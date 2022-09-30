Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Week 6 Football - St. Clair 34, St. James 6
Exploding for 27 unanswered points in the second half, the Bulldogs took care of business in St. James. St. Clair (3-3, 3-1) avenged the playoff loss of a year ago by bashing the Tigers (2-4, 0-3), 34-6.
Washington Missourian
De Soto rides mega inning to beat Lady Bulldogs
St. Clair’s softball squad did not get to repeat its lone win from last year. De Soto (5-13), whom St. Clair defeated 8-7 last year, powered up Wednesday to defeat the Lady Bulldogs (0-17) on De Soto’s senior night, 27-8.
Washington Missourian
Ft. Zumwalt South captures league tennis crown
The first foray for Washington girls tennis into the Gateway Athletic Conference Tournament saw the team leave without a point this week. Washington at St. Charles West tied for seventh without receiving points in the event, held Monday and Tuesday at North Point.
Missouri woman air-lifted to hospital after pickup strikes bicycle
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Friday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1986 Chevy C\30 driven by Jeffery M. Mueller, 62, Bethany, was on U.S. 136 five miles west of Princeton. The pickup traveled onto the north fog...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
abc17news.com
St. Charles man hurt in boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Charles man was seriously hurt after a boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened Friday afternoon at the 18-mile-mark of the main channel. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 68-year-old Ward Twyford was crossing the main channel when...
myozarksonline.com
Judge Awards Millions In Suit Against St. Robert Estate And Eldon Company
The family of 28-year-old Zachary Patchin, from the Saint Louis area, was awarded nearly 6 million dollars in a wrongful death lawsuit in Osage County. In January of this year, Patchin of Barnhart, Missouri was killed in a crash with a box truck on Highway 50 near Linn. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the truck driver, 22-year-old Kale Durr, of St. Robert, improperly switched lanes to pass a semi and collided head-on with Patchin’s pick-up truck. The box truck ran off the road, and Patchin’s pickup caught fire. Durr was also killed in the crash. Patchin’s parents and the mother of his child, born after his death, filed a lawsuit against the owners of the box truck, the Ice Cream Factory, which is based in Eldon. The suit also named the person who represented Durr’s estate. The lawsuit alleged that the Ice Cream Factory failed to ensure Durr had the proper license to operate the box truck. Judge Ryan Helfrich awarded the Patchin family nearly $6 million in damages. Almost $2 million will go to the mother of Patchin’s infant child; it will be put into a fund that will start distributing payments to the child once she turns 18. Patchin’s mother and father will each receive around $1 million. The rest will cover attorneys’ fees. The case was heard in Franklin County on a change of venue at the request of the Patchin family.
‘It was all my fault!’ – Richard Emery acknowledges killing St. Charles family
After several hours of testimony punctuated by occasional sobbing fits, a St. Charles man acknowledged that he killed his girlfriend, her two children, and their grandmother, but told the court that he was not in control of his actions that night.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
ENGLEWOOD, Fl. (KFVS) - A family from the Heartland is surviving after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian last week. Lizzi Scott and her mother Kim moved to Englewood, Florida, along the western coast of Florida. They endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 30th, 2022
(St. Louis, MO) -- A former youth pastor is set to serve more time in prison than the age of his child sex abuse victim. Jesse Vargas from New York has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for the 2013 sexual abuse of an eleven-year-old Missouri girl. Vargas met the child at a religious camp in Michigan where he worked. The victim, who’s now 15 said in court, “Over the course of the next four years Jesse played with my family and I like frogs in a pot…slowly increasing the temperature of his manipulation until we each were unaware of the water we had been submerged in, let alone its suddenly scalding temperature.”
Oldest McDonald’s in Missouri hosts grand reopening Thursday
The oldest McDonald's in Missouri and on Route 66 reopens Thursday morning.
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
kcur.org
Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
O’Fallon, Missouri standoff ends after several hours
A suspect took his own life after prompting a large police presence Saturday morning in O'Fallon.
