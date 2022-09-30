ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BTS' record label Big Hit Music files lawsuit against online trolls attacking the K-Pop group... thanks to the group's vigilant fan base

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Korean record label Big Hit Music, the label for K-Pop supergroup, has filed a new lawsuit aimed at trolls attacking the group.

The label released a statement on the Korean social media platform WeVerse, revealing they are going after trolls who are spreading misinformation about the group.

While the label didn't specify what was information was being spread, they credited the group's massive fanbase - collectively known as the BTS Army - for reporting one particular troll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39f9Py_0iG1lilY00
Lawsuit: Korean record label Big Hit Music, the label for K-Pop supergroup, has filed a new lawsuit aimed at trolls attacking the group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgyaD_0iG1lilY00
Statement: The label released a statement on the Korean social media platform WeVerse, revealing they are going after trolls who are spreading misinformation about the group

'Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism,' the statement began.

'We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives,' the label added.

'We have found multiple defamation postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea,' they added, while revealing there is one specific individual they are going after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mc9EC_0iG1lilY00
Legal: 'Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism,' the statement began
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOCym_0iG1lilY00
Criminal: 'We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives,' the label added

'We also have found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumor in multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings,' they added.

The label continued that they are, 'following our legal response process which monitors and collects evidence on malicious posts for 365 days and then includes them on the complaint.'

They even singled out the BTS Army for their help in targeting these trolls, adding, 'Active reporting of our fans has been a big help to our malicious postings monitoring initiatives.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTrns_0iG1lilY00
Specific: 'We also have found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumor in multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings,' they added
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWxaK_0iG1lilY00
Legal process: The label continued that they are, 'following our legal response process which monitors and collects evidence on malicious posts for 365 days and then includes them on the complaint.

Big Hit added, 'We would also like to share with you that after an extended police investigation, we were able to identify the suspect and the case has been sent to the prosecutor's office.'

The identity of the suspect was not revealed and it's unclear if an arrest has been made quite yet.

'Big Hit regularly collects information on malicious postings regarding BTS, reports them to the authorities, and files criminal complaints,' the statement continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7foX_0iG1lilY00
Identify: Big Hit added, 'We would also like to share with you that after an extended police investigation, we were able to identify the suspect and the case has been sent to the prosecutor's office'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugXvB_0iG1lilY00
Information: 'Big Hit regularly collects information on malicious postings regarding BTS, reports them to the authorities, and files criminal complaints,' the statement continued

'We would like to stress that we will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that these malicious acts are not repeated, and our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect,' the statement read.

They also asked fans to, 'make continued use of our hotline (protect@bighitmusic.co.kr) to report any cases of abuse.'

'We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected,' Big Hit's statement concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSBQ0_0iG1lilY00
Stress: 'We would like to stress that we will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that these malicious acts are not repeated, and our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect,' the statement read
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GabJI_0iG1lilY00
Hotline: They also asked fans to, 'make continued use of our hotline (protect@bighitmusic.co.kr) to report any cases of abuse'

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

BTS’ Label Says They’ve Filed a Criminal Complaint Against Internet Troll Spreading ‘Ill-Intentioned Rumor’

BTS’ label, Big Hit Music, has issued a statement claiming it has filed a new criminal complaint against an unnamed person who has allegedly posted “malicious” statements and an “ill-intentioned rumor” about the group on multiple platforms. The identity of the individual and the nature of the comments made against BTS is not currently public. Big Hits did not immediately reply to Rolling Stone’s request for comment. “We have found multiple defamation postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea,” the statement, posted to Weverse, read. “We also have found that a specific poster...
FIFA
Billboard

‘Boyfriend’ Singer Dove Cameron Signs With Sony Music Publishing

Singer, songwriter and award-winning actress Dove Cameron has inked a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing (SMP). News of the deal arrives just after Cameron won the best new artist prize at the MTV VMAs and went viral with her queer pop anthem “Boyfriend.”. In conversation with Billboard, Cameron...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

The Block producers cut 'villains' Tanya and Vito Guccione's cameo scenes out of this season's show following their 'cheating scandal'

Tanya and Vito Guccione were reportedly set to make a cameo appearance on this year's season of The Block but were edited out at the eleventh hour. Along with Mitch Edwards and Mark Mckie, The Gucciones were invited on the show to give this year's contestants feedback on their completed rooms, but the scenes never aired.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Big Hit#Trolls#Record Label#K Pop#The K Pop#Korean
Daily Mail

'Next time I will ask for permission': Uncle is fined $1,900 after he placed dye in Brazilian waterfall to celebrate his pregnant niece's gender reveal that later went viral

Brazilian authorities have fined the uncle of a pregnant woman for pouring a dye on a waterfall to reveal the gender of her baby. Raijan Mascarello was hit with a 10,000 reals fine (a little over $1,900) Thursday by the Mato Grosso State Secretariat for the Environment because he had placed 'solid, liquid, or gaseous waste or debris, oils or substance oils' in the waterfall.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Child Star Chloë Grace Moretz Blames Battle With Body Dysmorphia On Long-Legged 'Family Guy' Meme: 'Made Me Super Self-Conscious'

Chloë Grace Moretz opened up about her private battle with body dysmorphia after a callous meme compared her to Family Guy character Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin, RadarOnline.com has learned. During a candid new interview, the Mother/Android actress admitted she took the shaming comments to heart when trolls poked fun at a paparazzi snapshot of herself walking into a hotel with a pizza box in her hand."I've actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me," she told Hunger Magazine. "This photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Coolio steered clear of drugs and alcohol in the years leading up to his death, close friend reveals - as manager claims late rapper died of a heart attack

Late rapper Coolio had steered clear of drugs and excess drinking in the years leading up to his death despite struggling with substance abuse in the past, according to a close friend. The hip-hop star, best known for his 1995 hit Gangsta's Paradise, died last Wednesday in Los Angeles. from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'All hell broke loose': Scooter Braun admits 'regret' over Taylor Swift feud as he explains what happened with his purchase of Big Machine Records

Scooter Braun is speaking about his controversial acquisition of Big Machine Records in 2019 that resulted in Taylor Swift accusing the mogul of being a 'manipulative bully.'. The 41-year-old music manager appeared on the NPR podcast, The Limits with Jay Williams, this week and spoke about the deal which granted him the rights to music from multiple artists including Swift's first six albums.
MUSIC
Variety

Taylor Swift Says New Song ‘Anti-Hero’ Confronts ‘the Things I Hate About Myself’

Until now completely circumspect about any of the content or even tone of her forthcoming album, “Midnights,” Taylor Swift revealed the theme of one of the collection’s new tunes, “Anti-Hero,” describing it as “a real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself.” Swift also said that she “struggle(s) a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized… I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.” The pop superstar made the statements about “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written” in a video posted on Instagram. It was part of...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Will Smith film Emancipation drops trailer as Apple TV+ announces release date in time for awards season despite actor's Oscar ban following Slapgate

Apple TV+ will now be releasing Will Smith's drama Emancipation later this year, despite reportedly postponing the release date to 2023 in the wake of Slapgate. The streamer announced Emancipation would now hit theaters December 2 and be available for streaming December 9, just in time for awards season despite Smith's 10-year ban from the Oscars.
MOVIES
RadarOnline

Thirsty For Fame? Adam Levine's Ex-Fling Sumner Stroh Filming Reality Show After Revealing Alleged 'Affair' With Maroon 5 Crooner

Lights, camera, action! Adam Levine's rumored ex-fling Sumner Stroh will soon be appearing in a new reality series, RadarOnline.com can confirm. A trailer for the OFTV show dropped this week, teasing what is in store for viewers."I'm taking two very different OnlyFans creators who have never met before and seeing if they can form a personal connection only after just a few hours together," said host Antje Utgaard in the promo clip shared by Stroh via her Instagram Stories.Stroh is one of the content creators featured on the previously filmed show as the dynamic duos undergo a series of social...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'

Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
TV SERIES
thehypemagazine.com

Emerging International Star Nailah Blackman Drops New Album ‘Teknique’

Reppin the Island of Trinidad & Tobago, Nailah Blackman and her album Teknique give us a unique blend of genres. The sound of this album is an exhilarating mixture of Soca, Dancehall, Afrobeats, Amapiano, Hip Hop, Baile Funk, and Pop and it’s fire all the way through!!!. According to...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Scooter Braun Says He ‘Regrets’ The Way Buying Taylor Swift’s Music Catalog Happened

Scooter Braun opened up about his feud with Taylor Swift that began after his company acquired the rights to her music catalog in 2019, a move she claimed had blindsided her. The famous music manager, who has since sold Taylor’s catalog, said he has a “regret” about how the business transaction went down and feels the fallout was “unfair” during a new interview with NPR’s The Limits podcast.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

629K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy