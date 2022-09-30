ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boilers end losing streak with tie

 3 days ago
Senior forward Gabby Hollar dribbles the ball past the Nebraska defense. Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

The Boilermakers’ highlighter-green uniforms lit up Folk Field like a high schooler’s assigned reading, but the Boiler offense failed to light up the scoreboard enough to come away with the win.

Purdue (3-7-1, 0-3-1 Big Ten) finished Thursday night’s game against Nebraska (4-4-5, 2-1-1 Big Ten) tied at one goal apiece. The tie ended what had been a 4-game losing streak for the Boilers.

“The win column would have felt better but to be honest, (the tie) feels pretty good,” head coach Drew Roff said. “We thought we might get a little more out of the game, I thought maybe we deserved to.

“But at the same time, Nebraska created some good chances and had a good team as well, so we’ll take that draw and it’s nice to get our first points in the Big Ten season.”

Sophomore forward Dunaway’s shot was blocked by the Nebraska goalkeeper, but not enough to prevent the ball from slowly rolling into the goal. The 72-minute goal was the first of the match for either team and put the Boilermakers ahead 1-0.

Nebraska midfielder Emma Prososki responded just two minutes later with a goal of her own. The ball went just over the outstretched arms of freshman goalkeeper Kailey Kimball, tying the game at 1-1.

The goal was the only one given up by Kimball, who had a career-high five saves against Nebraska’s six shots on goal.

Still scoreless two minutes into half, the Boilers thought they had the break they needed, as Dunaway’s shot found the back of the net. The Boilermakers’ celebration was cut short by an offsides penalty that negated the goal.

“(The official) put his flag up pretty quick so you hope that’s a sign he was pretty confident with the call,” Roff said.

Boilermakers began the contest by attacking the goal through the right side of the field, having freshman forward Kayla Budish attempt to find openings in the Nebraska defense.

Budish’s attempt to pass the ball to a streaking teammate seven minutes into the game was blocked by a Cornhusker defender, causing Budish to punch the ground in frustration. The Boilers only got their only shot on goal in the first half out of the strategy, but came away with no points to show for it.

On several of those attempts, Budish was taken to the ground by Nebraska defenders attempting to steal the ball.

“They’re a really physical team …, so we had to dig in a little more,” Budish said. “It’s Big Ten soccer; it’s kind of what you expect, just physical, strong tackles.”

Nebraska relied on a physical style of play on both sides of the field, attacking with high crosses and picking up 10 fouls on defense.

“I told (the team) before the game that you have to be strong (with) the ball because you’re going to get pushed (but) not necessarily fouled, but they’re going to be physical,” Roff said. “Nebraska kind of thrives in those situations so I thought we did a nice job stepping up to it.”

The Cornhuskers ended the game with 21 shots, nine on goal, compared to Purdue’s nine, three on goal.

Purdue returns to Folk Field to face No. 10 Rutgers at noon on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Winless woes continue for Purdue soccer

Purdue soccer survived 21 total shots by Nebraska on Thursday, ending the game tied 1-1. On Sunday, the barrage of 26 shots was too much to bear, and it lost 3-0 to No. 10 Rutgers. The Boilermakers (3-8-1, 0-4-1 Big Ten) ended a four-game losing streak with the tie against...
Boilers face resistance in Big Ten, remain unscathed

Members of the volleyball team have repeatedly said how much they love the support of the Boiler Block Party and the energy they bring, both at home and on the road. The devoted student section showed its support for the Boilermakers in Illinois on Friday and welcomed them home to a sold-out Holloway Gymnasium crowd.
10/1/22 Purdue 20, No. 21 Minnesota 10

On the benefit of three interceptions and a second 100-yard game by a runningback underdog Purdue (3-2, 1-1) won at No. 21 Minnesota (4-1, 1-1), 20-10, on Saturday in Minneapolis. Senior safety Cam Allen had two picks of Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan and junior linebacker Jacob Wahlberg had another for the Boilermakers. David Mockobee had 11 carries for 112 yards, including a 68-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
10/2/22 No. 10 Rutgers 3, Purdue 0

The winless streak for Purdue soccer extended to six matches as Purdue fell to visiting No. 10 Rutgers 0-3 on Sunday afternoon at Folk Field. Purdue (3-8-1, 0-4-1) struggled to control the ball in the first half, with Rutgers (11-1-1, 3-1-1) pressing the attack for a majority of the time, taking 20 shots and scoring three goals in the 5th, 12th and 36th minutes. During this time Purdue managed on three shots on the backs of long passes down the field with little sustained possession.
Boilers survive in five sets, remain undefeated in-conference

No. 5 Purdue volleyball used all five sets to beat Illinois on Friday night to remain the only other undefeated team in the Big Ten other than No. 3 Nebraska. The Boilermakers (12-1, 3-0 Big Ten) took on the Illini (7-6, 2-1 Big Ten) at a high-energy Huff Hall. The Orange and Blue refused to be put away in three sets, narrowly winning the third and fourth to stay alive after Purdue won the first two 25-17.
10/1/22 Purdue 4, Miami Ohio 1

In Game 1 of the double-header on Saturday, Purdue softball beat visiting Miami (Ohio) 4-1. Then in Game 2, the Red Hawks came back to win, 3-2. The Boilermakers return to Bittinger at 1 p.m., Sunday when they host Notre Dame in a double-header.
Starting 5 returns for 2nd year

Katie Gearlds returns for her second year as head coach of Purdue women’s basketball, along with her five starters from last season. The team held its first practice of the season Friday, offering a look at the new roster, which brings in two transfers and three freshmen. After finishing...
10/1/22 55th Feast of the Hunter's Moon

The 55th Feast of the Hunter's Moon kicked off Saturday morning at Fort Ouiatenon Historic Park in West Lafayette. The event is a reenactment event of the annual fall gathering that occurred between French and Native Americans at Fort Ouiatenon during the 1700s. Saturday started off with reenactment groups marching to the center of the park before several speakers welcomed the gathered crowd. After that, audience members wandered through the area, stopping at tents to purchase food, watch blacksmiths shape metal, and visit various small shops in tents. The event continues Sunday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
Kicking off fall at Krach Lawn

The Purdue Student Union Board hosted the Fall Fest on Krach Lawn on Friday night. Hundreds of students gathered for fall inspired food and drinks, face painting, karaoke, mechanical pumpkin riding and inflatable games.
5 arrested on drug- and alcohol-related charges over weekend

Five people were arrested in West Lafayette over the weekend on drug- and alcohol-related charges. Purdue student Kyanne Edwards, 20, was arrested early Friday morning by West Lafayette Police on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia, according to Tippecanoe County Jail logs. Edwards was the passenger...
9/30/22 Bharatiya Temple and Cultural Center celebrates 10th anniversary with Garba

The Bharatiya Temple and Cultural Center of Greater Lafayette celebrated its 10th anniversary on Friday while holding a Garba celebration. Hundreds of West Lafayette and Lafayette residents joined the celebration and dancing. Community members singing and playing drums provided the music as participants danced in circles around a lamb in the center as part of the nine-day celebration.
