Justin From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is in More Than 1 Love Triangle—What to Know About Him
As one of the most popular contestants in Mexico this summer, Justin from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 was bound to be involved in a love triangle (or two.) But where is he now and who did he end up with? Justin Glaze is one of more than 40 contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. He was originally a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston, where he was the runner-up. Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman Alex Michel as the first...
Victoria From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Dated Another Bachelor After Peter—What to Know About Her
As one of the most controversial contestants from her Bachelor season, Victoria from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 isn’t known for being boring. But where is she now after her time on The Bachelor and who did she end up with on BiP? Victoria Fuller is one of more than 40 contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. She was originally a contestant on The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, where she was eliminated in week nine in third place. Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman...
