Read full article on original website
Sue
3d ago
Bet people ignore the facts and real reason electricity is going up and blame the democrats, instead of blaming Putin!
Reply
2
Related
Ready to Fill Up? These Are The Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
As I begin writing this article, it is currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, right now at 6:30 am on Monday, October the 3rd, it is 33 degrees here in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many...
Bleak winter energy outlook for Massachusetts calls for ways to ease the pain (Editorial)
To borrow from an old Jack Nicholson movie line, can Massachusetts residents handle the truth?. They have no choice, even though the truth about winter energy costs, as described by the Baker Administration, is bleak and painful. The soaring price of natural gas will hit this state harder than most...
WMUR.com
Gov. Sununu announces deployment of New Hampshire National Guard members to southern US border
CONCORD, N.H. — More than 160 soldiers from the New Hampshire National Guard are being deployed to the U.S. border with Mexico, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday. The governor said the move is in a response to a federal mobilization order from the Department of Defense. Sununu said the...
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hundreds of Teamsters members in Massachusetts go on strike against food distribution company
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Hundreds of Teamsters members in Massachusetts who work for a major distribution company that supplies food to restaurants, hospitals, and other businesses have gone on strike. More than 300 workers at Local 653, including truck drivers, walked off the job at Sysco Boston over the weekend....
$500 stimulus check likely coming your way
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
VTDigger
Medicare Advantage is not the way to go
In reading about Medicare Advantage I must agree that it is not the way to go! I worked for the state of Vermont for many years working with people with disabilities but I would never want anything less than the best. Never Medicare Advantage! Please fight for what is best for all!
WMUR.com
New Hampshire attorney general files brief opposing U.S. Air Force's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
CONCORD, N.H. — Attorneys general in several states, including New Hampshire, have filed a brief opposing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. Air Force. They argue that the Air Force violated the rights of 18 Air Force members by refusing to grant them religious exemptions. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Schubart: It’s time for a four-year term for governor and legislators
Vermont and New Hampshire are the only remaining states in the nation that still have a two-year term for governor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: It’s time for a four-year term for governor and legislators.
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DOT offers incentive to try to attract more plow drivers
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is offering a new incentive to attract plow drivers this winter. State officials said all agencies are struggling to fill positions as people retire. With the winter approaching, the DOT has 187 openings, ranging from plow drivers to supervisors. DOT...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Hampshire Company Makes History in Its Role With NASA
Standing O and kudos to this well-deserved shoutout! NASA is in the news pretty consistently. Maybe they have a new PR person, who knows, but we're hearing so much about their advances and missions, and often in language we can understand. Are you ready for this? In case you didn't...
NHPR
Vermont is weighing new rules to require car, truck manufacturers to supply more electric vehicles to the state
Vermont is in the process of adopting new regulations that will push auto manufacturers to dramatically ramp up the number of electric vehicles they supply to dealerships in the state. These new regulations will apply to cars and big trucks. And by 2035, every new car sold in Vermont will...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’
Forbes this week unveiled its annual list of The Forbes 400: The Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans in 2022 and while the list is headlined by the astronomically wealthy likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates, it also features one Rhode Islander and another with close ties to Newport.
WMUR.com
Candidates for New Hampshire governor agree that changes are needed to bail reform law
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The major party candidates for governor of New Hampshire are at odds on almost every issue, but there's one on which they agree: rolling back aspects of the state's 2018 bail reform law. A recent killing in Manchester is prompting renewed calls for change. At the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian’s Impact at the Pump on the Seacoast
The remnants of Hurricane Ian will not affect the Seacoast with any severe weather or price increases at the gas pump. The storm pummeled Florida with 150 mph winds and soaking rain as it made landfall near Fort Myers. It re-intensified into a Category 1 hurricane, making landfall Friday morning in South Carolina. The storm will move through western North Carolina and Virginia before tracking to the east over Pennsylvania and New Jersey, then into the Atlantic Ocean.
5 Things Nobody Tells You About Buying a House in Leaf-Peeping Country
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. There’s nothing quite like New England...
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 2