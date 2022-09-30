Howard University School of Law has graduated some of our country's most prominent public servants from judges to politicians to civil rights activists. Now, Howard Law School is preparing the next generation of lawyers at a time when the law changes quickly and there's question about the legitimacy of the court. Dean of Howard Law School Danielle R. Holley joins In The Courts to discuss leading this charge and the challenges that come with it.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO