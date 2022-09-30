The price of gold peaked this year in March, when it surged to $2,052 in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion. That marked the first time since August of 2020 that gold traded at that level; since then, however, gold has fallen and is now trading at $1,662. At the same time, gold miners and commodity traders are optimistic about the precious metal, seeing it as a sound investment despite the fall-off in price over the past 6 months.

