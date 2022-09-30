Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant cancer center 1st in North Carolina to offer VR headsets during treatment
Novant Health Wallace Cancer Institute in Salisbury is the first facility in North Carolina to offer virtual reality headsets to patients receiving cancer treatment. The 25 headsets feature 10 hours of virtual reality experiences including animated, interactive experiences and instructor-guided or self-guided travel and nature tours, according to an Oct. 3 news release from the health system. Activities are customizable based on patient needs.
beckershospitalreview.com
Unions call for state intervention over post-strike patient care concerns at Connecticut hospital
Presidents of three unions are asking Connecticut officials to help address their concerns regarding patient care at Hartford HealthCare's Windham and Backus hospitals. In a letter to the state department of public health, shared with Becker's, the heads of Backus Federation of Nurses, Windham Federation of Professional Nurses and WCMH United Employees claim Hartford HealthCare is jeopardizing patient safety by keeping some floors at Willimantic, Conn.-based Windham Hospital closed following a two-day strike at the facility.
beckershospitalreview.com
Allina Health workers begin 3-day strike
Members of the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa went on strike Oct. 3 at facilities operated by Minneapolis-based Allina Health, according to the Star Tribune. The union represents healthcare and long-term care workers in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and home care. On Sept. 27, unionized mental health...
beckershospitalreview.com
UMMC to fill void as Merit Health set to close Mississippi's only burn center
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson said it will step in to provide burn care as Merit Health prepares to close the state's only burn. Earlier this month, Merit Health Cenral in Jackson said the JMS Burn & Reconstructive Center will close Oct. 14. On Sept. 29, UMMC...
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida health systems resuming operations in Ian's aftermath
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some health systems in the state are returning to normal operations, the Orlando Sentinel reported Sept. 30. In a news release, Orlando Health said it suspended and rescheduled elective surgeries/procedures and physician practice appointments scheduled after 2 p.m. Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. The system resumed regular operating hours at all physician practices, outpatient ambulatory and medical group locations in Central Florida on Sept. 30.
beckershospitalreview.com
A look at New York's battle against 3 disease outbreaks
Public health officials across New York are attempting to cope with the threat of three simultaneous disease outbreaks — COVID-19, monkeypox and polio — which emphasizes how the nation's public health infrastructure is not equipped to handle multiple outbreaks, Politico reported Oct. 2. "They're basically leaning on a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaleida Health receives $25M from State
New York State gave Buffalo-based Kaleida Health $25 million to fund financial turnaround initiatives, according to a Sept. 30 report from NBC affiliate WGRZ. The funds are part of the state's Vital Access Provider Program, which supports stability initiatives for financially stressed healthcare facilities. Kaleida Health recently reported losses of $200 million, according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
New California law ensures meal breaks for patient care workers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill guaranteeing breaks for direct patient care workers in the public sector and at the University of California, according to a Sept. 30 news release from National Nurses United. The bill, sponsored by the California Nurses Association — a union that is part...
