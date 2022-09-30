Boilers end losing streak with tie

Senior forward Gabby Hollar dribbles the ball past the Nebraska defense. Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

The Boilermakers’ highlighter-green uniforms lit up Folk Field like a high schooler’s assigned reading, but the Boiler offense failed to light up the scoreboard enough to come away with the win.

Purdue (3-7-1, 0-3-1 Big Ten) finished Thursday night’s game against Nebraska (4-4-5, 2-1-1 Big Ten) tied at one goal apiece. The tie ended what had been a 4-game losing streak for the Boilers.

“The win column would have felt better but to be honest, (the tie) feels pretty good,” head coach Drew Roff said. “We thought we might get a little more out of the game, I thought maybe we deserved to.

“But at the same time, Nebraska created some good chances and had a good team as well, so we’ll take that draw and it’s nice to get our first points in the Big Ten season.”

Sophomore forward Dunaway’s shot was blocked by the Nebraska goalkeeper, but not enough to prevent the ball from slowly rolling into the goal. The 72-minute goal was the first of the match for either team and put the Boilermakers ahead 1-0.

Nebraska midfielder Emma Prososki responded just two minutes later with a goal of her own. The ball went just over the outstretched arms of freshman goalkeeper Kailey Kimball, tying the game at 1-1.

The goal was the only one given up by Kimball, who had a career-high five saves against Nebraska’s six shots on goal.

Still scoreless two minutes into half, the Boilers thought they had the break they needed, as Dunaway’s shot found the back of the net. The Boilermakers’ celebration was cut short by an offsides penalty that negated the goal.

“(The official) put his flag up pretty quick so you hope that’s a sign he was pretty confident with the call,” Roff said.

Boilermakers began the contest by attacking the goal through the right side of the field, having freshman forward Kayla Budish attempt to find openings in the Nebraska defense.

Budish’s attempt to pass the ball to a streaking teammate seven minutes into the game was blocked by a Cornhusker defender, causing Budish to punch the ground in frustration. The Boilers only got their only shot on goal in the first half out of the strategy, but came away with no points to show for it.

On several of those attempts, Budish was taken to the ground by Nebraska defenders attempting to steal the ball.

“They’re a really physical team …, so we had to dig in a little more,” Budish said. “It’s Big Ten soccer; it’s kind of what you expect, just physical, strong tackles.”

Nebraska relied on a physical style of play on both sides of the field, attacking with high crosses and picking up 10 fouls on defense.

“I told (the team) before the game that you have to be strong (with) the ball because you’re going to get pushed (but) not necessarily fouled, but they’re going to be physical,” Roff said. “Nebraska kind of thrives in those situations so I thought we did a nice job stepping up to it.”

The Cornhuskers ended the game with 21 shots, nine on goal, compared to Purdue’s nine, three on goal.

Purdue returns to Folk Field to face No. 10 Rutgers at noon on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.