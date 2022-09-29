Donning tropical apparel for the first of three “Midnight Mayhem” games this season, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team didn’t leave much time for rest and relaxation in their Hawaiian-themed showdown with Niagara University on Saturday night into Sunday morning at the LaHaye Ice Center. The Flames survived a back-and-forth battle with the Purple Eagles and completed the two-game sweep with a thrilling 5-4 win.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO