ONE on Prime Video 2 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs live stream

By MMA Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
The ONE on Prime Video 2 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs take place Thursday (Friday locally) in Singapore, and you can watch a live stream of the festivities right here on MMA Junkie at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

The main event features a third encounter between champions as atomweight titleholder Angela Lee challenges Xiong Jing Nan for her strawweight belt, marking the first title-fight trilogy in the history of major women’s MMA.

You can watch Lee (11-2) and Xiong (17-2), as well as the rest of the card, step on the scale and face off in the video above.

ONE on Prime Video 2 takes place Friday (Saturday locally) at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The entire event streams on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Below is the lineup of MMA bouts featured on the card:

  • Champion Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee – for strawweight title
  • Stamp Fairtex vs. Jihin Radzuan
  • Ilya Freymanov vs. Martin Nguyen
  • Halil Amir vs. Timofey Nastyukhin
  • Shamil Gasanov vs. Jae Woong Kim

