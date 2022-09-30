TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball is expected to begin fall ball this upcoming week after field work is completed at Dick Howser Stadium. It will be the first fall ball in Tallahassee for Link Jarrett and his staff that followed him from Notre Dame. FSU was 34-25 last season as its season ended in the Auburn Regional. Fall ball marks the beginning of the 2023 season prep as the team can be on the field together for 27 practices. The Seminoles will likely also have a couple of exhibitions.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO