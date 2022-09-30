Read full article on original website
‘Tom Jones’: Rebecca Waddingham Stars in PBS Masterpiece’s Reimagining of Henry Fielding Novel
Tom Jones is gearing up for a new reimagining on PBS Masterpiece, but before the four-part miniseries arrives, fans are getting their first look with newly-released images. The adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel, The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, tells the story of the title character’s complicated journey to find real love. Delighting readers since 1749, Tom Jones will continue to do just that in this television adaptation expected to arrive in 2023.
‘The Talk’ Co-Host Natalie Morales Joins CBS News as Correspondent
Natalie Morales has joined CBS News. The award-winning journalist and anchor will be a correspondent for CBS News, including true crime series 48 Hours, beginning on Tuesday, November 1. Morales will continue to host CBS’ Daytime Emmy-winning series The Talk. She joined CBS in 2021.
‘NCIS,’ ‘LA’ & ‘Hawai’i’ to Join Forces for 3-Show Crossover — What to Expect
It’s finally happening: a three-show NCIS crossover. Unlike other shared universes (namely One Chicago and Law & Order) that have had massive events across multiple series, the NCIS shows have stuck to smaller ones, with the occasional two-hour ones. But now, the NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i...
Fox Business Network’s Prime Fall Lineup Includes Mike Rowe, Kelsey Grammer & More
Mike Rowe, Kelsey Grammer, and others will be hosting original and returning programs as part of Fox Business Network’s FBN Prime this fall. TV Insider can exclusively reveal the programming slate for the third season of Fox Business Network’s popular programming block, beginning Monday, October 17. Returning to the lineup: all-new episodes of How America Works with Mike Rowe, American Built hosted by Stuart Varney, American Dream Home hosted by Cheryl Casone, and American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch.
‘The Equalizer’ Boss on the New Team, Robyn and Dante’s Slow Burn & New CIA Spook
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Equalizer Season 3, Episode 1 “Boom.”]. Last we saw Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) on The Equalizer, she’d been kidnapped. And as the Season 3 premiere shows, that’s just the beginning of her troubles.
‘Firefly Lane’ to Return for Super-Sized Second & Final Season at Netflix
Firefly Lane is finally setting a return date for its long-awaited second season, which will officially be the show’s last at Netflix. After debuting with 10 episodes in 2021, the series will make its Season 2 return on Friday, December 2. Unlike the first season, however, super-sized Season 2 will arrive in two parts with Part 1 including Episodes 1 through 9, and Part 2 featuring Episodes 10 through 16. The second half of the farewell run will launch sometime in 2023.
‘East New York’: What Did You Think of CBS’ New Drama? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the East New York series premiere.]. The Amanda Warren-led East New York joins a (long) list of CBS procedurals, and while the series premiere introduces all the big shots and starts playing around with the relationships, the one we find most intriguing is no surprise: that between Warren’s Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood and Jimmy Smits’ Chief John Suarez.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 3-9): ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘A Friend of the Family’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 3-9.
Bob Saget's final film will premiere at the Austin Film Festival
Those behind the film "Daniel's Gotta Die" are saddened that Bob Saget didn't live to see it. The movie, set to premiere later this month at the Austin Film Festival, stars Saget in what turned out to be his final starring role in a film. The actor and comedian died January at the age of 65.
Victoria From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Dated Another Bachelor After Peter—What to Know About Her
As one of the most controversial contestants from her Bachelor season, Victoria from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 isn’t known for being boring. But where is she now after her time on The Bachelor and who did she end up with on BiP? Victoria Fuller is one of more than 40 contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. She was originally a contestant on The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, where she was eliminated in week nine in third place. Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman...
Billy Eichner weighs in on 'Bros' disappointing box office debut
Despite a positive critical response, Billy Eichner's film "Bros" had a lackluster opening weekend at the box office. The comedian and actor took to Twitter to share his disappointment in the turnout and his pride in the movie, a romantic comedy.
Will Smith shares sneak peek of 'Emancipation'
Will Smith has shared a first look at his next big project. Smith posted a powerful trailer on Monday for the upcoming Apple TV+ film, "Emancipation."
