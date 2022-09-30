ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance

Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
Rushford, NY
Allegany County, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing

It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
AKRON, NY
YourErie

18-year-old driver dies after McKean County rollover

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 18-year-old driver has died following an accident overnight in McKean County. His teenaged passenger was seriously injured. At about 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 3, Donovan Smith was driving north on Forest Road 173 (Fire Road). A Pennsylvania State Police report said the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when Smith […]
nyspnews.com

Batavia woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On September 29, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Karrie A. Morrow, 39, of Batavia, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to 48 Deli Express on Park Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked the store employee, and it was determined that Morrow took merchandise valued at $17.98 passing all points of purchase without paying.
nyspnews.com

Newfane man arrested for Petit Larceny

On September 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Charles E. Walker, 31 of Newfane, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Mercedes Benz on Main Street in the town of Clarence for a past tense larceny complaint. Troopers worked with staff and it was found that former employee, Walker, stole a computer. Walker was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
NEWFANE, NY
wesb.com

Police Search For Olean Shooter

Olean Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the culprits of a shooting Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on N. 6th St. at the intersection of W. State St where the alleged shooter and the person being shot at had left the scene before police arrived.
OLEAN, NY

