it has annexed, are being mocked in capitals around the world. And on the battlefield, Ukraine keeps winning. So where does all this leave Putin? What cards does he still hold? - questions I want to put now to Michael McFaul. He served as U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014 and now is the director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University. Ambassador, great to speak with you.
POLITICS
NPR

The presidential election in Brazil heads to a runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro

In Brazil, the presidential race heads to a runoff at the end of this month after the far-right incumbent, President Jair Bolsonaro, did far better than expected. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist former president, came in first but did not win outright. He needed a majority and fell just a bit short. It was a polarized election between two men considered populists, one on the left, one on the right.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

What's at stake on election day in Brazil

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting in non-English language). RASCOE: Lula, as he's widely known, is running against Brazil's far-right incumbent president, Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro has raised fears about the state of Brazil's democracy by suggesting he might try to hang on to power even if he loses. NPR's John Otis is in Sao Paulo, where the Lula campaign is based. Good morning.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
U.K.
NPR

How Ukraine ended up with one of the world's largest nuclear power plants

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been occupied by Russian forces since March. There are concerns about the safety and security of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, where this weekend Ukraine accused Russia of kidnapping the plant's director. But how did Ukraine end up with one of the world's largest nuclear power plants? NPR's Julian Hayda has this report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

How Russian forces lost control of the Ukrainian railway hub of Lyman

Russia is losing territory in Ukraine almost as quickly as it pretends to annex it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy now says that a railway hub is back in his country's control. Lyman is in a region that Russia claimed for itself after a much-discredited referendum. NPR's Jason Beaubien is covering various Ukrainian advances in southern Ukraine. Hey there, Jason.
EUROPE
NPR

Celeste Ng on her latest novel 'Our Missing Hearts'

A 12 year-old boy learns the truth about his missing mother and his dystopian society in "Our Missing Hearts." NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Celeste Ng about her new novel. Celeste Ng's new novel opens with a preteen boy and a sense of foreboding, a la The Preserving American Culture and Traditions Act, or PACT, looms over everything.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Pakistanis save their town from floodwaters by building an embankment

Floodwaters have been slow to recede in Pakistan. Its foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, told NPR his ancestral home is in the flood zone. BILAWAL BHUTTO ZARDARI: We had a hundred-kilometer lake from the middle of my country that can be seen from space. INSKEEP: Much of that lake is...
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

Russian men continue to escape conscription in large numbers to Turkey

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). FATMA TANIS, BYLINE: Between the Mediterranean Sea and the steep mountains surrounding Antalya is a small park known to locals as Matryoshka Park, for the large sculpture of the Russian Matryoshka nesting dolls, half of which are missing after vandals destroyed them when Russia invaded Ukraine.
POLITICS
NPR

The NPR podcast 'Throughline' examines how Korean culture went global

Fans of the Netflix hit "Squid Game" are already looking forward to Season 2, which is in the works. The show was awarded six Emmys last month, becoming the first non-English-language series to win. "Squid Game" is just one in a long line of South Korean cultural products that have taken the world by storm. There are movies such as "Parasite" and musical acts like BTS. Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei are the hosts of NPR's history podcast Throughline, and they bring a story behind the Korean wave.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy