ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

New Riverwood Middle Principal Comes Home To Johnston County

Monica Sawyer moved to Smithfield when she was 10 years old. As an only child growing up in rural eastern North Carolina, she promised herself that as soon as she graduated from Smithfield-Selma High she would move away and never return. Four years ago, she happily ate those words and...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
triangletribune.com

Riverside students take a stand against canceled lunch

Posted by: Editor-Bonitta Best on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00:00 am. I recently started volunteering at Riverside High School with a fellow reporter, Hannah. We help the amazing journalists of the school’s student-run newspaper, The Pirate’s Hook, edit their stories, brainstorm sources and draft questions. Sept. 29...
DURHAM, NC
Technician Online

OPINION: NC State needs to do more about student homelessness

A classmate of mine recently shared their experience of being homeless at NC State. It was for a short stint of two weeks this summer, but it was nonetheless a scary and frustrating experience for them. I started thinking about how many other students have been in similar situations and if the University has been as unhelpful to them as they were to my classmate.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
cbs17

Slain Durham man worked as ‘violence interrupter’ for Bull City United, friend says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends of a slain man gathered near an Interstate 85 off-ramp at Hillandale Road in Durham Sunday afternoon. Durham police said they closed the ramp for several hours after they responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found 34-year-old Reshaun Cates who had been shot and killed inside a blue Honda Accord.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Football Games#Thursday Night Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
WRAL

50 Triangle area events to check out in October

RALEIGH, N.C. — October is a busy month in the Triangle area. We've got pumpkin patches, the N.C. State Fair and even more!. Oct. 3: Death Cab for Cutie - Indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie will perform live at Red Hat Amphitheater on Oct. 3. Oct. 6-9: Arnez...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Storm Causes Orange, Durham and Chatham Residents to Start Weekend with No Power

North Carolina became the latest state to suffer the effects of then-Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, with one of the most impactful results being widespread power outages. Due to high winds and heavy rain from the storm, power lines became damaged and outages occurred for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, with a peak around 336,000 reported Friday night. As of Saturday morning, thousands of Orange, Durham and Chatham county residents are still awaiting repairs and restoration.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Car under fallen tree in Chapel Hill as Ian moves through

In Chapel Hill, South Columbia Street is closed in both directions near Westwood Drive due to a downed tree. The Chapel Hill Fire Department is asking for people to avoid the area. Someone was inside the car when the tree fell on it. No one was injured, but one of the car's headlights was shattered.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

No. 4 Duke women's soccer falls to No. 2 Virginia, 1-0

Durham, N.C. — For the third time this season, the Duke women’s soccer team hosted the second-ranked team in the nation at Koskinen Stadium. The fourth-ranked Blue Devils would go on to drop a 1-0 decision to No. 2 Virginia on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Blue...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh families buy supplies to prepare for Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families living in the Triangle said they wanted to get prepared and stay ahead of possible storms that may be headed to North Carolina as Hurricane Ian travels north. On Thursday, businesses like ACE Hardware noticed an uptick in customers coming in to buy emergency...
RALEIGH, NC
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy