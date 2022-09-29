Read full article on original website
The Chinese Festival in Alfred, Enjoyed by Many
The Chinese Festival that was held at the Alfred Farmers Market on Sunday, October 2nd, was made possible with the funds for Expanding Access to Arts funding in WNY, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and New York State Legislature and administered by the Cullen Foundation. There were also special events held on Saturday, October 1st.
Allegany County American Legion supports change in NYS gun laws for ceremonies, funerals
Recent change in gun laws puts the 21 gun salute in limbo. As Bob Lonsberry’s column last month made clear, the recent tightening of NYS gun laws had a few unintended casualties. Lonsberry was upset about the disruption of Civil War re-enactments, explaining that many organizers had eliminated muskets firing blank rounds due to vaguity in the law.
GV/Belfast, Andover/Whitesville soccer wins, Wellsville volleyball wins, Wellsville girls soccer falls to Hornell (photo gallery and stories)
BELMONT — The goal for Genesee Valley/Belfast on Homecoming Saturday, was to return back to form. With Avoca/Prattsburgh being welcomed into the Jungle, the hope was to leave three straight ties in the rearview mirror. For good measure, Evan Turybury was able to help them do that. And much...
A final sweep on Saturday for an undefeated season for Wellsville tennis!
COHOCTON — Bright and early Saturday morning, the Wellsville Lady Lions took aim at building potentially double the momentum heading into next week’s colossal matchup with Alfred-Almond on the road. To do it, a trip for two against the Wayland-Cohocton Lady Eagles was on the slate. Like clockwork...
Bitell, Miles, Mattison keep Wellsville tennis undefeated; Fillmore wins, GV/Belfast soccer wins
WELLSVILLE — The Lady Lions and visiting Avoca/Prattsburgh displayed some of their finest tennis on Friday. With a second doubles forfeit already in the wagon for the home team, the two foes would go on to split the four matches in action on the court, resulting in Wellsville remaining undefeated on the season with their ninth straight win in what was a 3-2 edging of the Lady Titans.
An adventure with the camera and memories of bad food at Woolworth’s in Hornell
(Editor’s Note: Hornell Sun photographer Steve Harrison is on vacation. But he brought us along with his camera to The Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Parks) As any adventure starts its always nerve wracking as to what will be needed for the trip. For myself, I am very simple – give me a pair of underwear, shorts, a t-shirt, a hoodie, and I am good for a solid week.
Dan Jordan’s Wild World: The Brown Thrasher
At my home in Allegany, NY, wildlife abounds. We live on the fringes of our neighborhood and are blessed with tall trees, thick underbrush, and lots of great perches for birds. We have placed most of our bird feeders among the trees, so the birds feel safe from predators. We attract a large variety of birds and numerous species of mammals. This set up is ideal for a wildlife photographer and I take full advantage.
Allegany County Public Safety Report – September 2022
Allegany County 1st Assistant District Attorney Ian Jones reported there were 23 new felony cases opened in September, the same as in August but up 65% from September 2021. He noted 44 new misdemeanor cases opened and the Office logged 102 Violation cases. In total, as of September, Allegany County has opened a total of 163 new felony cases, down slightly from a year ago.
Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance
Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
Cuba-Rushford football with huge shutout win over South Seneca, 14-0; 11-man team wins first for coach Jarrod Bell (photo gallery and story)
CUBA — It’s been four long seasons since the Cuba-Rushford Rebels football program last had a taste of sweet, sweet victory. Saturday afternoon, that long stand of waiting patiently would all come to an exciting end. The feeling of jubilation surrounded the field in Cuba when the Rebels...
Where are the candidates? Allegany County has many elected office openings without candidates
When voters in Allegany County head to the polls November 8th (or take advantage of early voting or absentee), there will be close to a dozen local races in villages and towns that have NO candidate. It means that a single write-in vote could make a qualified resident a winner. If you have a desire to be a Justice or Board member, it just takes writing in your name on the ballot ( and of course receiving the most write-in votes)!.
