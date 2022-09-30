Read full article on original website
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
Aaron Brewer died outside his Alabama high school. His parents want to ensure no other child is left behind.
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – He carried an index card with him. On it, 16-year-old Aaron Brewer had summed up his view of the world: “If everyone looked for the lost, no one would have to be found.”. But on a hot March afternoon, Aaron had been lost. After...
Selma Walmart reopens after fire on Saturday night
Selma's Walmart reopened around 5 p.m. Sunday after a small fire in a back section of the store caused its closure Saturday night. Dallas County officials say the fire was set by teenagers doing a TikTok challenge in the paper product aisle of Walmart. Other fires have caused major damage in Atlanta and North Carolina.
Teacher’s Assistant at Lake View Elementary School Arrested, Fired for Abusing Student
A teacher's assistant has been fired and charged with a felony after she allegedly abused a student at a Tuscaloosa County elementary school. According to court documents filed Friday, the suspect is 43-year-old Mandy Munoz, who was a teacher's assistant at Lake View Elementary School. Police say on September 22nd,...
Westlawn Middle School’s Rising Star Student of the Month Recipient: Karson Tucker
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three students will be highlighted in this series. September's second recipient of the Tuscaloosa City Schools...
Selma Senior Shot Answering the Door at Her Home
A 70 year old woman is shot and killed Wednesday night at her home in east Selma. Now police are asking for help from the community — to try and find her killer. It’s the 3rd consecutive week — that someone has been shot to death — in the Queen City.
Walmart remains closed after small fire Saturday night; teens doing TikTok challenge suspected
Selma's Walmart closed on Saturday night due to a small fire in a back section of the store and remains closed. A Walmart representative on Sunday morning said the incident remains under investigation and "fortunately there were no injuries but the store remains closed at this time." Dallas County Commissioner...
Several People Shot Leaving Uniontown ‘Footwash’ Festival Wednesday
Several people were injured in a shooting near the annual Footwash festival outside Uniontown Wednesday night, local officials have confirmed to the Thread. Michael Jackson, the district attorney in several West Alabama counties including Perry County, said four or five people were shot in what police believe was a disagreement between out-of-towners.
Dallas County juries order State Farm to pay $2.5 million in benefits to two insured people
Two juries in Dallas County ordered State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company to pay more than $2.5 million after they reportedly refused to pay benefits to two insured people. On Sept. 22, Evelyn Harrison $1,005,000 after she sustained a back injury in 2019. She was represented by Woodruff R. Jones...
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
New Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol building is ahead of schedule
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Upgrades at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are taking shape. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy says that construction is three months ahead of schedule. Located on Investigator Dornell Cousette Street in Tuscaloosa, the new $10 million project will house the department’s patrol division, technical services...
Remembering fatal crash that claimed 3 lives one year ago
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sept. 30, 2021, three people riding together in a truck were killed in a fatal vehicle crash. A car hit the truck head-on as it was traveling on Highway 11 in Cottondale, leading to the deaths of all three victims. Sheila Stewart’s 34-year-old daughter Ashley was one of the victims of […]
4 shot after argument over ride from Alabama Footwash Festival to Indiana, DA says
An investigation is underway after four people were shot Wednesday following a dispute that started at the annual Footwash Festival in Uniontown. The outdoor festival, which includes music and vendors, takes place each year during the last week of September on private land in Perry County. District Attorney Michael Jackson...
BobaMania to Celebrate Second Location Opening in Midtown Village
BobaMania will soon have a second home in Tuscaloosa with the opening of their Midtown Village location this weekend. The Tuscaloosa boba tea shop opened its first shop on University Boulevard in Downtown Tuscaloosa in 2021, but with the growing demand for boba tea, the business decided they had several reasons for needing a new location and Midtown Village was where they set their sights.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
Alabama woman charged with threatening teacher with baseball bat over confiscated earbuds
An Alabama woman was arrested on charges of threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School last week. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Latarsha Jones of Orrville walked down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat, approached a male teacher leaving his classroom and an argument began on September 21.
Local man, habitual offender gets life without parole for burglary conviction
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Travis Contez Campbell, 34, was sentenced Thursday to life without parole after being convicted of burglary of a dwelling. Campbell was found guilty by a Lauderdale County jury. The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office submitted evidence of Campbell’s violent habitual offender status, pursuant to Mississippi Code...
First and 10: It's not quite time to panic about Bryce Young, but Alabama has reasons to be nervous
The narrative is no need to panic. At least not yet. Technically, it’s an AC shoulder joint sprain, and Alabama coach Nick Saban says star quarterback Bryce Young is day-to-day. “He doesn’t have a serious injury,” Saban said. But Young has an injury, and the collateral impact...
5 Charged in Theft of Hundreds of Catalytic Converters from Tuscaloosa Mercedes Plant
Five people have been arrested and charged for their roles in a multi-state scheme to steal hundreds of new catalytic converters from the Mercedes Benz U.S. International plant in Tuscaloosa County. Deputy Josh Hastings, a sergeant with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, said the plant's security team...
