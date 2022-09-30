Read full article on original website
One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident
SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed when a tractor rolled in rural Dubuque County on Sunday evening, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:39 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of an incident in the 13700 block of Hammerand Road, located east of Sherrill. Deputies arrived and found that a tractor had rolled, pinning the operator underneath. The person was able to be removed from the scene, but was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Tractor Operator Killed in Rollover Accident in Dubuque County on Sunday (OCT 2)
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department says one person is dead after being pinned under a tractor Sunday night in Dubuque County. According to the release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Dubuque County Sheriff's deputies, along with Iowa State Patrol and Sherrill EMS and Fire responded to 13797 Hammerand Road just after 7:30 Sunday night for a tractor rollover accident. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque. The operator was later pronounced deceased.
One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa
One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing purse and using credit cards
A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft and use of another woman’s credit cards. According to the police reports, the victim reported having her clutch purse, containing her IDs, debit and credit cards, stolen sometime during her 10 am appointment July 1st at the University of Iowa’s Dental Science Building.
Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence
A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
cbs2iowa.com
Teen hurt in Highway 13 head-on crash
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a teen had minor injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 13 Sunday. A second driver now faces charges for causing the crash. The sheriff's office says deputies responded, along with Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire,...
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of threatening another motorist with a gun during Coralville road rage incident
A North Liberty man faces charges that he threatened another motorist and a passenger with a gun during a road rage incident in Coralville. The alleged victims told police they honked their horn at a 2011 Ford Fusion being driven by 26-year-old Deshawn Hudson II of Sugar Creek Lane just before 3pm Saturday near Commerce Drive and Coral Ridge Avenue. The two vehicles had been involved in a near-collision.
KCJJ
2 Washington County residents arrested on multiple drug charges after 1 is caught urinating outside IC bar
A pair of Washington County residents was arrested early Saturday morning after Iowa City Police say one of them was caught urinating outside an Iowa City bar. Arrest records indicate officers were on foot patrol outside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:30 Saturday morning when they observed 26-year-old Jamouri Hollingsworth of Washington urinating in an alley. He was allegedly trying to shield a baggie of marijuana under his arm. Hollingsworth was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man charged with brandishing gun during Iowa City robbery
Two Cedar Rapids men were arrested Friday night after an alleged armed robbery in Iowa City. Police responded to the 500 block of South Van Buren Street at 9:10pm on reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim and a witness stated that a person approached their car brandishing a firearm and pointed it directly at his face. He allegedly threatened to “blow his head off” if he didn’t hand over cash and property.
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures at the scene, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.
KCJJ
Transient accused of breaking into Iowa City residence, eating resident’s food and drinking their wine
A transient faces charges that he broke into an Iowa City residence, then ate the victim’s food and drank her wine. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Ellis Avenue at 7:45pm last Tuesday for a subject who had broken into the residence. The occupant reported arriving home to find 36-year-old Chase Stoudt eating her food and drinking her wine. He allegedly fled out the back door, but was captured by police on Park Road.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect took gun from bag, pointed it at victim Saturday
A 22-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he took a gun from a bag and pointed it at a victim on Saturday. Nehemiah Wells-Luten faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
Man Arrested in Maquoketa After Armed Robbery in Dubuque Thursday Morning
According to KCRG A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police say he displayed a gun when he robbed a Dubuque business early this morning (Sept 29) In a press release, police said employees of the Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 2660 Dodge Street, reported a White man entered the store at about 5:14 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded cash.
KCRG.com
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:17 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, Center Point Ambulance Service, and Delaware County Ambulance were called to the scene of a two vehicle head-on accident on Highway 13 near the Linn Delaware Road intersection. At the...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with striking grandchild in public
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody after allegedly striking her grandchild. According to police, two independent witnesses called 911 Thursday morning to report that they observed 55-year-old Dorothy Golden of the Town and Campus Apartments hitting a three-year-old in a stroller near the intersection of South Gilbert Street and Kirkwood Boulevard.
KWQC
Rollover crash on Locust Saturday afternoon
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A rollover crash at Locust and Sturdevant Streets in Davenport caused traffic delays Saturday afternoon. According to police, no one was injured in the crash that happened at 2:28 p.m. Two cars were involved. One was traveling westbound on Locust and the other was crossing on Sturdevant Street and failed to yield, according to police.
KCJJ
Iowa City man gets 20 years after meth sale leads to death of man
An Iowa City man was sentenced this week to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing meth that resulted in a man’s death. KWWL TV reports that first responders arrived at 50-year-old Eric Jonathan Hojka’s apartment over a report of an unconscious man. Paramedics failed to revive the man, pronouncing him dead at the scene.
Go Bargain Hunting at These Fun Shops on National Consignment Day
National Consignment Day offers a fun shopping method on the first Monday in October. Consignment stores offer an innovative, sustainable way to shop, earn money, and extend the lifecycle of a range of items. Here are several of the Tri-State area's consignment stores if you want to sell or shop.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man charged with child endangerment after dragging man 50 yards with his vehicle
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, officials responded to a residence in the Super 20 mobile home park for a welfare check. Dispatch advised responding officers that a victim reported her son was taken from her by her former boyfriend, but that he left the area after leaving her son on the ground.
fox9.com
Coon Rapids man charged in armed carjacking outside Cub Foods
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of an armed carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine has been charged. Justin Michael Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in connection to the Sept. 24 incident at the Northtown Mall in which he's accused of shooting at a man who was trying to protect his daughter during the carjacking.
