ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Montana Grizzly running backs hitting stride at the right time

POCATELLO, Idaho — Through the Montana football team’s first four games this season, first-year quarterback Lucas Johnson has put himself in good graces with the team’s faithful fan base. He displayed all the tools in his skill set that made him a bowl game winner in his...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

MSUB cross country places 2 in top 10 at Montana Open

MISSOULA — Kaylee Dalling and Bryant Edgerton of Montana State Billings had top 10 finishes Friday at the Montana Open cross country meet. Dalling placed eighth in the women's 5K race, while Edgerton took ninth in the men's 8K. There were 17 participants in the men's race and 20...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Victor Flores: Nothing controversial about Montana State’s quarterback situation

BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers knows how Tommy Mellott feels, and then some. Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his four years at Wyoming. He got through last year injury free but lost his starting quarterback job after seven games. He then transferred to Montana State, a team with a local legend in Mellott as its starting QB.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
State
Montana State
Billings, MT
College Sports
City
Billings, MT
Bozeman, MT
College Sports
City
Bozeman, MT
KULR8

Montana rallies for Brawl of the Wild volleyball win in front of record crowd

BOZEMAN — The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse crowd was ready to turn the volume up another notch. It could taste a two-set lead. Then the record scratched. The Montana volleyball team rallied back from a 1-0 set deficit and a large second-set hole to earn a 3-1 win over rival Montana State in front of a record crowd at the Fieldhouse on Friday night. The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 overall and 3-0 in Big Sky Conference play, and they extended their Brawl of the Wild road winning streak to three.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Bobcats improve to 4-1 with 41-24 win over UC Davis

BOZEMAN -- No Tommy Mellott, no problem for Montana State as the Bobcats rolled 41-24 over UC Davis on Saturday, improving to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Sky play. The MSU offense gashed the Aggies to the tune of over 550 yards of total offense, averaging just shy of nine yards a play.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana Tech scores on first seven drives to defeat MSU-Northern

BUTTE – Montana Tech celebrated its homecoming Saturday, hosting MSU-Northern at a rainy, damp Bob Green Field. The Orediggers (4-1) scored on all seven first-half possessions and were able to get many of their backup players some action in a 73-0 over the Lights (0-5). “It was awesome to...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Billings West stomps Skyview, wins fourth straight

BILLINGS — Big plays have been few and far between this season for Billings West, and quarterback Drew McDowell pointed the finger mostly at himself Friday night. “I feel like these last few weeks we’ve been getting better at preparing ourselves throughout the week of practice, watching film … I haven’t done the best job of that myself,” he said after guiding the fifth-ranked Golden Bears to a 44-7 Eastern AA football win over Billings Skyview at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. “But this week we kind of pulled it together, prepared well, and our offensive game plan the entire week showed out there.”
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Andrade
KULR8

Billings West's Keyan Hernandez commits to wrestle at Iowa

BILLINGS — A day after committing to the University of Iowa wrestling team, Keyan Hernandez was still taking it all in. On an official visit to the Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday through Saturday, Hernandez was able to watch a football game featuring the Hawkeyes against Michigan, and observed members of the Iowa wrestling team work out.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

VA to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans across Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) kicks off the 2022 flu shot season next week. Enrolled Montana Veterans have multiple options to make getting a free flu shot easy. First, Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments. ...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Several agencies respond to derailed train east of Bridger

BRIDGER, Mont. - A train derailed about half a mile east of Bridger Friday night. As of 1:00 pm Saturday, East Bridger Rd. has been re-opened, however, Southh River Rd. is closed from the intersection with Rushwater Rd. due to the derailment. Carbon Alert reports that at 11:30 pm Friday,...
BRIDGER, MT
KULR8

Nearly 15 train car derailment in East Bridger

BRIDGER, Mont. - A nearly 15 car train derailment happened Friday night in Carbon County near the East Bridger and South River Roads. Maggie Karas, the Disaster and Emergency Service Public Information Officer for Carbon County, tells us the cause of the derailment is still under investigation and there are multiple agencies currently trying to clean up the area.
BRIDGER, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Goaltender#College Soccer#Montana State Billings#Yellowjackets

Comments / 0

Community Policy