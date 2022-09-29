CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the 15th year, Larry Coleman and the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department find joy handing a child in need a bag of toys for Christmas. “The kids have smiles on their face when they come in and get them. It is a big relief for us and the fire department to see the kids smile. Parents are happy that we are here to help them,” Coleman said.

CEDAR GROVE, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO