roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/3 – Fires Near Ruch and Kerby, Fatal Crash on Hwy 234 in Sams Valley, 45th Annual Clayfolk Show & Sale
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest are responding to a grassfire southeast of Ruch in the hills near the Griffin Gap. Firefighters on scene engaged in an aggressive initial attack. The fire is burning on steep ground, creating additional challenges for resources. It’s currently estimated to be 10 acres.
newschoolbeer.com
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale
In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
KDRV
Coats for Kids: Coat donations needed now more than ever
MEDFORD, Ore-- With colder temperatures around the corner, having a coat to keep warm is important, now more than ever, especially for children. "This year in particular, the cost of everything seems to be so high," said Jessica King, an Assistant Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley.
KTVL
Fort Vannoy Farms is hosting its 13th annual Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch
GRANTS PASS — As some farms struggle with the ongoing drought and rollercoaster effects that came with the pandemic, one Southern Oregon has been able to stay afloat and host its 13th annual Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. “We started this agritourism, is what it’s generically called, on the...
KDRV
Emergency closure area reduced for McKinney & Yeti fires
YREKA, Calif.,-- Thanks to continued progress on fire suppression repair and danger tree abatement activities within the Yeti and McKinney Fire burn scar areas, Klamath National Forest officials have been able to shrink the size of the area under emergency fire closure. According to KNF officials, the updated order will...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County
On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 5:32 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Hwy 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled out onto Hwy 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small (36) of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small (32) of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. Dustin Small sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Matthew Small was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dionne was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital also. Hwy 234 was affected for approximately 4 hours while OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flights and ODOT.
KDRV
OSP is investigating intoxication in fatal weekend crash
KTVL
Two more families return to their hometown after surviving the Almeda fire
TALENT — Two more families are finally able to return to their hometown of Talent after losing everything in the Almeda fire two years ago. Now, after working with a local nonprofit organization and volunteers to build their home from the ground up, they are finally back in their community again.
Fatal crash causes internet outages in Portland metro
A fatal crash on SW Scholl's Ferry Road knocked out service for thousands of Xfinity customers and caused headaches for Timbers ticket holders on Sunday.
Youth crews help protect homes from wildfire thanks to state-funded training
Lindsay Nava hauled branches up a long wooded driveway near Grants Pass under the burning midday sun on Tuesday. Her blonde hair, tucked into braids and bound back with a bandana, poked out from underneath her orange hard hat while she felled trees and limbs, building a pile to turn into wood chips.
beachconnection.net
Ghost on the Oregon Coast At Dead Center of Cannon Beach Theater Comedy
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Starting now, visitors to the north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach will be asking “who – or what – is Nathaniel Coombes?” (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) You and one major character in the play Gramercy Ghost will be asking...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 234 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
mybasin.com
BLM Klamath Falls Field Office Campgrounds Entering the Off-Season
LAKEVIEW, Ore. — While the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLMs) Gerber Recreation Area remains open year-round, the area will be entering off-season starting Oct. 14, 2022. During the off-season, no amenities are provided, such as drinking water, trash collection, and there will be no camp host on duty; however, camping is FREE. The gates to Horse Camp will be closed on Nov. 1, 2022.
KDRV
Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland
Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Red Cross seeks more Oregon volunteers in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Red Cross Cascades, which covers Oregon and Southwest Washington, says it needs more disaster relief volunteers. It comes after the region has sent people to Florida and Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross Cascades says it has sent at least 30 people to Florida so far...
KDRV
FireWatch: Anderson Butte Fire contained in a day south of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District says a wildfire south of Jacksonville is 100% lined after being first reported yesterday. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says today the wildfire seven miles south of Jacksonville burned 25 acres. It says firefighters worked on the Anderson Butte...
