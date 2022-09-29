ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Yardbarker

Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep

For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees get back one flamethrowing relief pitcher before Texas series

The New York Yankees are already dealing with a thin bullpen, currently without Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, and Ron Marinaccio suffering a shin injury during Sunday’s game. However, they are getting arms back, piece by piece. The team announced on Monday afternoon that flame-throwing bullpen arm Miguel Castro would...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees stud rookie Oswaldo Cabrera cracks impressive list

One of the New York Yankees’ top players as of late has been rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has made a name for himself over the past 40 games. With injuries in the outfield, notably to Andrew Benintendi and the lackluster performance of Aaron Hicks, the Yankees gave Cabrera a chance to prove himself, despite his traditional position being at second base.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Did Braves, fans troll Mets and Edwin Diaz while finishing sweep?

The Atlanta Braves may or may not have intentionally added insult to divisional injury in the closing minutes of their pivotal home sweep over the rival New York Mets that essentially clinched the National League East. As Mark W. Sanchez noted for the New York Post, the Braves were leading...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Braves Star Comments On The Standard In Atlanta

After a three-game sweep over the New York Mets this weekend at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves have finally taken command in the NL East division. After the Mets led the division for the better part of the season, the Braves have gotten hot and have overcome a massive deficit to unseat the Mets at the top.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Pirates GM Shares A Hopeful Message To The Fans

The Pittsburgh Pirates have three more games left on the 2022 schedule before they head home for the winter. They’ll play three games against the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals starting tonight. The Pirates have had a very difficult season, as was expected. This is a team that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Brewers Wild Card race 2022: how the rotation sets up for final four games

The National League Wild Card race is going to come down to the last few games of the regular season. Currently the Brewers trail the Phillies by one game, which is really two games because the Phillies hold the tie-breaker. In order to make the post season, the Brew Crew must finish with more wins than the Phillies. Both teams have just four games remaining in the regular season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Yankees’ secret weapon heading into the post-season

The New York Yankees were unsure if veteran slugger Matt Carpenter would recover in time to feature during the playoffs, but he might just end up being their secret weapon on the offensive side. Carpenter helped spark an offensive masterclass before going down due to a fractured foot from a...
BRONX, NY

