Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks defense must limit ‘explosive’ plays to turn things around
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll knows what the Seahawks defense has to do. “We’ve got to get rid of the chunk plays that change field position," he said Monday following Sunday’s 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions. But how to get that done?. Therein lies the challenge for Carroll...
Yakima Herald Republic
Four Downs with Bob Condotta: Breaking down Seahawks’ wild Week 4 win over Lions
One thing we know about the 2022 Seahawks through four games is to take the over. After Sunday’s 48-45 win over the Lions, the template suddenly seems set of a team capable of scoring at will — at least against a defense as bad as Detroit’s — but capable of being scored on at will, as well.
Fan who stormed 49ers field files police report against Rams LB Bobby Wagner
If you weren't glued to social media during Monday Night Football this week, you might have missed footage of a fan running onto the field with a pink flare before being taken down by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. Turns out that fan is none too happy about being...
NFL・
Yakima Herald Republic
Matt Calkins: Geno Smith is more than serviceable as Seahawks QB. He’s a game changer
DETROIT — Just before the two-minute warning, Chaka Khan and Rufus' "Tell Me Something Good" blared over the Ford Field speakers as officials reviewed a play prompted by a coach's challenge. That particular ruling went the Lions' way, but as far as good news went Sunday, it was Seahawks fans who got the best of it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Fans can watch Mariners wild card games at T-Mobile Park
While the Mariners won't have a home playoff game to start the 2021 postseason, Mariners fans can still go to T-Mobile Park to watch them play in the three-game wild card series over the weekend. The Mariners announced they will hold viewing parties for fans at the stadium for the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Where Cal Raleigh’s playoff-clinching HR ranks in Mariners history
For more than 20 years, the arc of Mariners history has bent toward 1995. A disproportionate amount of the most thrilling, heart-stopping and enduring moments in club history took place during that unlikely run from 13 games behind the Angels in July to the AL West title in September (after a one-game playoff) and a Division Series win for the ages over the Yankees.
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:56 p.m. EDT
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9. Jeff Wilson Jr. also scored on a 32-yard run that gave the Niners their seventh straight regular-season win over their in-state rivals. The Rams won the matchup that meant most in last season’s NFC championship game on the way to a Super Bowl title, but this meeting looked more like their recent regular-season meetings. San Francisco used a relentless defense to slow down coach Sean McVay’s offense and got enough big plays for the win.
NFL・
