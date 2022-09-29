Read full article on original website
Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway. The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here. They say a winner will […]
Treasurer Moore, Charleston Metro Drug Unit Donate $10,000 in Tools to Kanawha County Vo-Tech Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented Kanawha County Schools officials with a donation of more than $10,000 worth of tools to the county’s Vo-Tech schools – tools provided by the Charleston Metro Drug Unit and turned over through the state’s Unclaimed Property program.
Firehouse Santa toy drive sounds alarm on low donations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the 15th year, Larry Coleman and the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department find joy handing a child in need a bag of toys for Christmas. “The kids have smiles on their face when they come in and get them. It is a big relief for us and the fire department to see the kids smile. Parents are happy that we are here to help them,” Coleman said.
Huntington native on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nick Reynolds is a Huntington native who has had many appearances on the silver screen. On Thursday, Sept. 29, he starred in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience.
Tribute area to honor fallen veterans on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bright and cheery spot to honor fallen veterans now exists on Charleston’s West Side. The Gold Star Mothers now have a special tribute area at the Patrick Street Triangle. Gold Star Mothers are those who have lost their children while they were serving in the U.S. Military. The yellow roses […]
Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships Donating $400,000 to Schools and Universities
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville are announcing a partnership with multiple WV Schools and United Ways of West Virginia. Over $300,000 will be donated to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, shoes, coats, and hygiene products to students in need. Working closely with the Department of Education and Communities in Schools, these funds will support “virtual pantries” in 257 schools in West Virginia.
Late West Virginia icon Woody Williams’ birthday on Sunday
The birthday of late West Virginia icon and the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel "Woody" Williams, is on Sunday. He would have been 99.
Huntington to dedicate street to Carter on Oct. 28
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — A longtime Marshall University professor and one of the Tri-State’s most dedicated activists is set to be honored by the City of Huntington later this month. A street dedication ceremony is set for Friday, Oct. 28 to honor Phil Carter, who has taught social...
Huntington barber threatens using deer urine to repel loitering vagrants
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington barbershop owner says he’s been losing business due to loitering vagrants he says have been damaging his property. After months of asking them to leave with no success, the owner says he’s ready to take some drastic measures to keep them away.
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
“America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Murphy Gives back to Hometown
The allure of fame and fortune can often keep one in the bright lights of Hollywood, but jazz singer and West Virginia native Landau Murphy remains loyal to his hometown of Logan County even after years of stardom. Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. rocketed into the spotlight in 2011 after winning...
Person of interest arrested in Ohio for ‘possible homicide’ in Mason, WV
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
Grotto at Coonskin Park
Coonskin Creek falls into "The Grotto" at Coonskin Park, located in Charleston, West Virginia, in Kanawha County, in the Metro Valley Region. Photo by Rick Burgess.
Man arrested for assaulting employee at fast-food chain
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was a large police presence at a fast food chain Saturday night. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to what appeared to be a robbery at the Subway at Call Rd in Sissonville. “What deputies learned when they got on the scene was...
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority continues push for emergency service workers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority’s executive director says the organization is where they need to be with the number of emergency service workers but is always looking to add on. Monica Mason, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) executive director recently spoke to...
WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
