What better place to say “I do” and get together with friends and family than Crawford County’s new event center, “The Woods”?. The Woods is located along Route 33 in Stoy, Illinois. This project started in February of 2021 and first opened July 16th, 2022. The Woods is owned by Koert and Sarah Mehler. Koert specializes in banking at First Robinson Savings Bank, and Sarah manages daily operations at The Woods. The Woods doesn’t just offer a place to hold a beautiful wedding; it also provides a bar for people to get together and enjoy drinks.

STOY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO