The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
pioneerpages.net
The Woods Event Center
What better place to say “I do” and get together with friends and family than Crawford County’s new event center, “The Woods”?. The Woods is located along Route 33 in Stoy, Illinois. This project started in February of 2021 and first opened July 16th, 2022. The Woods is owned by Koert and Sarah Mehler. Koert specializes in banking at First Robinson Savings Bank, and Sarah manages daily operations at The Woods. The Woods doesn’t just offer a place to hold a beautiful wedding; it also provides a bar for people to get together and enjoy drinks.
WTHI
Newport Auto Hill Climb is back for another year of engine revving action
NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - Rev your engines, folks!. The Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb is back for another year of action!. This annual event is known to bring in tens of thousands of folks to the area! There's a flea market, food vendors, and a car show!. The fun doesn't...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Home slated for demolition turns out to be 100-year-old log cabin
A 100-year-old house in Martinsville, Indiana, was set to be demolished to make room for a parking lot. But when they started to tear it down, they discovered it’s actually a log cabin. Now, people there are taking a Lincoln Logs approach to saving it from the wrecking ball.
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
Fox 59
Construction crews uncover century old log cabin during demolition in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — While working toward the future of Martinsville, crews downtown found a piece of the past. A more than 100-year-old log cabin was hiding inside of what a majority of people thought was an old brick house. The building in question is on the corner of S...
thedailyhoosier.com
Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be based in Bloomington next weekend
But wait, there’s more. A massive weekend at IU got even bigger when it was announced on Saturday Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show will broadcast live from Bloomington prior to Indiana’s game against Michigan. The on-site program allows fans to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush,...
Indiana Daily Student
Multi-vehicle crash along South Old Ind. 37 causes several injuries Friday
An accident involving three cars, a dump truck and a Gator utility vehicle caused several injuries and property damage to Mays Greenhouse in Bloomington on Friday. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday along South Old Ind. 37. A passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash said...
vincennespbs.org
Invasive species found in Knox County
One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
WTHI
News 10's Susan Dinkel is a proud mom with her daughters on the homecoming court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a proud moment for News 10's Susan Dinkel. She missed work Monday because she was attending Terre Haute North Vigo High School's fall homecoming coronation - and she had two good reasons to be there. Both of her daughters, Lilly and Claire, were...
footballscoop.com
Former Nebraska assistant coach, ex-Notre Dame player rips Indiana coach Tom Allen
Rick Kaczenski played in some 40 career games at Notre Dame, arriving beneath the Golden Dome and the outstretched arms of 'Touchdown Jesus' in the mid-1990s when Lou Holtz had the Fighting Irish program rolling. Then Kaczenski embarked on a lengthy coaching career that spanned from the high school ranks...
Indiana German Shepherd breeders face more than 2 dozen animal cruelty charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — The owners of a dog breeding business in Putnam County are facing more than two dozen animal cruelty charges after investigators found two dead dogs and 33 others that were severely malnourished on the owners' property. James Gray, 55, and his sister Julia Gray, 60,...
wyrz.org
State Police Lieutenant and Hendricks County Resident Promoted to Captain
(Indianapolis, IN) – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Brad P. Hoffeditz to the rank of Captain. Captain Hoffeditz will serve as the Deputy Chief Counsel within the Indiana State Police Legal Office. Hoffeditz, who is originally from St....
Brazil man charged with child molesting
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been charged with child molesting after being arrested Thursday. According to court documents, the investigation began on September 19, when an 11-year-old student at an elementary school told a staff member about a possible sexual situation involving Dustin Spangenburg. Spangenburg, 45, of Brazil was accused of […]
Tanker truck roll over in Washington leaves one injured
According to the Washington Township Fire Department, A91 crews responded to a tanker truck roll over on Friday near Boyd Grain.
vincennespbs.org
Local man jailed for rape
A Knox County man has been charged with Rape. According to jail logs, 41-year-old Mark Meylor of Oaktown was booked into the Knox County Security Center on the charge at 10:30-pm Thursday. No bond was set.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Dora Darlene Baugh
Dora Darlene (Marsh) Baugh, 81, of Bloomington, passed away, Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Golden Living Center in Bloomington. She was born August 21, 1941, in Bedford, to Delbert and Nellie (Keith) Marsh. Dora was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and retired from Thompson/RCA in Bloomington.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Heather Mccullough, Edgar County Corrections Officer, Pre-Trial Scheduled re: Assault in Crawford County –
EDGAR CO., IL. (ECWd) – Edgar County Sheriff’s Corrections Officer Heather Mccullough is scheduled for pre-trial on November 30, 2022, in Crawford County where she was previously charged with Assault earlier this summer. Assault is a Class C Misdemeanor according to the Illinois Criminal Code. Our previous article...
