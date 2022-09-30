Read full article on original website
WTOP
Fairfax Co. special education students disproportionately suspended, review finds
Students with disabilities in Virginia’s largest school system are disproportionately suspended compared to their peers without disabilities, according to the findings of a two-year review of Fairfax County Public Schools’ special education program. The Fairfax County School Board will be briefed Tuesday on findings of a review of...
Parents, teachers express concerns over backlog of unfinished DCPS repairs
WASHINGTON — DC Public Schools gets a failing grade from some parents and teachers when it comes to keeping up with repairs to its aging school buildings. Now, one of D.C.'s Councilmembers says the district must do better. Jennifer Fitzpatrick, a teacher at Langdon Elementary School in Ward 5,...
howard.edu
Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D. Admitted into American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators®
WASHINGTON –Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS is among a group of 64 esteemed surgeon educators inducted into membership in the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators® on September 30, 2022, during a program event in Chicago. This is the fifth cohort of members inducted into this distinguished academy.
mocoshow.com
Sport & Health Gyms Will Rebrand to OneLife Fitness Later This Year
We spoke with a representative from a Montgomery County Sport & Health location on Friday who confirmed that all Sport & Health locations will be rebranding to Onelife Fitness gyms. Currently, Montgomery County is home to two Sport & Health locations- Bethesda and North Bethesda. We were told that notice will go out to existing members on October 1st announcing the change and providing additional information to members.
fox5dc.com
Paid family leave policy expands for some DC workers
WASHINGTON - Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, several workers in D.C. will be eligible for more paid family leave. Those private sector employees in the District will see an increase from eight weeks to 12 weeks per year. In July, the D.C. Council passed the Universal Paid Leave Emergency Amendment Act...
Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
fox5dc.com
In The Courts: Howard Law School Dean talks preparing new generation of lawyers
Howard University School of Law has graduated some of our country's most prominent public servants from judges to politicians to civil rights activists. Now, Howard Law School is preparing the next generation of lawyers at a time when the law changes quickly and there's question about the legitimacy of the court. Dean of Howard Law School Danielle R. Holley joins In The Courts to discuss leading this charge and the challenges that come with it.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!: Radio One, The Broadcast Company That Started It All, Turns 42
Our founder Cathy Hughes helped start Radio One with Michael Hughes in 1987
Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland
Development has forced many historically Black communities around the country to uproot and disperse. Cemeteries often remain the only proof that those communities existed.
dbknews.com
Prince George’s County politicians don’t reflect the area’s growing Latino population
During Hispanic Heritage Month, Prince George’s County is celebrating its fastest growing population — 21 percent of residents are Hispanic or Latino, compared to 15 percent in 2010. But despite this growth in relative population, Latino leaders across the county are frustrated with the lack of Latino representation at both the county and state levels.
WTOP
Capitol riot prosecutor: Oath Keepers concocted ‘armed rebellion’ to stop transfer of power by any ‘means necessary’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol riot prosecutor: Oath Keepers concocted ‘armed rebellion’ to stop transfer of power by any ‘means necessary.’. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Eminent domain: How it impacted Black communities & new efforts to reverse some of those decisions
WASHINGTON D.C. — You may have noticed it at around airports near schools, roads and parks. It’s called eminent domain and a practice that allows local governments to seize private property and convert it for a public use. >>RELATED: Dayton begins process of demolishing hundreds of blighted properties...
sancerresatsunset.com
Anderson House in Washington, D.C.
A Revolutionary War cannon sits atop the marble floor of the Gilded Age mansion. Anderson House in Washington, D.C., is not your typical museum. It resembles an intriguing meld of Newport cottage and 18th-century attic. History of Anderson House. The 95-room, beaux-arts mansion was the winter home of Larz Anderson,...
WTOP
Planet Word Museum screens doc ‘Why Is We Americans?’ narrated by Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill is known for hit records like “Killing Me Softly” and “Doo Wop (That Thing).” Now, she’s narrating and executive producing the documentary “Why Is We Americans?” that will screen at Planet Word Museum at 13th Street Northwest D.C. on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
mountvernongazette.com
‘Hateful, Ignorant, Wrong’
It's not about bathrooms like it was never about water fountains. That is what a hand-made protest sign held by two Herndon High School students said the morning of Sept. 26 during a school-allowed protest activity. Approximately 300 students gathered in front of the school at 9:45 a.m. as part of a county and state-wide protest demonstration organized by Pride Liberation Project in response revisions to transgender policies in public schools that some called “cruel and anti-trans.“
thedcpost.com
Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC
If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
WJLA
Bus assigned to take special needs DC student to school regularly late; mother fed up
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Joann McCray’s 11-year-old son, J’Don, is a 6th grader at Hardy Middle School in Georgetown. He's also autistic. Until earlier this month, she was spending $80 a day on Ubers and Lyfts getting him to and from their home in Southeast to the school in Northwest because the school bus he was entitled to was not coming, until after our 7News report on their plight.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
DC Council obtains new speed camera data, proposes new bills for road safety
WASHINGTON — DC Councilmembers continue to roll out legislation aimed at making local streets safer as the District attempts to achieve its “Vision Zero” objective. The goal of Vision Zero is to have no fatalities or serious injuries on D.C. transportation systems by 2024. Unfortunately, however, D.C....
fox5dc.com
DC AG sues Liberty Tax over misleading thousands of customers
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is putting Liberty Tax on notice after filing a lawsuit against the company claiming it mislead and secretly increased the cost of tax preparation for thousands of D.C. taxpayers. FOX 5 Nana-Séntuo Bonsu has the details.
