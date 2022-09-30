Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
New Riverwood Middle Principal Comes Home To Johnston County
Monica Sawyer moved to Smithfield when she was 10 years old. As an only child growing up in rural eastern North Carolina, she promised herself that as soon as she graduated from Smithfield-Selma High she would move away and never return. Four years ago, she happily ate those words and...
triangletribune.com
Riverside students take a stand against canceled lunch
Posted by: Editor-Bonitta Best on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00:00 am. I recently started volunteering at Riverside High School with a fellow reporter, Hannah. We help the amazing journalists of the school’s student-run newspaper, The Pirate’s Hook, edit their stories, brainstorm sources and draft questions. Sept. 29...
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State needs to do more about student homelessness
A classmate of mine recently shared their experience of being homeless at NC State. It was for a short stint of two weeks this summer, but it was nonetheless a scary and frustrating experience for them. I started thinking about how many other students have been in similar situations and if the University has been as unhelpful to them as they were to my classmate.
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
There is no joy in land of the Wolfpack, after NC State squanders rare opportunity
“There is no joy in Mudville,” goes a memorable line from a famous poem. The same could be said of the scene at Raleigh’s Player Retreat amid another NC State disappointment. Since 2000, N.C. teams are now 1-5 when ranked in the top 10.
cbs17
Father charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school in Nash County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Nash County have charged a man whose son brought a loaded gun to his elementary school. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that Alvaro Cordova-Muniz, 29, of Middlesex is the child’s father. Deputies say he faces a single count...
'You broke another home': Mother of slain Durham man distraught after effort to turn life around
DURHAM, N.C. — A man working to stop violence in Durham has lost his life to it. Reshaun Cates, who was found dead in a car on Sunday on the side of the highway, was an employee of the Bull City United group. On Monday, a balloon memorial was...
cbs17
Slain Durham man worked as ‘violence interrupter’ for Bull City United, friend says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends of a slain man gathered near an Interstate 85 off-ramp at Hillandale Road in Durham Sunday afternoon. Durham police said they closed the ramp for several hours after they responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found 34-year-old Reshaun Cates who had been shot and killed inside a blue Honda Accord.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will close Friday as Hurricane Ian nears
Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties are canceling in-person classes for Friday.
Durham city council to discuss implementing social district
DURHAM, N.C. — A social district in the Bull City is getting closer to becoming reality. At Thursday’s meeting, the Durham City Council will hear a presentation on how this new initiative could work. Under the rules of a social district, customers could buy a beverage and walk...
WRAL
50 Triangle area events to check out in October
RALEIGH, N.C. — October is a busy month in the Triangle area. We've got pumpkin patches, the N.C. State Fair and even more!. Oct. 3: Death Cab for Cutie - Indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie will perform live at Red Hat Amphitheater on Oct. 3. Oct. 6-9: Arnez...
chapelboro.com
Storm Causes Orange, Durham and Chatham Residents to Start Weekend with No Power
North Carolina became the latest state to suffer the effects of then-Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, with one of the most impactful results being widespread power outages. Due to high winds and heavy rain from the storm, power lines became damaged and outages occurred for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, with a peak around 336,000 reported Friday night. As of Saturday morning, thousands of Orange, Durham and Chatham county residents are still awaiting repairs and restoration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
1 injured in Capital Blvd. school bus crash involving 3 vehicles in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a school bus and three other vehicles took place early Monday afternoon, causing one injury and an overturned van. Raleigh police told CBS 17 that no kids were on the bus at the time of the collision and the one reported injury is minor.
WRAL Power Rankings: A new number one team after NC State's 30-20 loss to Clemson
Raleigh, N.C. — We have a new number one team in our WRAL College Football Power Rankings. After losing on the road at Clemson, the NC State Wolfpack slip out of the top spot which they held for five weeks. The Pack are the only team we've had ranked number one since we started publishing these rankings. Here's our Week 6 rankings.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
WRAL
Car under fallen tree in Chapel Hill as Ian moves through
In Chapel Hill, South Columbia Street is closed in both directions near Westwood Drive due to a downed tree. The Chapel Hill Fire Department is asking for people to avoid the area. Someone was inside the car when the tree fell on it. No one was injured, but one of the car's headlights was shattered.
Large trees fall in Raleigh, 47,000 without power in Wake County
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. At least one person died in the state. Outages were improving slowly on Saturday, but according to Duke Energy, 20% of Wake County was without power at...
No. 4 Duke women's soccer falls to No. 2 Virginia, 1-0
Durham, N.C. — For the third time this season, the Duke women’s soccer team hosted the second-ranked team in the nation at Koskinen Stadium. The fourth-ranked Blue Devils would go on to drop a 1-0 decision to No. 2 Virginia on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Blue...
cbs17
Raleigh families buy supplies to prepare for Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families living in the Triangle said they wanted to get prepared and stay ahead of possible storms that may be headed to North Carolina as Hurricane Ian travels north. On Thursday, businesses like ACE Hardware noticed an uptick in customers coming in to buy emergency...
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0