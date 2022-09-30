Read full article on original website
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Washington Examiner
White House dismisses OPEC+ oil production cut concerns
The White House is downplaying concerns gas prices will spike if OPEC and allies of the cartel decide this week to cut oil production by more than a million barrels a day. "Our focus has been pretty steadfast, which has been on taking every step to ensure markets are sufficiently supplied to meet demand for a growing global economy," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday. "Thanks to our efforts, we have seen some energy prices have declined sharply from their highs and American consumers are paying far less at the company."
rigzone.com
Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”. “A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
Oil jumps 3% after OPEC+ mulls cutting its output by more than 1 million barrels a day
Oil rose 3% Monday after OPEC+ hinted it could cut production by 1 million barrels per day. It comes against falling oil prices as fears of a global recession take hold and dampen demand. An output cut is unlikely to sit well with the US which has been battling energy-driven...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price down again as futures markets turn up over OPEC+
For the 14th time in the past 15 weeks, the benchmark diesel price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges declined. And in what seems to be almost a pattern recently, that price published Monday went in a different direction than the broader market moves of the same day.
CNBC
Oil prices could soon return to $100 as OPEC+ considers ‘historic’ cut, analysts say
OPEC and non-OPEC producers, a group often referred to as OPEC+, will meet in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday to decide on the next phase of production policy. The oil cartel and its allies are considering an output cut of more than a million barrels per day, according to OPEC+ sources who spoke to Reuters.
WTI Crude Oil Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The light crude oil price on Friday found support at about $79.74 after pulling back off weekly highs of about $82.94. The WTI Crude Oil price seems to be oscillating within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now fallen to trade at the same...
US stocks fall as the dollar continues to slam global currencies and sends the British pound to a record low
US stocks opened lower Monday as investors weighed recession odds. Turmoil in the UK spurred by a weakening British pound added to Wall Street's concerns. The pound hit an all-time low against the dollar Monday before recovering later. US stocks opened lower on Monday, as investors weighed mounting recession worries...
US News and World Report
Oil Could Slow Declines as Supply Risks Return to Fore: Reuters Poll
(Reuters) - A recent oil price decline could slow in the last quarter of the year and into 2023 as focus shifts from concerns over a recessionary hit to demand to tightening global supply, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 42 economists and analysts forecast benchmark Brent...
kitco.com
Gold prices see new safe-haven demand as ISM manufacturing index falls to 50.9
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing renewed momentum as weak manufacturing activity in the U.S. drives safe-haven demand for the precious metal. The latest data from the Institute for Supply Management shows manufacturing activity barely holding in expansion territory in September. The ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 50.9 % last month, missing expectations and down from August’s reading of 52.8%. Economists were expecting to see relatively stable activity at 52.5%.
OPEC+ to consider oil cut of over than 1 million barrels per day
OPEC+ will consider an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day (bpd) next week, OPEC sources said on Sunday, in what would be the biggest move yet since the COVID-19 pandemic to address oil market weakness.
OPEC is mulling an oil-production cut of more than 1 million barrels per day, and the move is exactly the opposite of what the US wants right now
The US is pushing for higher oil production and lower costs, aiming to hit hard at Russian oil revenues.
energynow.ca
Oil Sinks to First Quarterly Drop Since 2020 as Outlook Darkens
Oil shed nearly 25% to post its first quarterly loss in more than two years as escalating fears over a global economic slowdown and a stronger dollar overshadowed concerns of tightness in oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate settled below $80 a barrel Friday, down from a high of above $100...
OPEC's power is at an all-time high and 'the old oil order is back,' says Goldman Sachs commodities chief
OPEC is "the only game in town" as it still has spare production capacity, said Goldman Sachs commodities chief Jeff Currie.
rigzone.com
Oil Prices Find Some Support
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on the latest oil and gas price moves, Hurricane Ian, a fire at the BP/Cenovus Toledo refinery and more. Read on for more detail.
Why Marathon Oil Shares Are Surging Higher
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO shares are trading higher by 7.35% to $24.23 Monday morning. Shares of several oil stocks are trading higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut. What Happened?. Bloomberg reports that...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Q4 off to shaky start as stocks stumble, but oil jumps
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The final quarter of the year got off to a shaky start on Monday, with world stocks languishing at their lowest levels since late 2020 - when the global economy was still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.
