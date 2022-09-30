ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks defense must limit ‘explosive’ plays to turn things around

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll knows what the Seahawks defense has to do. “We’ve got to get rid of the chunk plays that change field position," he said Monday following Sunday’s 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions. But how to get that done?. Therein lies the challenge for Carroll...
Fans can watch Mariners wild card games at T-Mobile Park

While the Mariners won't have a home playoff game to start the 2021 postseason, Mariners fans can still go to T-Mobile Park to watch them play in the three-game wild card series over the weekend. The Mariners announced they will hold viewing parties for fans at the stadium for the...
Where Cal Raleigh’s playoff-clinching HR ranks in Mariners history

For more than 20 years, the arc of Mariners history has bent toward 1995. A disproportionate amount of the most thrilling, heart-stopping and enduring moments in club history took place during that unlikely run from 13 games behind the Angels in July to the AL West title in September (after a one-game playoff) and a Division Series win for the ages over the Yankees.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:56 p.m. EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9. Jeff Wilson Jr. also scored on a 32-yard run that gave the Niners their seventh straight regular-season win over their in-state rivals. The Rams won the matchup that meant most in last season’s NFC championship game on the way to a Super Bowl title, but this meeting looked more like their recent regular-season meetings. San Francisco used a relentless defense to slow down coach Sean McVay’s offense and got enough big plays for the win.
NFL

