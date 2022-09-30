ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Fall Ball Notebook: Headlines entering FSU Baseball's First Fall led by Link Jarrett

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball is expected to begin fall ball this upcoming week after field work is completed at Dick Howser Stadium. It will be the first fall ball in Tallahassee for Link Jarrett and his staff that followed him from Notre Dame. FSU was 34-25 last season as its season ended in the Auburn Regional. Fall ball marks the beginning of the 2023 season prep as the team can be on the field together for 27 practices. The Seminoles will likely also have a couple of exhibitions.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Kickoff, television set for FSU at NC State

Florida State will face NC State on Saturday at 8 p.m., with the game being shown on the ACC Network. FSU is 4-1 on the season, including 2-1 against ACC opponents. They are coming off a 31-21 loss at home to Wake Forest. NC State is 4-1 on the season,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
247Sports

Everything Mike Norvell said after his team's loss to Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE -- No. 23 Florida State fell to No. 22 Wake Forest by a score of 31-21 on Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium for its first loss of the 2022 season. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) battled back from a 21-point deficit but couldn't overcome crucial mistakes in the fourth quarter. The Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1 ACC) averaged just 4.8 yards per play but went 10-18 on third downs and 3-3 on fourth downs. After the loss, head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy