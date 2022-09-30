Read full article on original website
FSU's coordinators on cleaning up miscues vs. Wake Forest, what they see from NC State
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis spoke with the media on Monday. The trio went over the performance in the 31-21 loss to Wake Forest and looked ahead to the game at NC State. - Atkins spoke about...
Fall Ball Notebook: Headlines entering FSU Baseball's First Fall led by Link Jarrett
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball is expected to begin fall ball this upcoming week after field work is completed at Dick Howser Stadium. It will be the first fall ball in Tallahassee for Link Jarrett and his staff that followed him from Notre Dame. FSU was 34-25 last season as its season ended in the Auburn Regional. Fall ball marks the beginning of the 2023 season prep as the team can be on the field together for 27 practices. The Seminoles will likely also have a couple of exhibitions.
Wake Forest Football Snap Counts and PFF Grades vs Florida State
Not too shabby for a bounceback week, wouldn't you say?. For those new, or just wondering: A grade of 85 or higher is an NFL-caliber rating, while a grade between 84-79.
Kickoff, television set for FSU at NC State
Florida State will face NC State on Saturday at 8 p.m., with the game being shown on the ACC Network. FSU is 4-1 on the season, including 2-1 against ACC opponents. They are coming off a 31-21 loss at home to Wake Forest. NC State is 4-1 on the season,...
Everything Mike Norvell said after his team's loss to Wake Forest
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 23 Florida State fell to No. 22 Wake Forest by a score of 31-21 on Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium for its first loss of the 2022 season. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) battled back from a 21-point deficit but couldn't overcome crucial mistakes in the fourth quarter. The Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1 ACC) averaged just 4.8 yards per play but went 10-18 on third downs and 3-3 on fourth downs. After the loss, head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media:
