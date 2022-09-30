Java with Jimmy and Mass. General are putting on a HealthyJava health fair between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Twelfth Baptist Church, 160 Warren St. in Roxbury. The MGH Community Care Van will be on hand to proved Covid vaccinations and tests, some flu shots and blood-pressure screenings, as well as MGH specialists to answer medical questions. There will also be a couple of panel discussions, on the impact of Covid-19 in the Black community and on advances in stopping cancer.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO