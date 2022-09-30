Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost ToursDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Related
friars.com
Women’s Soccer Falls To Creighton, 2-0, In Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. – The Providence College women's soccer team fell to Creighton, 2-0, on Sunday, October 2 in Omaha, Neb. Providence 3-7-1 (1-2-0) | Creighton 6-2-4 (2-2-0) Morrison Stadium | Omaha, Neb. GAME FLOW & NOTES. -The first 45 minutes went scoreless for both teams. -Providence outshot Creighton 6-2...
friars.com
Field Hockey Downs Holy Cross In Overtime, 1-0
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College field hockey team defeated Holy Cross, 1-0, in overtime on Oct. 2 at Lennon Family Field in Providence, R.I. Nora Goddard-Despot scored the game-winning goal with 1:58 left in the overtime session. 1ST QUARTER:. • The first quarter of play was scoreless (0-0)....
friars.com
Men's Hockey Falls to No. 7 Quinnipiac in Exhibition Finale, 4-2
HAMDEN, Conn. – A pair of early third period power-play goals proved to be a difference as No. 7 Quinnipiac defeated the No. 15 Providence College men's hockey team by a 4-2 score in an exhibition game on Sunday at the M&T Bank Center. SCORE. Providence – 2 |...
friars.com
Volleyball Drops Match To No. 19 Marquette
MILWAUKEE, WIS. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to the nationally ranked Marquette Golden Eagles in straight sets on Oct. 1 in Milwaukee, Wis. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Marquette took set one, 25-14. - The Golden Eagles were able to break away from a 4-4 tie and maintain the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
friars.com
Men's Hockey Downs Western Ontario, 5-2, In Exhibition Opener
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Riley Duran (Woburn, Mass.) and Cody Monds (Brockville, Ont.) each recorded two points at the Providence College men's hockey team opened the 2022-23 season with a 5-2 exhibition win over the University of Western Ontario on Saturday (Oct. 1) at Schneider Arena. SCORE. Providence – 5...
Late Night Madness rocks the AMP, PC Basketball teams announced
The annual Late Night Madness rocked the AMP on Saturday night, as the Providence men's and women's basketball teams were announced in front of the Friar fans.
ABC6.com
URI Wins 40th Governor’s Cup Game, Fourth Straight Victory over Brown
Rhode Island used a near flawless first half to jump on Brown early and coast to a 38-10 win in the 40th edition of the Governor’s Cup Saturday night. The Rams (3-2) scored five first-half touchdowns and carried a 38-3 into the break, paving the way for the team’s first home win of the season. The victory – URI’s fourth straight in the Governor’s Cup series – also snapped a two-game losing streak and got Rhode Island back above .500.
friars.com
Student Shuttles to Amica Mutual Pavilion
Buses depart campus from outside Raymond Hall. Buses depart campus 1 hours prior to tip-off until time of tip-off. Buses returning to campus from the AMP will begin loading after the game and continue until 60-minutes post-game. Buses are free and only for Providence College students and guests with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northforker.com
Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.
Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
Woonsocket Call
Everybody’s talking: WHS grad Kevin Lavallee opens Everybody’s Pizzeria
SMITHFIELD – Kevin Lavallee knew he wanted to run his own restaurant long before he recently got the chance to do just that with Everybody’s Pizzeria & Bar at 970 Douglas Pike. Lavallee, a 2013 graduate of Woonsocket High School who went on to earn a business management...
rimonthly.com
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
ABC6.com
Temporary bike path opens at Hope Street in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new temporary one-mile trail opened off of Hope Street Saturday. The path can be used for walking, jogging, and biking on the East Side of Providence. Jill Eschelman of the Providence Streets Coalition told ABC 6 News that there are a lot of bikers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
providenceonline.com
The Witches of Providence
According to Della-Piana, having one wow element will not only save on costs but also give you something to build around. For a costume she created for Cruz’s song Raven Evermore, for example, Della-Piana crafted a stunning bolero jacket, intricately cutting PVC and leather to resemble raven feathers. Cruz can mix and match the piece again and again to achieve different looks.
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Killer Gets Parole Revoked For Fourth Time
A man sentenced to life in prison nearly 40 years ago for murdering a security guard at Dartmouth's Lincoln Park in 1982 is being denied parole after getting it revoked four times. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in a unanimous Sept. 29 decision that Charles Chaples is not suitable for...
Woman injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Monthly
’s Best of Rhode Island. Celebrate this holiday season at historic Hotel Providence! Nestled in the heart of downcity, the hotel has five different event spaces to accommodate everything from intimate dinners for 20 of your closest family and friends to lavish celebrations for up to 150 of your colleagues. With fully customizable menu, bar, and décor options, allow our seasoned event professionals to take some of the stress out of the holiday season for you. Take the elevator home at the end of the festivities to one of our 80 comfortably adorned guest rooms – available at a discounted rate to you and your attendees. It’s never too early to start wrapping up those holiday plans, so reach out today and we’ll waive your site fee!
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $600,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $600,000. From the seaside towns of Narragansett and Newport to a condo on one of the most coveted, historic streets in America, the options are tremendous. And, if you need to get pricing on...
GoLocalProv
College Hill Home Sells for More than $2 Million
According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 143 Meeting Street is the eighth highest single-family Providence sale year to date. Agents of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty have represented four clients in the top ten single-family sales in the municipality so far...
iheart.com
Shot In Rhode Island, Hocus Pocus 2 Ready To Open
Hocus Pocus 2 is being released on today. The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1993 film was shot entirely in Rhode Island, including at Federal Hill, LaSalle Academy in Providence, Washington Square in Newport, and a colonial-era town that was constructed at Chase Farm in Lincoln. A private screening was held...
Comments / 0