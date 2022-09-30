ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demopolis, AL

selmasun.com

Selma Walmart reopens after fire on Saturday night

Selma's Walmart reopened around 5 p.m. Sunday after a small fire in a back section of the store caused its closure Saturday night. Dallas County officials say the fire was set by teenagers doing a TikTok challenge in the paper product aisle of Walmart. Other fires have caused major damage in Atlanta and North Carolina.
SELMA, AL
Demopolis, AL
Alabama Health
alabamanews.net

Selma Senior Shot Answering the Door at Her Home

A 70 year old woman is shot and killed Wednesday night at her home in east Selma. Now police are asking for help from the community — to try and find her killer. It’s the 3rd consecutive week — that someone has been shot to death — in the Queen City.
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS 42

Remembering fatal crash that claimed 3 lives one year ago

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sept. 30, 2021, three people riding together in a truck were killed in a fatal vehicle crash. A car hit the truck head-on as it was traveling on Highway 11 in Cottondale, leading to the deaths of all three victims. Sheila Stewart’s 34-year-old daughter Ashley was one of the victims of […]
COTTONDALE, AL
95.3 The Bear

BobaMania to Celebrate Second Location Opening in Midtown Village

BobaMania will soon have a second home in Tuscaloosa with the opening of their Midtown Village location this weekend. The Tuscaloosa boba tea shop opened its first shop on University Boulevard in Downtown Tuscaloosa in 2021, but with the growing demand for boba tea, the business decided they had several reasons for needing a new location and Midtown Village was where they set their sights.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged with threatening teacher with baseball bat over confiscated earbuds

An Alabama woman was arrested on charges of threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School last week. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Latarsha Jones of Orrville walked down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat, approached a male teacher leaving his classroom and an argument began on September 21.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL

