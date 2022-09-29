When voters in Allegany County head to the polls November 8th (or take advantage of early voting or absentee), there will be close to a dozen local races in villages and towns that have NO candidate. It means that a single write-in vote could make a qualified resident a winner. If you have a desire to be a Justice or Board member, it just takes writing in your name on the ballot ( and of course receiving the most write-in votes)!.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO