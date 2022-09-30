Presidents of three unions are asking Connecticut officials to help address their concerns regarding patient care at Hartford HealthCare's Windham and Backus hospitals. In a letter to the state department of public health, shared with Becker's, the heads of Backus Federation of Nurses, Windham Federation of Professional Nurses and WCMH United Employees claim Hartford HealthCare is jeopardizing patient safety by keeping some floors at Willimantic, Conn.-based Windham Hospital closed following a two-day strike at the facility.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO