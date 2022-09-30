ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners promote Justin Hollander to general manager

Justin Hollander will now have a title to match his increased responsibilities in the Mariners front office. On Sunday morning, the Mariners announced that Hollander had been promoted from assistant general manager to executive vice president and general manager of baseball operations. “Justin has been an integral part of our...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners ready for new identity after finally putting end to playoff drought

Before Saturday’s game, Cal Raleigh was reminded that the clip of his epic home run would now be in the Mariner highlight reel forever, right there with Edgar Martinez’s double. “I hadn’t even thought about that,’’ said Raleigh, who added that he essentially “blacked out” as he danced...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks outlast Lions, hold off comeback in wild 48-45 win

DETROIT — In the 728 games the Seahawks had played before Sunday, they had always punted at least once. But in a wild 48-45 win over the Lions at Ford Field, punter Michael Dickson never took the field other than to hold on field goals and PATs. Dickson laughed...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Julio Rodriguez, Logan Gilbert, Eugenio Suarez named local BBWAA award winners

The Seattle chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America handed out its annual team awards to the Mariners before Friday’s game. The winners:. The 21-year-old Rodriguez got a standing ovation from the T-Mobile Park crowd when he received his award during a pregame ceremony behind home plate.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Brian O’Keefe gets to celebrate twice with Mariners: for playoffs and first hit

After nine years in professional baseball, all spent in the minor leagues while playing for two organizations, playing in 653 games for two organizations and six different affiliates and a lost season at the Mariners alternative site because of COVID-19, Brian O’Keefe’s first two days in the big leagues — Friday and Saturday — couldn’t have been much better.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Scott Servais
Person
George Kirby
Person
Justus Sheffield
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners clinch first postseason berth since 2001 on walk-off home run

After 21 long years of frustration and failures, of close calls and coming up just short, of spring trainings filled with hope and offseasons spent with regret, of entire careers without champagne celebrations for King Felix and Kyle Seager, of so much change, including three general managers, eight managers and two interim managers, of hundreds of players, of “Believe Big” to “True to the Blue” to “Sea Us Rise,” the Seattle Mariners are finally returning to the playoffs.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Social media celebrates Mariners ending 21-year playoff drought

Who says storybook finishes can't be more than fiction?. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cal Raleigh swatted a ball off the right-field foul pole, and with it, the collective weight of 21 years of playoff-less baseball vanished in an instant. A walk-off homer in front...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Wild Card#Playoff Games#The Texas Rangers#The Baltimore Orioles#American League#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays
Yakima Herald Republic

Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ 48-45 win over the Lions

The Seahawks tallied their most points of the season and held on at the end for a nail-biting 48-45 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The combined 93 points are the most in the NFL this season, and it’s the first game in Seahawks history in which they did not attempt a punt.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sounders’ 13-year playoff streak comes to end after loss in Kansas City

Stefan Frei wove in and out of the shadows of Children’s Mercy Park for one of the better opening halves to an MLS match in his career. The Sounders keeper dived left, popped up to dive right and popped up for another save as Sporting Kansas City played with the vigor of a playoff finale. But the home side had long been eliminated from contention when they hosted the Sounders on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy