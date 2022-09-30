Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
Arroyo advocates call for his reinstatement during important redistricting process
After being stripped of his leadership positions on the City Council, Arroyo advocates for a new district map of Boston and finds supporters. Supporters of Councilor Ricardo Arroyo called for his reinstatement to the redistricting committee during a Boston City Council meeting Thursday. Arroyo was formerly the chair of the...
PLANetizen
Zoning Board of Appeals Overhaul One Step Toward Approval Process Reform in Boston
The Boston Globe Editorial Board describes the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) as having “something of a stranglehold on small and mid-sized building projects throughout the city.”. So the Editorial Board welcomes a recent shakeup of the ZBA [paywall] by Mayor Michelle Wu, who is a longtime...
wgbh.org
‘A long way to go’: What’s to come at Mass. and Cass as mayor acknowledges long path ahead
Nine months since Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launched a clearing of Mass. and Cass, encampments near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard have been returning, drug activity has been increasing and the mayor acknowledged this week that there is still “a long way to go.”. GBH Reporter Tori Bedford,...
With executive order, Mayor Wu looks to double speed of affordable housing approval process
"Building a Boston for everyone means ensuring that all of our residents and families have access to safe, affordable housing across our communities." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday she will sign an executive order aimed at prioritizing city approvals of affordable housing developments, with an objective to retool the zoning code to slice the time to approve such projects in half.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holy Moly: $2.1 M for a tear-down property in South Boston
This piece of property located on West 9th in Southie could be yours for $2.1M! But there’s a catch – it’s a tear-down property! For developers, however, it’s a dream due to the fact it sits on top of an oversized lot – roughly 4000 square feet. Just think of those condos that could be squeezed into the space! Axios reported on this property in Monday’s newsletter.
Healey and Driscoll Back Heroux Against Hodgson For Bristol Sheriff
In a Friday evening appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight to clear up a mishandled debate challenge by his campaign, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux also revealed that he received a major endorsement in his bid to unseat Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll,...
huntnewsnu.com
Open Newbury prompts mixed reactions from local business owners
For the past six Sundays, Boston’s iconic location for shopping, dining and everything in between has been car-free with the city’s sixth annual Open Newbury Street. Newbury Street is located in Back Bay, and the event’s perimeters span from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Sept. 25 marked the last day of the event for 2022.
universalhub.com
Man shot in Cambridge's Central Square
Cambridge Police report finding a man with gunshot injuries on School Street early this morning, although based on where they found shell casings, he might have been shot about a half mile away on Massachusetts Avenue. Police report receiving calls about gunshots around 1:30 a.m. and found three spent shells...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcboston.com
Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail
Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
baystatebanner.com
Mayor intervenes as parent struggles with BPS school bus
Shamieh Wall starts every weekday wondering whether the school bus will be coming to pick up her child. And almost a quarter of the time, it hasn’t. “I’m a working mom,” she said. “We just want service to be standard.”. Starting on the first day of...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant William F. Healey 76 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Sergeant William F. Healey, who was killed in the line of duty on this very day 76 years ago in 1946. Sgt. Healey was shot and killed while confronting two armed gunmen found burglarizing a home at 24 Fayette Street in the Bay Village section of Boston.
Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
universalhub.com
Vaccines, health info and free food in Roxbury
Java with Jimmy and Mass. General are putting on a HealthyJava health fair between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Twelfth Baptist Church, 160 Warren St. in Roxbury. The MGH Community Care Van will be on hand to proved Covid vaccinations and tests, some flu shots and blood-pressure screenings, as well as MGH specialists to answer medical questions. There will also be a couple of panel discussions, on the impact of Covid-19 in the Black community and on advances in stopping cancer.
wgbh.org
Deconstructing the Mass. GOP’s dangerous spin on Somerville attack
Over the weekend, the Massachusetts GOP pushed out a deeply disturbing video that showed Shawn Nelson, a Black man and staple at Boston anti-vax protests, battered and bleeding after being attacked in Somerville near an event featuring Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Boston) and her fellow “Squad” members. In an accompanying note, Mass. GOP chair Jim Lyons suggested the video — which also showed Republican congressional candidate Donnie Palmer, who’d been protesting at that event, brawling with Nelson’s assailants — highlights the Left’s eagerness to attack Republicans and the media’s unwillingness to cover it.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
everettleader.com
The charmed life of a racist and disgraced former city councilor
Five months ago Anthony DiPierro finally stepped down from his city councilor’s position after a public outcry that ensued following revelations that he had been trading hard core, N-word racist materials and memes with friends and other members of the administration. As the mayor’s cousin and his chief supporter,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
quincyquarry.com
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
Six must-see Greater Boston rentals for under $2,500
The median cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com, with Cambridge and Boston leading the way. The median rent in Boston alone was up a whopping 28% year over year.
theeastcountygazette.com
Massachusetts: Due To Widespread Drug And Violent Crime, A Man Given A Prison Sentence
BOSTON – A man from Massachusetts was sentenced for racketeering. Drug trafficking concept wereiracies stem from his membership in the NOB street gang. Joshua Teixeira, aka “Trouble”: Sentenced to 7 years. Joshua Teixeira, aka “Trouble,” 27, of Boston, was sentenced to seven years in prison. Three years...
nationalfisherman.com
New England council votes down scallop leasing
Capping six months of intense debate among fishermen, the New England Fishery Management Council voted this week against considering changes to allow scallop leasing within the fleet. Fishermen crowded the council’s Sept. 27 meeting at Gloucester, Mass., for a debate on whether to develop an amendment to the scallop plant...
Comments / 0