Liberty Top North Alabama 4-1 for 5th Consecutive Victory
The Liberty Lady Flames downed the North Alabama Lions 4-1 in an ASUN Conference match on a rainy afternoon at Osborne Stadium Sunday. The Lady Flames’ win extends their winning streak to five straight. Liberty also remains unbeaten in their last six contests (5-0-1). Forward Ava Goodman’s first collegiate...
Flames’ 3 Ranked Wins Highlight Stellar Third Day at ITA All-Americans
The Liberty Flames earned three ranked wins, highlighting a stellar third day of the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at Tulsa’s Michael D. Case Tennis Center. The Flames’ Josh Wilson earned a ranked singles victory in singles qualifying, while both Liberty doubles teams – Wilson/Christiaan Worst and Rafael Marques Da Silva – picked up ranked doubles triumphs. Wilson and Worst advanced through two rounds of doubles qualifying.
DIII Flames sweep visiting Volunteers, ignited by Desmarais’ hat trick
Liberty University’s Division III men’s hockey team swept its home-opening series against the University of Tennessee at the LaHaye Ice Center, winning Saturday’s opener, 5-4 in overtime, and Sunday’s rematch, 5-2, to improve to 3-2 on the season. Junior left wing Carson Desmarais netted a natural...
Sharpshooters Gagne, Weber lead Liberty rifle team to second-place showings at Zippy Open
Liberty University’s rifle team placed second among collegiate club teams in both the Air Rifle and Smallbore competitions at last month’s Zippy Open hosted by the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio. Senior Kristen Gagne finished second individually in the Air Rifle event as both she and sophomore...
Parra Romero Continues Run, Wins 2 Matches at ITA All-Americans
Liberty women’s tennis player Maria Juliana Parra Romero continued her run of excellence on the second day of play at the ITA All-American Championships, winning two more matches against strong competition. Parra Romero is the first Lady Flame in program history to win three matches at the ITA Women’s...
Hawaiian Ice: Flames show festive flair, outlast Purple Eagles after hours in first ‘Midnight’ contest
Donning tropical apparel for the first of three “Midnight Mayhem” games this season, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team didn’t leave much time for rest and relaxation in their Hawaiian-themed showdown with Niagara University on Saturday night into Sunday morning at the LaHaye Ice Center. The Flames survived a back-and-forth battle with the Purple Eagles and completed the two-game sweep with a thrilling 5-4 win.
Parra Romero Earns Momentous 1st Round Win at ITA All-American Championships
Liberty sophomore Maria Juliana Parra Romero earned a momentous first round win over Texas’ Vivian Ovtrootsky, Saturday on day one of the ITA Women’s All-American Championships at Cary Tennis Park. Parra Romero trailed 5-2 in the third set to Ovrootsky of the two-time defending national champion Longhorns before...
Flames Compete in Pre-Qualifying at ITA All-American Championships
Liberty’s Christiaan Worst, Rafael Marques Da Silva and Beau Pelletier competed in pre-qualifying on day one of the ITA Men’s All-American Championships. The three players dropped their opening round matches on Saturday at the Case Tennis Center at LaFortune Park in Tulsa, Okla. Worst battled his counterpart, Julien Penzlin of LSU, in a lengthy three-set battle. Penzlin edged Worst in a third-set tiebreaker to take the match, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5).
No. 1 North Carolina Gets Past No. 14 Liberty 6-3, Sunday
The top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels got past No. 14 Liberty 6-3, Sunday afternoon at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. Tar Heels senior forward Erin Matson led the way with four goals in the match. Meanwhile, Liberty received goals from Lizzie Hamlett, Pima Iturraspe and Bethany Dykema in the setback.
Lady Flames outshoot Stars, light up scoreboard to sweep series with Ontario team
Following another dominating performance against the Ontario, Canada-based Hockey Training institute (HTI), outshooting the U20 Stars, 45-19, in a 9-1 triumph Saturday at the LaHaye Ice Center, Liberty University ACHA Division I forward and alternate captain Brityn Fussy believes the Lady Flames are even more dangerous this season than they were in winning a fourth consecutive national championship last spring.
Liberty Claims Season-Opening 141-116 Victory at Campbell
The four-time defending CCSA champion Liberty women’s swimming & diving team opened the 2022-23 season with a 141-16 win at Campbell, Saturday at Johnson Aquatic Center. Liberty opens its season at 1-0, while the Camels fall to 1-1. This was the eighth time in program history that the Lady Flames have opened a season at Campbell.
