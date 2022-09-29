Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren reached out to Joel Embiid for injury advice

AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, is out for the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his right foot while playing in the CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle over the summer. The event is run by former NBA super sub, Jamal Crawford.

Holmgren had never suffered such a serious injury before, and the Thunder rookie needed some advice. So he reached out to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who missed the first two full seasons of his career due to foot injuries. Holmgren revealed Embiid gave him some advice on how to handle everything.

Per Rookie Wire’s Cody Taylor:

It is always good to be able to look at something and be able to know it has been done before; it’s not this impossible feat. Even if it was, I was going to put my hard hat on and get to work. I spoke briefly to Joel on what his experience was like and talked to one of his trainers a little bit on it and got some good words of advice.

Embiid has since been able to recover and become one of the best players in the league regardless of position. He has been dominant in every facet of the game, so Oklahoma City now hopes Holmgren can follow a similar path to Embiid’s as he recovers from this injury.