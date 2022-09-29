Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Barrier island residents cut off from mainland by Ian share survival stories amid rescue efforts
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — As U.S. Coast Guard crews continue their mission to rescue residents of southwest Florida, survivors who were completely cut off from the mainland by Hurricane Ian shared harrowing stories of survival. Drivers heading to the village of Matlacha in the west coast of the...
WSVN-TV
DeSantis defends timing of Lee County officials’ evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian
(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County officials acted appropriately when they issued their first mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after several neighboring counties issued their orders. “They were following the data, and...
WSVN-TV
Broward Humane Society assists Ian-ravaged shelters amid animal flights to other states
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The “ruff” rescues continue for dozens of pets in the west coast of Florida, days after local shelters were left without resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Good Karma Pet Rescue returned from a rescue run to Fort Myers. They dropped up...
WSVN-TV
1st responders from 16 South Florida agencies head to Lee County to help Ian victims
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With millions of people still without power after the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, South Florida is sending support to some areas that were hit the hardest. A convoy of law enforcement agencies from across South Florida came together Saturday morning at Hard Rock Stadium...
‘We are devastated’: Helicopter tour shows catastrophic damage in Lee County after Hurricane Ian
A helicopter tour of Lee County shows the catastrophic damage Hurricane Ian left behind in the county.
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian floods Naples, damages boats, cars, businesses, homes
NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian caused flooding that left abandoned cars and boats scattered all over areas of Naples. Outside help arrived Thursday to respond to piling 911 calls of people who were stranded. The assessment of the damage was difficult for Jose Ricardo Logo who found his business...
WSVN-TV
First round of insurance claims after Ian expected to be in billions
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — If the first batch of insurance claims filed after Ian are any indication, repairs are going to be costly. So far, $474 million in losses have been reported by 62,000 homeowners and businesses. Morningstar and Fitch, two of the better known ratings agencies, said...
