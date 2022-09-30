ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

White House dismisses OPEC+ oil production cut concerns

The White House is downplaying concerns gas prices will spike if OPEC and allies of the cartel decide this week to cut oil production by more than a million barrels a day. "Our focus has been pretty steadfast, which has been on taking every step to ensure markets are sufficiently supplied to meet demand for a growing global economy," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday. "Thanks to our efforts, we have seen some energy prices have declined sharply from their highs and American consumers are paying far less at the company."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”. “A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Petroleum#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Business Industry#Reuters#Again Capital Llc
freightwaves.com

Benchmark diesel price down again as futures markets turn up over OPEC+

For the 14th time in the past 15 weeks, the benchmark diesel price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges declined. And in what seems to be almost a pattern recently, that price published Monday went in a different direction than the broader market moves of the same day.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
US News and World Report

Oil Could Slow Declines as Supply Risks Return to Fore: Reuters Poll

(Reuters) - A recent oil price decline could slow in the last quarter of the year and into 2023 as focus shifts from concerns over a recessionary hit to demand to tightening global supply, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 42 economists and analysts forecast benchmark Brent...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Gold prices see new safe-haven demand as ISM manufacturing index falls to 50.9

(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing renewed momentum as weak manufacturing activity in the U.S. drives safe-haven demand for the precious metal. The latest data from the Institute for Supply Management shows manufacturing activity barely holding in expansion territory in September. The ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 50.9 % last month, missing expectations and down from August’s reading of 52.8%. Economists were expecting to see relatively stable activity at 52.5%.
ECONOMY
energynow.ca

Oil Sinks to First Quarterly Drop Since 2020 as Outlook Darkens

Oil shed nearly 25% to post its first quarterly loss in more than two years as escalating fears over a global economic slowdown and a stronger dollar overshadowed concerns of tightness in oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate settled below $80 a barrel Friday, down from a high of above $100...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Prices Find Some Support

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on the latest oil and gas price moves, Hurricane Ian, a fire at the BP/Cenovus Toledo refinery and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Why Marathon Oil Shares Are Surging Higher

Marathon Oil Corporation MRO shares are trading higher by 7.35% to $24.23 Monday morning. Shares of several oil stocks are trading higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut. What Happened?. Bloomberg reports that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy