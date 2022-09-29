ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, NY

Comments / 2

Related
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
ONONDAGA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Andover, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
POLITICS
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York

Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ny Governor#Democrats#Libertarian Party#Politics State#Election State#Republicans
104.5 The Team

Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State

Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
POLITICS
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County American Legion supports change in NYS gun laws for ceremonies, funerals

Recent change in gun laws puts the 21 gun salute in limbo. As Bob Lonsberry’s column last month made clear, the recent tightening of NYS gun laws had a few unintended casualties. Lonsberry was upset about the disruption of Civil War re-enactments, explaining that many organizers had eliminated muskets firing blank rounds due to vaguity in the law.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Hot 99.1

Stunning Upstate New York Apple Orchard Voted Nation’s Best

We are in the heart of apple picking season and one of New York's own orchards is getting some recognition as the best in the country. During the first few weeks of autumn, it's all about apples in Upstate New York. From apple picking to apple cider donuts to hard apple cider - we literally enjoy all the fruits of the apple harvest season. Nationwide, Upstate New York is known as one of the prime apple-growing and harvesting regions in the United States. For many of us, we make it a yearly tradition to go apple picking and we have some awesome orchards throughout Upstate. But one Empire State orchard is getting recognition as one of the best 3 in the whole country.
AGRICULTURE
CBS New York

The Point: Should Hochul and Zeldin debate in the governor's race?

The Point Sunday on "The Point," Marcia Kramer discussed the New York governor's race with members from both sides of the aisle: former New York Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, and Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.  Watch their entire conversation here or in the video player above.  Exclamation Point In an exclusive segment on CBS News New York, Kramer asked Paterson and Blakeman if former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct, deserves "political forgiveness" as he looks to reenter politics.  Point of View Basil Smikle, director of the public policy program at Hunter College, and Javier Lacayo, a Democratic political consultant, joined "The Point" to sort out the latest in New York politics.  Your Point We asked New York voters, should Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin participate in a debate before Election Day? "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point." 
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy