Ups and Downs From A Trip To Manhattan
Texas Tech fell to the Kansas State Wildcats for a 7th straight time on Saturday. It was a disappointing 37-28 result in the Red Raiders first conference road game of the season. After knotting the game up 13-13 midway through the 3rd quarter, the Wildcats offense wore down a defense that was continually put in tough positions. There were plenty of ups and downs, so let’s get to it.
Texas Tech falls to 25th ranked Kansas State 37-28 after a slow start from the offense
Texas Tech vs Kansas State did not start how any Red Raider fan wanted. Kansas State came out and dominated the first quarter scoring on the teams first drive. Texas Tech struggled for the whole first quarter with Donovan smith throwing an interception and Tahj Brooks fumbled. The Texas Tech defense did hold strong after the first quarter not allowing another another touchdown but stopping the Wildcats in the red zone multiple times, only allowing field goals to keep Texas Tech in the game. The second quarter was a completely different game for Texas tech, scoring 10 points in the second with a red zone passing touchdown from Smith to Nehemiah Martinez. Going into the second half the score was 13-10 Kansas State.
Red Raider Volleyball faces No. 1 Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas – The biggest game of the season so far is set to happen right here in Lubbock as the Texas Tech Red Raiders face the top-ranked Texas Longhorns on ESPN at the United Supermarkets Arena this Sunday at 2 p.m. The Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0 Big 12)...
10K Giveaway by Magic 106.5 and The Home Zone
Tired of national radio contests the other stations do where local listeners have little chance of actually winning? So are we! That’s why Magic 106.5 has teamed up with The Home Zone, Making Your House a Home to give away $10,000 right here in Lubbock. Beginning October 3rd, listen weekdays at 7:20am, 12:20pm, and 5:20pm for the secret word, then enter it below to qualify for the $10,000 grand prize that will be given away November 18th at Two Docs Brewing Company. The more times you enter the more chances you have to win! But, once we’ve notified you that you’re an on-air qualifier, there’s no need to continue entering on this station, just remember to join us November 18th from 6pm to 8pm at Two Docs.
