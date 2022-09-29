Read full article on original website
Related
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Know key dates, deadlines for voting in 2022 Michigan General Election this November
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Key dates, deadlines for voting in 2022 Michigan General Election on Nov. 8. The 2022 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8...
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, had to intervene via speakerphone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads
The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
Tudor Dixon asks to set abortion aside from Michigan governor’s race
In front of thousands of supporters and a host of media, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon implored supporters to separate the issue of abortion access from her gubernatorial campaign. “Gretchen Whitmer is out there saying that I’m going to be able to do something about that issue in this state,”...
'It's crunch time': Michigan student voting summit braces organizers for midterm election
College students from around the state gathered at the Kellogg Center at Michigan State University on Friday for the fifth annual Michigan Student Voting Summit, where they attended seminars and workshops all geared towards maximizing voter turnout amongst young people.The summit featured several speakers, including Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Students participated in activities with subjects ranging from combating misinformation on social media about elections to networking and organization fair. Benson said that she was excited to see so many faces in the audience representing different college campuses. She created a Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force in 2019, hoping to...
Many Michigan Republicans Don't Seem Very Into Their Nominee For Governor
Tudor Dixon, the party’s nominee for governor, had the smallest contingent of visible allies, judging by the campaign apparel that people wore to the Michigan rally.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan’s Republican AG, SOS candidates fighting radical Democrats, they tell Trump crowd
WARREN, MI – Republican candidates for Michigan’s lesser-known but still critical executive offices, attorney general and secretary of state, framed their races as fights against “oppressive” and “authoritarian” Democratic rule. AG nominee Matthew DePerno and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo, both endorsed by former President...
Michigan women fight to preserve abortion, 1 chat at a time
At a wine bar in suburban Detroit, about a dozen women strategized about how to preserve the right to abortion in their state.
Detroit News
Michigan endorsements 2022 election
Many voters will be casting their ballots in unfamiliar districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8, and for candidates they know little about. That's why The Detroit News is providing our primary picks for local and statewide races. You can find all of our endorsements below as we beginning publishing them. Check back often as more races will be added in the coming days.
wemu.org
Michigan Legislature sends elections deal to governor’s desk
Election bills are heading to the governor’s desk after lawmakers reached a deal this week following months of negotiating. Republican Senator Ruth Johnson chairs the Senate Elections Committee. She says the bill would allow more clerks to pre-process absentee ballots two days before Election Day. In 2020, clerks could do that pre-processing one day before the election. It would also require county clerks to scrub the deceased from their lists of registered voters at least monthly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EXPLAINER: 3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot
A scheme to kidnap MI's governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday
abc12.com
Michigan Republicans announce election reform deal with Whitmer
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans say they reached a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a set of sweeping reforms to Michigan election laws. Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township said the measures will strengthen the integrity of elections. Whitmer had not released a statement about the election reform bills by Thursday morning.
Michigan lawmakers pass bill allowing absentee ballot processing 2 days before Election Day
Michigan lawmakers have reached a deal with the governor to allow more time to process what's expected to be a flood of absentee ballots during the upcoming November midterm and beyond.
thecentersquare.com
Republican state senator blasts Gov. Evers over unsecure elections
(The Center Square) – As the clock ticks down toward Election Day, one out-going Republican state senator is accusing Gov. Tony Evers of making elections less secure. Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said in the Republican’s weekly radio address this week that the governor vetoed a slew of proposed laws that would have closed loopholes in Wisconsin’s election laws, and made the state’s electoral process more secure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Former President Trump campaigns in Warren for Michigan GOP candidates
WARREN, Mich - Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Warren on Saturday for several Michigan Republican candidates. Speakers at the Trump event include Republican for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon, Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew Deperno and Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and Republican nominee for U.S Representative for Michigan's 10th Congressional District John James.
abc12.com
Lawmakers approve statement on parental rights in Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a measure that reaffirms parents' rights to "direct the care, teaching and education" of their children in schools. House Bill 5703 passed the Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Wednesday with a requirement for public schools to prominently post the statement in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations.
Detroit News
$100M landfill cleanup fund likely to aid GOP ex-chair's development site
A $100 million landfill cleanup fund approved by the state Legislature this week and pushed by the city of Rochester Hills is likely to benefit a property being developed by the former chairman of the Michigan Republican Party. Rochester Hills officials said Friday that Madison Park, a former landfill bordered...
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
Comments / 0