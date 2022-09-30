Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today – Monday, October 3: Stocks Rise Despite Manufacturing Data
Stocks continue to rally halfway into Monday’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 2.1%, 1.9%, and 1.4%, respectively. On Monday, The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report for the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing...
Is Now the Time for Gold Stocks? 3 Names to Consider
The price of gold peaked this year in March, when it surged to $2,052 in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion. That marked the first time since August of 2020 that gold traded at that level; since then, however, gold has fallen and is now trading at $1,662. At the same time, gold miners and commodity traders are optimistic about the precious metal, seeing it as a sound investment despite the fall-off in price over the past 6 months.
Which Consumer Staples Stocks to Own in a Recession? Here Are Two of RBC’s ‘Top Picks’
Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its third 75-basis point interest rate hike in a row. The move was made in response to continued high inflation; annualized inflation remained elevated, at 8.3%, in August, and the Fed is committed to a policy of higher rates and monetary tightening in response.
Five mid-cap stocks for higher dividend income
Adding more dividend stocks can never hurt the portfolio. Here are five British stocks which could fit the bill. Investing in dividend stocks not only helps with extra income but can also lead to capital appreciation in the long run – we have shortlisted five stocks that are mid-cap companies with attractive dividend policies.
2 Stocks to Gain as OPEC+ Mulls Production Cut
OPEC+ could announce a significant production cut to drive oil prices higher. XOM and COP stocks are poised to gain from higher oil prices. Media reports are abuzz that OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) nations are planning significant production cuts to increase oil prices. Notably, oil prices have trended lower over the past several weeks, and have fallen to 82.91/BBL (a barrel of crude oil) from about $110/BBL three months back. Production cuts to prop up oil prices will benefit companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Pacifies Investors as Downturn in Stock Continues
Credit Suisse stock continues to trend lower, raising concerns about its capital and liquidity strength. Amid challenges, the financial services giant is urging investors and staff to stay calm. Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5) has urged its staff and investors not to judge its capital strength and liquidity based on the...
Blue Apron Stock (NYSE:APRN) Plummets after Missing Revenue Estimates, Equity Offering
Blue Apron stock has taken a beating today after the company announced much lower-than-anticipated Q3 revenue as well as an equity offering. Investors are concerned about the company’s future, as it will need to keep raising money to fund its operations. Shares of Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) were down...
Investors are Buying Up Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Stock; Here’s Why
Devon Energy Corporation shares have risen 65% in the past year and continues to grow from strength to strength based on solid fundamentals and superior dividends and free cash flow yields. Oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) stock has achieved stupendous outperformance in the last 12 months....
Here Are Last Week’s Most Prominent Insider Trades
Bear market or bull market, insider trading continues its steady march. In the past week, several significant insider trades piqued investors’ interest. While nothing in the stock market is certain, corporate insiders’ multi-million-dollar buys could signal strong growth ahead for these stocks.
Telecom Plus stock jumps almost 20% as the company lures more customers
Telecom Plus, trading as Utility Warehouse, expects higher than expected full-year’ profits. Multi-service provider Telecom Plus (GB:TEP) announced that it added more than 80,000 new customers in the first half of the fiscal year 2023, despite a challenging environment – sending the company’s stock soaring. This brings...
Axsome Rises on Promising Sunosi Data in OSA
Shares of biopharmaceutical company Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) are rising today after its Sunosi met its primary endpoint in the SHARP study showing significant improvement in cognitive function in patients with excessive daytime sleepiness related to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Importantly, the drug also has an orphan drug status for narcolepsy...
Top Analyst Dan Payne Gave 12 Buy Ratings on Friday; Optimistic on Energy Stocks
Top analyst Dan Payne gave 12 Buy ratings to various stocks on Friday, September 30th. Payne, who works for National Bank, is the #2 rated analyst of the 7,968 analysts rated by TipRanks. Payne specializes in the energy sector. While he is optimistic about many energy stocks, he also gave...
Post COVID-19, Which is the Best Travel Stock to Buy?
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the biggest blowback the hospitality industry has arguably ever seen in such a short period of time. With global restrictions suspending international travel and various types of activities and the working-from-home economy taking over, whether we are talking about tourism or business trips, the industry suffered dramatically.
Sell Coinbase Stock, Says Well Fargo, as There Are Too Many Challenges to Overcome
As 2022 enters the final stretch, one thing is certain; the stock market is not lacking for names trading at depressed levels. For those keen on bargain hunting, there are plenty of stocks whose valuations have contracted by huge amounts this year. Take Coinbase (COIN), for instance. You can now...
After the Wipeout: What’s Next for the Meme Mania?
The COVID-19 pandemic was officially declared a thing of the past by U.S. President Joe Biden. Although not everyone agrees with his statement, the previously feared virus doesn’t affect people’s daily lives anymore in large parts of the world. However, what about stock markets? Are trends and fads of the COVID-19 era as bygone and forgotten as lockdowns and government checks? It’s likely that the trends witnessed during the meme mania will continue but on a much smaller scale.
Which Battered Vaccine Maker is a Better Buy Right Now?
When U.S. President Joseph Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic was over, it was a controversial statement that’s still being debated within and outside of the financial media. To be fair, Biden’s statement didn’t suggest that the U.S. government would put an end to its battle against the virus....
Micron Stock: The “Best Cycle Play for 2023,” Says Top Analyst
Ahead of Micron’s (MU) fiscal fourth quarter statement (August quarter), the company said revenue will most probably come in at or beneath the low end of its previously guided range of $6.8-7.6 billion. The memory giant pointed to end demand softness in PCs and Smartphones and a higher than anticipated need by customers to reduce inventories as the reasons behind the downturn.
2 REITs with the World’s Most Reliable Tenant
DEA and PSTL are two unique REITs, with their sole tenant being the U.S. government. Their cash flows should remain secured, backed by the full faith and credit of Uncle Sam. DEA’s and PSTL’s dividend yields are quite juicy, while both stocks trade at rather reasonable valuations as well.
3 Biotech Stocks to Buy for the mRNA Revolution
An experience that few want to relive is the COVID-19 crisis. Though the disruptions it imposed may reverberate for years to come, it also sparked a major silver lining: the development and distribution of messenger-RNA-based vaccines. Indeed, advanced biotechnology firms may be able to leverage this innovation to spark additional therapeutics. In particular, patient forward-looking investors may want to consider the following biotech stocks:
Calithera Rises on Fast Track Designation for Sapanisertib
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock is rising today after its sapanisertib received a fast-track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of certain lung cancer types. This includes unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Will CALA Stock Go Up?. Overall, CALA stock has...
