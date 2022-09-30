Read full article on original website
Mets-Nationals rained out; single-admission doubleheader Tuesday
The New York Mets’ home game against the Washington Nationals Monday night was postponed due to rain. Instead, the teams
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners promote Justin Hollander to general manager
Justin Hollander will now have a title to match his increased responsibilities in the Mariners front office. On Sunday morning, the Mariners announced that Hollander had been promoted from assistant general manager to executive vice president and general manager of baseball operations. “Justin has been an integral part of our...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners push through celebration fatigue to top A’s behind Luis Castillo
On a day when the energy hovered between low and “I’ve felt better in my life” and their eyes felt a little fuzzy from minimal sleep and maximum celebration, the Mariners rolled out a lineup similar to a mid-March Cactus League road game for Saturday afternoon. But...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners ready for new identity after finally putting end to playoff drought
Before Saturday’s game, Cal Raleigh was reminded that the clip of his epic home run would now be in the Mariner highlight reel forever, right there with Edgar Martinez’s double. “I hadn’t even thought about that,’’ said Raleigh, who added that he essentially “blacked out” as he danced...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks outlast Lions, hold off comeback in wild 48-45 win
DETROIT — In the 728 games the Seahawks had played before Sunday, they had always punted at least once. But in a wild 48-45 win over the Lions at Ford Field, punter Michael Dickson never took the field other than to hold on field goals and PATs. Dickson laughed...
Yakima Herald Republic
Julio Rodriguez, Logan Gilbert, Eugenio Suarez named local BBWAA award winners
The Seattle chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America handed out its annual team awards to the Mariners before Friday’s game. The winners:. The 21-year-old Rodriguez got a standing ovation from the T-Mobile Park crowd when he received his award during a pregame ceremony behind home plate.
Yakima Herald Republic
Inside the Mariners’ clubhouse for a playoff-clinching celebration 21 years in the making
At 8:34 p.m. Friday, Pete Fortune emerged from the laundry room in one corner of the Mariners clubhouse and began to pace the hallways. Nervous?. Fortune is one of the only Mariners employees who has felt this feeling before. Not many know what it is. Even fewer remember what it’s like, this mixture of anticipation and anxiety and uncertainty.
Yakima Herald Republic
Brian O’Keefe gets to celebrate twice with Mariners: for playoffs and first hit
After nine years in professional baseball, all spent in the minor leagues while playing for two organizations, playing in 653 games for two organizations and six different affiliates and a lost season at the Mariners alternative site because of COVID-19, Brian O’Keefe’s first two days in the big leagues — Friday and Saturday — couldn’t have been much better.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners clinch first postseason berth since 2001 on walk-off home run
After 21 long years of frustration and failures, of close calls and coming up just short, of spring trainings filled with hope and offseasons spent with regret, of entire careers without champagne celebrations for King Felix and Kyle Seager, of so much change, including three general managers, eight managers and two interim managers, of hundreds of players, of “Believe Big” to “True to the Blue” to “Sea Us Rise,” the Seattle Mariners are finally returning to the playoffs.
Yakima Herald Republic
Social media celebrates Mariners ending 21-year playoff drought
Who says storybook finishes can't be more than fiction?. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cal Raleigh swatted a ball off the right-field foul pole, and with it, the collective weight of 21 years of playoff-less baseball vanished in an instant. A walk-off homer in front...
Yakima Herald Republic
Kraken introduce new mascot, earn third straight preseason shutout at Climate Pledge Arena
The Seattle Kraken’s new mascot, Buoy, rappelled from the rafters, a flashy start to Saturday's workmanlike 4-0 victory against the Vancouver Canucks. The Kraken shut out all three preseason opponents at Climate Pledge Arena and remained undefeated through four contests. Matty Beniers opened the scoring in the second period....
Wrigley Field to undergo LED light conversion
Wrigley Field was no trailblazer when it came to installing outfield lights — finally — in 1988. The home of the Chicago Cubs is more timely when it comes to switching over to energy-saving LEDs
Yakima Herald Republic
Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ 48-45 win over the Lions
The Seahawks tallied their most points of the season and held on at the end for a nail-biting 48-45 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The combined 93 points are the most in the NFL this season, and it’s the first game in Seahawks history in which they did not attempt a punt.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sounders’ 13-year playoff streak comes to end after loss in Kansas City
Stefan Frei wove in and out of the shadows of Children’s Mercy Park for one of the better opening halves to an MLS match in his career. The Sounders keeper dived left, popped up to dive right and popped up for another save as Sporting Kansas City played with the vigor of a playoff finale. But the home side had long been eliminated from contention when they hosted the Sounders on Sunday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sounders might not be in playoffs race, but Cristian Roldan still has something to play for
TUKWILA — By kickoff Sunday, the Sounders could be out of MLS playoff contention. But players such as Cristian Roldan have always had something bigger to play for this season and that’s not just pride. Roldan is one of four internationals on the squad vying for a spot...
Yakima Herald Republic
Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ 48-45 win over the Lions
DETROIT — So is it just Detroit that the Seattle offense likes so much?. Seattle has now played the Lions twice in the span of nine months and put up almost 100 points — a 48-45 win here Sunday, and a 51-29 win at Lumen Field on Jan. 2.
Yakima Herald Republic
With Sidney Jones and Artie Burns healthy, Seahawks have glut of cornerbacks
RENTON — When it comes to cornerbacks on an NFL roster, eight is not only enough but usually a few too many. Seattle has usually gotten by with five cornerbacks on its 53-man roster. But due to injuries, the Seahawks have stockpiled cornerbacks; and when they signed Xavier Crawford...
