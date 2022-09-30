Read full article on original website
Sounders might not be in playoffs race, but Cristian Roldan still has something to play for
TUKWILA — By kickoff Sunday, the Sounders could be out of MLS playoff contention. But players such as Cristian Roldan have always had something bigger to play for this season and that’s not just pride. Roldan is one of four internationals on the squad vying for a spot...
Sounders’ 13-year playoff streak comes to end after loss in Kansas City
Stefan Frei wove in and out of the shadows of Children’s Mercy Park for one of the better opening halves to an MLS match in his career. The Sounders keeper dived left, popped up to dive right and popped up for another save as Sporting Kansas City played with the vigor of a playoff finale. But the home side had long been eliminated from contention when they hosted the Sounders on Sunday.
Social media celebrates Mariners ending 21-year playoff drought
Who says storybook finishes can't be more than fiction?. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cal Raleigh swatted a ball off the right-field foul pole, and with it, the collective weight of 21 years of playoff-less baseball vanished in an instant. A walk-off homer in front...
Reign take down the Pride to win their third NWSL Shield
Nights like Saturday can be nerve-wracking. When the home side only needs to defeat a struggling opponent to seal multiple accolades, including a first-round playoff bye. Before a record crowd at Lumen Field, the Reign made it known early the win was theirs and everything that came with it. The eventual 3-0 result against the Orlando Pride secured the NWSL Shield and a first-round bye.
Where everybody knows her name: 2 sports bars to feature women’s games
PORTLAND — A racerback bra is centered on a hanging sign off a busy northeast Portland street. Circling the image is “The Sports Bra” wording, a combination that would lure a sports fan inside. The entrance might even go unnoticed — a collage of athletic action shots...
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Police firing tear gas after an Indonesian soccer match in an attempt to stop violence triggered a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving at least 125 people dead, most of them trampled upon or suffocated. Attention immediately focused...
Brian O’Keefe gets to celebrate twice with Mariners: for playoffs and first hit
After nine years in professional baseball, all spent in the minor leagues while playing for two organizations, playing in 653 games for two organizations and six different affiliates and a lost season at the Mariners alternative site because of COVID-19, Brian O’Keefe’s first two days in the big leagues — Friday and Saturday — couldn’t have been much better.
