Dognappers Wanted In Maryland For Armed Anne Arundel Apartment Robbery: Police
A group of dognappers is at large in Maryland after stealing three animals during a sale gone wrong, police in Anne Arundel say. At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officers from the Anne Arundel Police Department responded to a reported robbery that had just taken place in the 200 block of Etter Drive in Laurel.
fox5dc.com
Arundel Mills Mall gunman who fired weapon in food court still sought by police
HANOVER, Md. - Arundel Mills Mall resumed normal operations after a gun scare over the weekend – a situation that the Anne Arundel County's top executive feels might be seen more often following a recent Supreme Court ruling. The situation was reported inside the mall Saturday when officials say...
Bay Net
Pedestrian Dies Of Injuries From Collision In May
MORNINGSIDE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation into a collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in May in Morningside. The victim is 64-year-old Deborah Garner of District Heights. She passed away on October 2, 2022. On...
WBOC
Early Morning Ridgely Fire Under Investigation
RIDGELY, Md.- A fire at a home in Ridgely early Saturday morning caused thousands of dollars in damages. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started around 4:30 a.m. at a two story, single-family home at 202 Park Ave. It's unknown where the fire started or the cause. The smoke...
foxbaltimore.com
WMDT.com
16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.
SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Parkville girl
PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville girl. Olivia Watson, 13, was last seen on September 6, 2022 in the Parkville area. Authorities say she is 5’6″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Olivia may stay in...
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond After Tree Crashes Into House In Owings
OWINGS, Md. — At 7:05 a.m. on October 1, Command 1 (Chief Mills), Car 1 (AC Freesland), and Brush 1 (Firefighters W. Callis & K. Gray) responded for a reported tree on an occupied single-family residence off Rte. 260 in Owings. Crews arrived to find a large tree brought...
fox5dc.com
Tow truck driver shot at in Annapolis during call to unlock vehicle for suspected shooter: police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Authorities say shots were fired at a tow truck driver over the weekend in Annapolis during a call to unlock a vehicle for the suspected shooter. The shooting was reported Saturday around 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Royal Street. The driver told police they were...
fox5dc.com
Police search for two men involved in stabbing outside of Hyattsville restaurant
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are searching for two men involved in a stabbing outside of restaurant Saturday night. According to Hyattsville Police, the incident happened outside of a restaurant in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street in Hyattsville around 11:30 p.m. Police say after the stabbing...
Bay Net
One Firefighter Reportedly Injured During Response To Calvert Shed Fire
LUSBY, Md. — At approximately 2:15 p.m. on September 29, first responders were dispatched to the 10900 block of Cedar Drive in Lusby for a shed fire. First arriving units from Solomons found a 10×20 shed well involved with extension to a food trailer and other outside structures.
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
Mechanicsville Man Busted With Altered Shotgun, Cocaine, Sheriff's Office Says
A man asleep at the wheel in a car parked at a Maryland gas station was busted with drugs and an illegal shotgun, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office. Mechanicsville resident Alexander Wayne Pope, 28, is facing drug and weapon charges in St. Mary’s County after being caught during a welfare check with a defaced shotgun and cocaine, officials announced on Monday, Oct. 3.
fox5dc.com
Car with child inside stolen while mother delivered groceries: police
WASHINGTON - A Fairfax, Virginia woman and her young daughter were safely reunited shortly after police say thieves in D.C. stole the car the child was sitting in while the mother delivered groceries. Authorities say the stolen vehicle was reported around 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Kenyon...
1 dead after house fire in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead after a house fire in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, according to fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to Patuxent Mobile Estates, off of Sands Road, in Lothian to find a mobile home in flames, with visible fire showing.
mocoshow.com
Update on Friday Night Fire in Olney That Damaged Eight Homes and Caused $1.5M in Loses
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire on the 3500 block of Landing Way off of Norbeck Rd near Georgia Avenue in Olney on Friday night. According to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8pm and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire by 9pm. There were no injuries reported.
WBAL Radio
Pittman blames Maryland's gun law for shooting incident in Arundel Mills Mall
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is blaming Maryland's gun laws for Saturday's incident inside Arundel Mills Mall. Pittman said the supreme court's recent decision to strike down a New York state gun law requiring a reason to carry a conceal permit has allowed more public places to be compromised.
