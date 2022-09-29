Read full article on original website
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
Famous Western New York Town Called “Absolutely Shameful”
It’s hard to believe that anyone would call us “absolutely shameful.” After all, we are known as “The City of Good Neighbors.”. However, one Western New York town is getting slammed after people witnessed some questionable behavior over the weekend, and now it’s getting serious attention on social media.
15 Large ‘Illegal Marijuana Plants’ Found In New York State Forest
Fifteen large weed plants were burned after it was discovered in a state forest. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. "Over the last decade, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEC saw an increase in...
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State
Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State
Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
These Are The 8 Most Important Issues To New York State Voters
On Tuesday, November 8, New Yorkers will head to the polls for state elections and America's hotly contested midterms. With tensions mounting throughout 2022 on a variety of issues very close to many, a new poll shows what topics are most important to New York State and may define the general election.
Allegany County American Legion supports change in NYS gun laws for ceremonies, funerals
Recent change in gun laws puts the 21 gun salute in limbo. As Bob Lonsberry’s column last month made clear, the recent tightening of NYS gun laws had a few unintended casualties. Lonsberry was upset about the disruption of Civil War re-enactments, explaining that many organizers had eliminated muskets firing blank rounds due to vaguity in the law.
Stunning Upstate New York Apple Orchard Voted Nation’s Best
We are in the heart of apple picking season and one of New York's own orchards is getting some recognition as the best in the country. During the first few weeks of autumn, it's all about apples in Upstate New York. From apple picking to apple cider donuts to hard apple cider - we literally enjoy all the fruits of the apple harvest season. Nationwide, Upstate New York is known as one of the prime apple-growing and harvesting regions in the United States. For many of us, we make it a yearly tradition to go apple picking and we have some awesome orchards throughout Upstate. But one Empire State orchard is getting recognition as one of the best 3 in the whole country.
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
New York State Could Require A Police Review Of Purchases Of Multiple Guns
Gun owners who want to make purchases of multiple guns or ammunition in New York State could have to undergo additional scrutiny by police. A New York State senate bill sponsored by Senators Luis R. Sepúlveda, James Gaughran, and Julia Salazar could put people trying to make bulk purchases of firearms under a police microscope.
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Cops Looking For Woman’s Gruesome Killer In HV, Upstate New York
New York State Police are hoping you can help them as they continue to investigate a woman who was found headless and handless in the Hudson Valley. Last weekend, New York State Police confirmed police have finally identified a body that was found in Dutchess County in 1980. Headless Body...
The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection
Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
The Point: Should Hochul and Zeldin debate in the governor's race?
The Point Sunday on "The Point," Marcia Kramer discussed the New York governor's race with members from both sides of the aisle: former New York Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, and Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Watch their entire conversation here or in the video player above. Exclamation Point In an exclusive segment on CBS News New York, Kramer asked Paterson and Blakeman if former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct, deserves "political forgiveness" as he looks to reenter politics. Point of View Basil Smikle, director of the public policy program at Hunter College, and Javier Lacayo, a Democratic political consultant, joined "The Point" to sort out the latest in New York politics. Your Point We asked New York voters, should Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin participate in a debate before Election Day? "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."
CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York
After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
