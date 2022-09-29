ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WOWK 13 News

Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway. The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here. They say a winner will […]
WSAZ

Firehouse Santa toy drive sounds alarm on low donations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the 15th year, Larry Coleman and the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department find joy handing a child in need a bag of toys for Christmas. “The kids have smiles on their face when they come in and get them. It is a big relief for us and the fire department to see the kids smile. Parents are happy that we are here to help them,” Coleman said.
WSAZ

Huntington native on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nick Reynolds is a Huntington native who has had many appearances on the silver screen. On Thursday, Sept. 29, he starred in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience.
lootpress.com

Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships Donating $400,000 to Schools and Universities

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville are announcing a partnership with multiple WV Schools and United Ways of West Virginia. Over $300,000 will be donated to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, shoes, coats, and hygiene products to students in need. Working closely with the Department of Education and Communities in Schools, these funds will support “virtual pantries” in 257 schools in West Virginia.
Ironton Tribune

Huntington to dedicate street to Carter on Oct. 28

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — A longtime Marshall University professor and one of the Tri-State’s most dedicated activists is set to be honored by the City of Huntington later this month. A street dedication ceremony is set for Friday, Oct. 28 to honor Phil Carter, who has taught social...
WSAZ

Homeowner shares scary burglary experience

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
WOWK 13 News

2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
wvexplorer.com

Grotto at Coonskin Park

Coonskin Creek falls into "The Grotto" at Coonskin Park, located in Charleston, West Virginia, in Kanawha County, in the Metro Valley Region. Photo by Rick Burgess.
WSAZ

Man arrested for assaulting employee at fast-food chain

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was a large police presence at a fast food chain Saturday night. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to what appeared to be a robbery at the Subway at Call Rd in Sissonville. “What deputies learned when they got on the scene was...
wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
WOWK 13 News

Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
