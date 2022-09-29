ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian floods Naples, damages boats, cars, businesses, homes

NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian caused flooding that left abandoned cars and boats scattered all over areas of Naples. Outside help arrived Thursday to respond to piling 911 calls of people who were stranded. The assessment of the damage was difficult for Jose Ricardo Logo who found his business...
First round of insurance claims after Ian expected to be in billions

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — If the first batch of insurance claims filed after Ian are any indication, repairs are going to be costly. So far, $474 million in losses have been reported by 62,000 homeowners and businesses. Morningstar and Fitch, two of the better known ratings agencies, said...
