Hurricane death toll climbs to 78; almost 550,000 Florida power customers still in the dark: Live Ian updates.
Water and electricity might not be restored to all the homes, businesses, schools and hospitals in Southwest Florida until Sunday. Updates.
The help Puerto Rico needs
On Sept. 18, on the eve of the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria and as Puerto Rico prepared to commemorate the lives lost and reflect on the devastation caused by one of the strongest storms ever seen in these latitudes, Mother Nature played one of her unexpected tricks by sending Hurricane Fiona our way. Fiona hit the island as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of approximately 85 miles per hour. The storm is estimated to have dumped 1 trillion gallons of water on Puerto Rico over 48 to 60 hours. Damage from flooding and the storm surge was severe, life-threatening in some cases, and widespread.
Here's how you can help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida
Many organizations are providing food and supplies to people in need after Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of groups you can support.
