Yardbarker
Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep
For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
Yardbarker
Yankees get back one flamethrowing relief pitcher before Texas series
The New York Yankees are already dealing with a thin bullpen, currently without Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, and Ron Marinaccio suffering a shin injury during Sunday’s game. However, they are getting arms back, piece by piece. The team announced on Monday afternoon that flame-throwing bullpen arm Miguel Castro would...
Yardbarker
Yankees stud rookie Oswaldo Cabrera cracks impressive list
One of the New York Yankees’ top players as of late has been rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has made a name for himself over the past 40 games. With injuries in the outfield, notably to Andrew Benintendi and the lackluster performance of Aaron Hicks, the Yankees gave Cabrera a chance to prove himself, despite his traditional position being at second base.
Yardbarker
Did Braves, fans troll Mets and Edwin Diaz while finishing sweep?
The Atlanta Braves may or may not have intentionally added insult to divisional injury in the closing minutes of their pivotal home sweep over the rival New York Mets that essentially clinched the National League East. As Mark W. Sanchez noted for the New York Post, the Braves were leading...
Yardbarker
Braves Star Comments On The Standard In Atlanta
After a three-game sweep over the New York Mets this weekend at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves have finally taken command in the NL East division. After the Mets led the division for the better part of the season, the Braves have gotten hot and have overcome a massive deficit to unseat the Mets at the top.
Yardbarker
Pirates GM Shares A Hopeful Message To The Fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates have three more games left on the 2022 schedule before they head home for the winter. They’ll play three games against the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals starting tonight. The Pirates have had a very difficult season, as was expected. This is a team that...
Yardbarker
Brewers Wild Card race 2022: how the rotation sets up for final four games
The National League Wild Card race is going to come down to the last few games of the regular season. Currently the Brewers trail the Phillies by one game, which is really two games because the Phillies hold the tie-breaker. In order to make the post season, the Brew Crew must finish with more wins than the Phillies. Both teams have just four games remaining in the regular season.
Yardbarker
Mike Trout Becomes All-Time Home Run Leader Vs. Rangers In 8-3 Victory
The Los Angeles Angels had their bats rolling in the series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon. This included superstar Mike Trout, who went 3-for-4 on the day including a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was Trout’s 39th homer of the season and his 44th...
Yardbarker
The Yankees’ secret weapon heading into the post-season
The New York Yankees were unsure if veteran slugger Matt Carpenter would recover in time to feature during the playoffs, but he might just end up being their secret weapon on the offensive side. Carpenter helped spark an offensive masterclass before going down due to a fractured foot from a...
