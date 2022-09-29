Read full article on original website
Move over pumpkin spice: Pawpaw fruit is the new taste of fall in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some say pumpkin spice is the unofficial taste of fall, but an argument is being made that that flavor is a bit overdone. Perhaps the new taste of fall should be the pawpaw?. That is right: the pawpaw. It is a fruit native to...
State investigating fishermen accused of adding weights to fish to win popular Lake Erie fishing tournament
CLEVELAND — Allegations of cheating at a Lake Erie fishing competition have gone viral and grabbed nationwide attention, and now the state says it's investigating. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to the Lake Erie Walleye Tournament on Friday after being contacted by tournament organizers. According to the ODNR, officers collected evidence and are preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office. The state declined further comment.
Gas prices continue to rise across Michigan and experts say it may get worse
(WXYZ) — Gas prices continue to climb across metro Detroit. Right now metro Detroit drivers are paying $4.21 on average at the pump. That's a 16 cents jump from last Monday. Across the state, the statewide average is $4.17 a gallon. That's up 20 cents in just the past week.
Governor Whitmer signs executive directive to produce insulin in Michigan, lower costs
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive geared toward reducing insulin costs by, in part, developing insulin within the state. More than 912,000 people with diabetes live in Michigan, and many are left with little choice but to allot or pass on buying insulin due to high prices, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
Florida's death toll rises amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Puerto Rico and Florida this week to assess damage from separate hurricanes. Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwestern coast and made its way up to the Carolinas.
Days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, search and rescue efforts intensify
It's been a long few days for the people who survived Hurricane Ian's wrath in Southwest Florida. On Saturday afternoon, Diane Valenti was waiting at the end of a flooded tributary with her daughter, Cheryl. “We can’t get nobody on the phones today,” Diane said. Neither woman has...
MSP: 2 dead after single vehicle head-on crash on EB 1-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning at 2:55 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Stephens Road in St. Claires Shores. The driver of a Ford F-150, MSP says, was driving eastbound on I-94 when the...
Michigan's teacher shortage deepens as more teachers leave the profession
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan’s education sector continues to take a major hit as the teacher shortage has now become a crisis. That's according to the Michigan Education Association (MEA). Since the start of the pandemic, many educators have left the profession to start tutoring or a different career...
Oxford security guard's gun accidentally fires at middle school; no injuries
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A gun belonging to a security guard accidentally discharged into the ceiling of a staff bathroom at Oxford Middle School Monday, the district said. It happened in a single stall of the men's staff restroom near the field house. Oxford Community Schools say the security...
